Kendrick Nunn getting closer to return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kendrick Nunn continues to do individual on-court work and is getting closer to returning, per Vogel. – 8:36 PM
Kendrick Nunn continues to do individual on-court work and is getting closer to returning, per Vogel. – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn is “Getting closer, continuing to do individual work.” – 8:35 PM
Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn is “Getting closer, continuing to do individual work.” – 8:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Same old, same old with the Lakers status report. Kendrick Nunn and AD still on the mend: pic.twitter.com/Vd0mnDEzus – 6:18 PM
Same old, same old with the Lakers status report. Kendrick Nunn and AD still on the mend: pic.twitter.com/Vd0mnDEzus – 6:18 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn is “getting closer” but still has no timetable moving forward. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 11, 2022
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel said it’s “probably not” likely to see Kendrick Nunn play this year — then quickly clarifies he means 2021, not the end of the basketball season. -via Twitter @billoram / December 6, 2021
Jovan Buha: Kendrick Nunn is “still a ways away” from returning, per Vogel. There is no update on his status. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 15, 2021