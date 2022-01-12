Lakers vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (21-20) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-27) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 35, Sacramento Kings 34 (Q2 10:25)
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lik starts with the hot hand 🔥
Lik starts with the hot hand 🔥
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 34, Kings 29
Malik Monk leads LA with 9 points. LeBron James has 8 points. The Lakers are going slightly bigger with Carmelo Anthony out, playing Dwight Howard earlier than normal. The Kings’ game ops. continues to troll Russell Westbrook with every miss. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Lakers 34-29 after 1. Both teams shooting around 50%. Malik Monk’s hot shooting continues for LA, he’s 3/3 from distance with 9 points. – 10:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 34-29 lead out of the 1st Q despite Sacramento scoring the final four points of the period.
LAL shot 50% from the field, including 4 of 8 3’s, and while the Kings shot 52.2%, they were 0 for 6 from 3. – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings rally to finish the 1Q. Trail the Lakers 34-29 after 12 minutes. De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu lead with 6 points each. – 10:37 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Not a strong finish to the first quarter, but the Lakers showed a lot of offensive activity – 10:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Buddy Hield bringing the ball up the floor when Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell are in the game.
Buddy Hield bringing the ball up the floor when Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell are in the game.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
That Lik-Bron two-man game 👀
#LeBronJames | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/d4a9C70H7W – 10:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Make it 3 for 3 from 3 for @Malik Monk, his latest putting LAL up 26-17. He also has a block of Fox on defense, and has been contesting shots well with that 40+ inch vertical. – 10:24 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Malik Monk is feeling it. 3-of-3 from distance to start the game – 10:24 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Lakers are giving up a lot of dribble penetration into the paint – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley has gotten a couple of buckets working the two-man game with Haliburton. – 10:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is basically a reverse-revenge game for Ariza. The Kings gave him a big deal a few years ago, then traded him halfway through that season to a more competitive team. Good vibes, baby! AK – 10:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk was 3 for 13 last game, after 7 straight games hitting at least 50% from the field … he appears to be bouncing right back, starting 2 for 2 from 3 to put LAL up 10-7 early. – 10:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Trevor Ariza picked up a pair of PF’s on the same possession, and Stanley Johnson replaced him at the 10:30 mark. – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
It’s the Marvin Bagley vs. LeBron James matchup you all asked for. – 10:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
When the Kings just introduced Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup intros here in Sacramento, their game ops played the sound “You’re as cold as ice.” – 10:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Woodard is the 11th Kings player to enter health and safety protocols since December. – 10:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Something I’ve noticed lately is that Lakers Twitter never puts Austin Reaves in fake trades.
I bet most would play it coy. “I just didn’t want to be a Lakers exceptionalist and say other teams want our UDFA” instead of admitting that most of us would die before we’d give him up – 10:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Robert Woodard II has entered NBA health and safety protocols. He is out for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers. – 9:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings will start Chimezie Metu in place of Alex Len tonight vs. the Lakers. – 9:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu is starting in place of Alex Len tonight for the Kings. Len is still available – 9:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len is being replaced in the starting lineup by Chimezie Metu. – 9:50 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ariza gets the opening shift.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/pHZ17DAxog – 9:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers starting lineup, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook. – 9:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 1/12:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 9:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics beat Pacers 119-100. It’s their first three-game winning streak since Nov. 22 (vs. LAL, vs. OKC, vs. HOU) – 9:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers trailing the Celtics by 19.
2FGs: 29/44
3FGs: 5/32
Fewest 3s they’ve made in a game this season was 6, at Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/h6NgTfAsaD – 9:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Update: Carmelo Anthony (lower back tightness) is officially out, per the Lakers. He’ll miss his first game of the season. – 9:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Carmelo Anthony will miss his first game of the season tonight in Sacramento because of tightness in his lower back, according to the Lakers. – 9:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Carmelo Anthony is out with lower back tightness, will be inactive. – 8:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update: Carmelo Anthony is out tonight due to lower back tightness. – 8:58 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Malik Monk’s success: “Malik’s a great basketball player. … His game fits the modern NBA.” – 8:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kendrick Nunn continues to do individual on-court work and is getting closer to returning, per Vogel. – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn is “Getting closer, continuing to do individual work.” – 8:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony remains a game-time decision with back tightness. He and Russell Westbrook are the only two Lakers to play in all 41 games thus far. – 8:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento has recalled Richaun Holmes, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terence Davis II from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 8:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Carmelo Anthony is officially a game-time decision, according to Frank Vogel. – 8:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No Richaun Holmes for Sacramento tonight.
They’ll start Fox, Haliburton, Barnes, Bagley and Len, per Gentry. – 8:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes is officially out.
Terence Davis is back with the team.
“He needed to get his timing back, to practice with those guys.” -Gentry on Davis – 8:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Lakers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 8:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley
Alex Len – 8:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Richaun Holmes will not be available tonight vs. the Lakers. – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kings coach Alvin Gentry was asked about the Lakers having a ton of fans in the building in Sacramento:
“Let’s face it, the Lakers have fans everywhere.” – 8:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Richaun Holmes going to the G League has a lot to do with just how long he’s been out of action due to the eye injury and then health and safety protocols. He needs court/practice time to get back in shape. He’s played 5 games since Dec. 8. – 8:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles said he wishes a day with Jordan Clarkson could be auctioned off. But what would that be like? According to JC, even odds on getting “Vegas JC” or “monk” JC, where he’s literally silent for days at a time. That and more JC uniqueness here: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Neemias Queta getting his pregame work in early before Kings host the Lakers tonight. pic.twitter.com/kL87TPxXOa – 7:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are making Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II available for tonight’s game against the Lakers. – 7:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
1 Telltale Stat for Each Western Conference Team
DAL (3:34)
DEN (8:18)
GSW (14:21)
HOU (18:38)
LAC (23:31)
LAL (27:05)
MEM (31:28)
MIN (35:09)
NOP (38:13)
OKC (44:10)
PHO (47:20)
🎧 https://t.co/jXKmbWXnG7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IR1vMrwk5t – 7:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun out tonight, expected back Friday in Sacramento. – 7:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled Tristan Thompson out for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers due to a non-COVID-19 illness.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:59 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson is out tonight due to a non-Covid illness. Damian Jones and Richaun Holmes are both out as well, clearing the way for Neemias Queta to get another opportunity tonight against the Lakers. – 6:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Before the Kings tip-off with the Lakers tonight, take a look back at some of Sactown’s best moments against our Southern California foes ⤵️ – 6:00 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
🚨 It’s ticket giveaway time!!
@Sacramento Kings vs @Los Angeles Lakers
7pm @Golden1Center
Ok Kings fans tell me your FAVORITE all-time WIN over the Lakers for a chance to win TWO tickets to tonight’s game!
💜👑🏀 – 5:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, Frank Vogel addresses Russell Westbrook’s recent comments/barely veiled complaints about his role. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/MRbyxFQ9LdA?t=… – 5:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🔔 Kings City Edition #WallpaperWednesday 🔔
@Ankr 📲 pic.twitter.com/UBeXxJ13tR – 5:00 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Amid the #Lakers struggles, LeBron James is choosing to ignore the obvious concern with Russell Westbrook’s fit.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-s… – 4:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
take a break from your day to enjoy this @Chris Webber highlight mix 😌
#WebberWednesday pic.twitter.com/tmmrcr8EqG – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJuQoU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/vrJEkO4vaO – 4:00 PM
