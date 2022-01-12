USA Today Sports

Kendrick Nunn getting closer to return

Kendrick Nunn getting closer to return

Main Rumors

Kendrick Nunn getting closer to return

January 12, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kendrick Nunn continues to do individual on-court work and is getting closer to returning, per Vogel. – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn is “Getting closer, continuing to do individual work.” – 8:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Same old, same old with the Lakers status report. Kendrick Nunn and AD still on the mend: pic.twitter.com/Vd0mnDEzus6:18 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn participated in individual work today. There’s still no official timetable for his return to play. – 5:05 PM

More on this storyline

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home