James Harden, Kyrie Irving available tonight

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nets coach Steve Nash said there won’t be any minutes restrictions on Kyrie Irving or James Harden against Bulls – 8:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
So…. Harden, Durant, Irving are good to go tonight. Remember the Bulls have won the season series 2-0. This is the final meeting. The @UnitedCenter will be rockin. @Chicago Bulls @Audacy @670TheScore Fired up. – 7:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie and Harden both available to play tonight vs. Bulls. Nic Claxton is out. Should be a loud atmosphere at the UC tonight like the good old days. – 7:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving and James Harden, (both were listed as questionable) are a go for showdown with the Bulls. – 7:11 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The Nets are 11-3 when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving play. They’re 1-0 this season.
Big test against the Bulls tonight. – 7:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving and James Harden are available to play tonight, per Nets. Nic Claxton is out. – 7:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden (left knee hyperextension) and Kyrie Irving (left ankle sprain) are available for the #Nets, but Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is out vs the #Bulls. – 7:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say James Harden and Kyrie Irving are playing against the Bulls. – 7:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say both James Harden (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ankle) are available vs CHI tonight. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets’ Kyrie Irving and James Harden are both listed available to play vs. Bulls tonight. – 7:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Three hours before tipoff, Kyrie Irving is the first Net on the court getting his pregame work in. The zip up is his new look it seems. pic.twitter.com/iLobJXvYw5 – 7:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Updated Kyrie Irving story with the NBA’s commitment to upholding city mandates, which would certainly be a hurdle despite low fines from NYC. Either way, the smartest argument is poking holes in the mandate.
https://t.co/PvmW10Gg49 pic.twitter.com/FW4YJQ0jIp – 3:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here’s another gif of Kyrie Irving doing Kyrie Irving things when the #Pacers hosted the #Nets in his season debut.
📸: by me | full gallery —> https://t.co/Nt7FNTaPvj pic.twitter.com/GmsyHBBJpn – 2:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Approximately halfway through the 2021-22 season, list of NBA players averaging a minimum of 22.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.0 APG:
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
Luka Doncic
Paul George
Brandon Ingram
James Harden – 1:59 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So no word yet on whether Kyrie (ankle) and James Harden (knee) will play tonight against Chicago but Steve Nash days both participated fully in shoot. – 12:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton all participated fully in shootaround. But #Nets still don’t have any clarity on whether they’ll play vs the #Bulls. – 11:55 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash at shootaround had no updates on the playing status of Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton and James Harden. That will be determined closer to tip-off. All practiced fully. How did they look? “Handsome,” Nash said. – 11:54 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Kyrie and Harden both went through shootaround this morning. Both are still questionable for Bulls game tonight. – 11:48 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls are 2-0 vs. the Nets. The Nets have played both games without Kyrie Irving, who said he’s playing through a sprained ankle tonight.
DeMar DeRozan likes that: “To be the best in this league, you gotta compete against the best.”
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:18 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
Unpacking Chauncey’s “Kyrie’s Most Skilled PG Ever” speech; Our Top 5 point guards; Sad Russ; NBA Memory Lane and pulling a “Michael Adams.”
🍎: https://t.co/7hByVE7adO
✳️: https://t.co/UhCXWEKlN2 pic.twitter.com/4saqGknWwy – 9:13 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA..he’s logging a ton of minutes but thriving…2nd in min.played to VanVleet 37.4, Harden is third in min. at 36.9. Remember it’s a 9PM tip- 8:45 on @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network and @Audacy . Bulls-Nets @UnitedCenter – 9:05 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We will get updates throughout the day on the availability of Harden and Irving for Nets-Bulls but suffice to say-both are great players and competitors so if they can go they’re on the floor- Bulls won the season series 2-0( final series meeting) Nets will want to send a message – 9:01 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nets/NBA Injury Update: Aldridge – Harris: Out . Harden, Irving, Claxton: Questionable. Exclusive home call tonight @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy 8:45 tip. Bulls atop the East by 2 1/2 over Brooklyn. 6.5 games separate the 7th seed Hornets and top seed Bulls. – 8:23 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
If Nets really want to, they can let unvaccinated Kyrie Irving play in Brooklyn – for a small fine nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:53 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving on Nassir Little dive: ‘No place in our game for it’, Little: I’d do it again nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/11/kyr… – 9:16 PM
