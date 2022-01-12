Knicks have interest in Cam Reddish

The Knicks are also among the teams who have had a degree of interest in Cam Reddish, per sources familiar with the Reddish dynamic in Atlanta. The Hawks, per various reports, will make — or are making – Reddish available via trade.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: NYK is 20-21, same record as last season after 41 games. The Derrick Rose trade was a driving force behind NYK’s success in ‘20-‘21. Can Knicks make an impactful deal this year? Of note: they’re among teams who’ve had interest in Cam Reddish: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:28 AM
From earlier: NYK is 20-21, same record as last season after 41 games. The Derrick Rose trade was a driving force behind NYK’s success in ‘20-‘21. Can Knicks make an impactful deal this year? Of note: they’re among teams who’ve had interest in Cam Reddish: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:28 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks are 20-21, same record they had after 41 games last season. The trade for Derrick Rose was a driving force behind their success in ‘20-‘21. Can Knicks make an impactful deal this year? Of note: they’re among teams who’ve had interest in Cam Reddish: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:29 PM
Knicks are 20-21, same record they had after 41 games last season. The trade for Derrick Rose was a driving force behind their success in ‘20-‘21. Can Knicks make an impactful deal this year? Of note: they’re among teams who’ve had interest in Cam Reddish: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish are questionable for tomorrow.
Clint Capela is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/nxyz1tOm33 – 5:01 PM
De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish are questionable for tomorrow.
Clint Capela is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/nxyz1tOm33 – 5:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami:
Sharife Cooper (right thumb sprain) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable.
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Hill is out. – 5:00 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami:
Sharife Cooper (right thumb sprain) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable.
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Hill is out. – 5:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Monday article with seven observations on Klay Thompson’s return, why Fred VanVleet is an All-Star, LeBron at center, Cam Reddish trades, a path for the Blazers, Corey Kispert’s jumper, and how the Grizzlies backcourt stacks up leaguewide. theringer.com/nba/2022/1/10/… – 11:44 AM
New Monday article with seven observations on Klay Thompson’s return, why Fred VanVleet is an All-Star, LeBron at center, Cam Reddish trades, a path for the Blazers, Corey Kispert’s jumper, and how the Grizzlies backcourt stacks up leaguewide. theringer.com/nba/2022/1/10/… – 11:44 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chris Jent on Cam Reddish:
“He tweaked his ankle again early, so obviously had to leave the game, but it’s ankle-related. It’s the same injury as previous.” – 6:01 PM
Chris Jent on Cam Reddish:
“He tweaked his ankle again early, so obviously had to leave the game, but it’s ankle-related. It’s the same injury as previous.” – 6:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain – 4:45 PM
Cam Reddish has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain – 4:45 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) will not return to the game, Hawks say. – 4:44 PM
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) will not return to the game, Hawks say. – 4:44 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return, Hawks say – 4:06 PM
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return, Hawks say – 4:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return, per Hawks. – 4:06 PM
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return, per Hawks. – 4:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish just walked to the locker room.
It looked like he pulled something in his leg. He was limping for the past few possessions. – 3:57 PM
Cam Reddish just walked to the locker room.
It looked like he pulled something in his leg. He was limping for the past few possessions. – 3:57 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: I’m not sure these there have been offers but when you talk to teams, they will say that they look for Reddish to potentially be packaged with the Delon Wright and or Solomon Hill who’s in the last year contract. -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
Brian Windhorst: I just think there’s a belief out there that maybe they’re not right now committed to giving Cam Reddish the type of contract he’s looking for. And so he potentially could be on the move, -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
But there’s a fine line between roster depth and roster dilution, and sources say the Hawks — well aware that their rotations are a bit crowded when fully healthy — are on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal for an impact player. Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari (just $5 million of his $21.4 million guaranteed on his deal for next season) and third-year small forward Cam Reddish, it seems, are the most likely candidates to be headed out. -via The Athletic / January 5, 2022