John Collins: Atlanta is where I want to be

Last year before the trade deadline, you made it very clear how you wanted to remain with Atlanta for the rest of your career. Has that changed for you? John Collins: No. That’s why it’s frustrating when I’m mentioned in those kinds of reports. It always makes my fans, teammates and the organization not know where I might stand. I can’t be responsible for how someone feels when they’re processing what they’re reading. What I’m upset about is, sometimes, I can’t control my own narrative. I do my best to do so, but it’s part of the job. In terms of the Hawks and Atlanta, I don’t need to talk about it because I’ve talked about it enough. This is where I want to be.
Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I’ve been asked twice (Korkmaz, John Collins) now about trade restrictions that don’t lift until March 3rd. Where is that coming from? That’s not a thing. – 12:48 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“We’ve got to give a damn. We’ve got to give a damn for any of that… For any of that to matter. We’ve got to care.”
— John Collins
On the many problems the Hawks face right now, from a lack of defense, to effort, to heart:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 2:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: John Collins increasingly frustrated with role on Hawks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/10/rep… – 1:27 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Not really sure how a John Collins fit in Philadelphia would work, but it’s certainly interesting nonetheless #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/10/rep… via @SixersWire – 11:19 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Adding to his offense, Amir Coffey has had some physical contested shots defending John Collins and helped lead to two misses. – 5:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starting lineups:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 3:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips vs Lou Will-less Hawks
STARTERS 1/9
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 3:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 3:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Clippers
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 3:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is not taking back Tobias Harris in a deal with Ben Simmons. Could they re-route Tobias Harris somewhere else? It is a lot of money on his contract. Philadelphia continues to be content to wait. -via YouTube / January 12, 2022
Collins, however, has grown increasingly frustrated over his role in Atlanta, multiple sources have told The Athletic. His shot attempts per game and usage rate have decreased in each of the past three seasons — even as the athletic, energetic Collins has improved his offensive repertoire. The 6-foot-9 big man has challenged the Hawks locker room on multiple occasions to play team basketball and commit to one another this season. Oftentimes, Collins has felt his voice go unheard. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022
Collins, 24, is eligible to be traded on Jan. 15. 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has set a high price threshold on Simmons, and has stated repeatedly that he wants Simmons to return to the team. Rival executives do believe Morey will stick to his approach of desiring a star in any Simmons trade, but what if that offer fails to arrive this season? Would the 76ers hold onto Simmons until the summer? There is also belief that teams are awaiting Morey to lower his asking price before a deal comes to fruition. Teams across the league continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022