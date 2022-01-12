Magic vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (7-34) play against the Washington Wizards (20-20) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022
Orlando Magic 74, Washington Wizards 84 (Q4 11:39)
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
12 minutes to close it out!
Kuzma: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
Dinwiddie: 15 PTS, 3 AST
Harrell: 9 PTS, 8 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Wizards 84, Magic 72.
Kyle Kuzma’s 12-point 3Q helped keep Washington in front. – 8:44 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Washington 84, Orlando 72 pic.twitter.com/qnGWsBFsRN – 8:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
PJ Washington just picked up 5 fouls in 6 minutes of the 3rd quarter, 4 of them from guarding Joel Embiid. – 8:43 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic missed eight shots on their first possession of the game and in the third quarter they’ve botched two dunks – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole grabs the board and finds @Robin Lopez with the no-look pass 👀
📺: https://t.co/JxWR2AV0Qs pic.twitter.com/t98V1CeHpU – 8:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
There is a large pool to consider here, but Spencer Dinwiddie’s “me??? I didn’t do anything!!!!” face/body language post-foul call is elite. elite – 8:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma on triple-double watch early in the third quarter
7 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists – 8:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford said he’s been watching Dirk Nowitzki film and just casually drained a fadeaway jumper off one leg at the end of the shot clock – 8:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner had 4 points and 8 assists in the first half for the Magic. His 8 assists are a career-high, topping the previous mark of 6. – 8:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“You looked a little bit like Jokic on that last pass to Bobby in the corner.”
Inside The Mind presented by @Froedtert & MCW. pic.twitter.com/zIo6RmvGds – 8:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
One month before the NBA trade deadline, Tommy Sheppard faces critical decisions. In this exclusive interview at @The Athletic, the Wizards exec addresses Bradley Beal’s future, the Beal-Dinwiddie pairing, young players’ development and much more.
theathletic.com/3067245/2022/0… – 8:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner has recorded a career-high eight assists
there is still another half to play pic.twitter.com/JxoBNJhRIc – 8:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Wizards 52, Magic 43.
Orlando’s still shooting 34%, but went 10 of 23 in that 2Q and tightened up the defense.
Terrence Ross, Franz Wager and Robin Lopez were crucial in that quarter. – 8:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
BRB in a few.
Dinwiddie: 12 PTS, 5-9 FG
Neto: 9 PTS, 4-8 FG
Kuzma: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:03 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Wizards 52, Magic 43
Orlando outscores Washington 27-19 in the 3rd
Terrence Ross – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Robin Lopez – 7 pts and 3 rebs
Gary Harris – 7 pts and 2 stls
Chuma Okeke – 6 pts & 4 rebs
Franz Wagner – 4 pts, 2 rebs, 8 asts – 8:03 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Washington 52, Orlando 43 pic.twitter.com/ATT5mDHkWN – 8:02 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Montrezl Harrell somehow bit for a Mo Wagner pump from from 3-point range … twice in the span of 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/P7ns4Vjkw5 – 7:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
R.J. Hampton just unleashed a driving left-handed dunk that had even Wizards fans inside Capital One Arena gasping. – 7:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner is one of five players in the Eastern Conference to play in every one of his team’s games this season 👏
is this anything? pic.twitter.com/GHX5Piy7mz – 7:45 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Thomas Bryant’s first bucket back a year after tearing his ACL is a three. Natch. – 7:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant promptly hits a catch-and-shoot 3 from the corner on his first attempt. – 7:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Thomas Bryant drains his first shot in 368 days, naturally a corner 3 – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Washington 33, Orlando 16 pic.twitter.com/f4kipfdt49 – 7:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Wizards 33, Magic 16.
Orlando shot 7-28 (25%) from the field in that quarter. – 7:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie gets a delay of game warning for heading his made layup towards the ref 😂
Official Tyler Ricks was unamused – 7:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
This footwork is too nice 👀
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/UCiucFPzGS – 7:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
True, the Wizards are on the second game of a back-to-back after a tough win last night. They also lead 25-14. But there’s more than a bit for Wizards coaches to dislike tonight. The Magic have eight offensive boards and even Moe Wagner drove into the paint effectively. – 7:27 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
62-second possession to start the game!
Magic go 0-for-8 before the Wizards ever get the ball. pic.twitter.com/XlSuiz0EAn – 7:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Lmao at the start of Wizards-Magic
On their opening possession, Orlando was 0-8 with 7 total offensive rebounds including 4 by Robin Lopez pic.twitter.com/FEJNnGXppb – 7:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,171 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:14 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Orlando had the ball for a solid minute on its first possession. Eight shot attempts, no points. Magic basketball: catch the fever! – 7:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Magic just had 6 offensive rebounds on their first possession, took 8 total shots, and came away with zero points. – 7:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic had six offensive rebounds on their first possession against the Wizards.
They didn’t make any of their first seven shots, though. – 7:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Will be interesting to see how Rick Carlisle handles backcourt minutes. First game in 2022 for Brogdon and LeVert, and the first time since Lance Stephenson returned to the organization.
Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr. had started the last 5 games. – 6:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
A tradition like none other, Robin Lopez shoves GWiz to the ground and Moe Wagner starts cracking up – 6:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to get back to it!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/RCi1fcadyP – 6:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards Pregame Live starts now on @NBCSWashington… pic.twitter.com/oIhKXqV3L5 – 6:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Davis Bertans and Robin Lopez catching up at halfcourt after a year as teammates together
The two point and gesture laughing at Moe Wagner who is warming up
Bertans than begins his warmup mocking Lopez’s hook shot with lots of flailing that gets a laugh out of Lopez – 6:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez against the Washington Wizards tonight. – 5:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Robin Lopez gets the start for the Magic tonight against the Wizards
Got to see a minimum of 10 hook shots please – 5:33 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 42 at WASHINGTON
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 5:32 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Wizard starters Dinwiddie first game on back 2 back nights Kispert, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford. Thomas Bryant will play on a minutes restriction. – 5:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said the reported KCP-Harrell incident was “not something to even comment on.” Said it happens relatively often in the NBA and indicated this one wasn’t more serious than most, in his eyes. – 5:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant, about to play in his first game since Jan. 9, 2021, will play short stretches tonight on a minutes restriction, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Too fresh 🔥
#DCAboveAll |@MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nprcim52GF – 5:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝓕𝓻𝓪𝓷𝔃 𝓦𝓪𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓻 & 𝓒𝓱𝓾𝓶𝓪 𝓞𝓴𝓮𝓴𝓮
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/BnwkfaTk4q – 4:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Are you our biggest fan?
Show us by entering our Fan of the Year contest!
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster – 4:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
two legends 😤
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/4Z8mmAwv4a – 4:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With one month until the NBA trade deadline, Tommy Sheppard faces critical decisions. In this exclusive interview at @The Athletic, the Wizards exec addresses Bradley Beal’s future, the Beal-Dinwiddie pairing, young players’ development and much more.
theathletic.com/3067245/2022/0… – 4:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last three games, Spencer Dinwiddie’s 12.0 assist-to-turnover ratio leads the NBA. He’s recorded 10 assists and zero turnovers in each of the last two games.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/8dg7UmRVov – 3:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Another big matchup on the wings tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/19hPlXtkjB – 3:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
From last night’s show: a look at Deni Avdija’s development and how he could fit into a deeper rotation (plus, his new shirts).
I’ll be back on pre/post tonight (6:30p on @NBCSWashington) and also doing some in-game stuff with Chris Miller on play-by-play. pic.twitter.com/zsKoAa1npf – 3:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Terrence Ross in January:
22.2 PTS
48.8% FG
38.5% 3P on 5.2 attempts
95.5% FT
🔥 pic.twitter.com/T6FeT2Wl3V – 2:25 PM
Paul Coro @paulcoro
Grand Canyon’s Jovan Blacksher Jr., Washington’s Terrell Brown and Hofstra’s Zach Cooks are the only players in the nation averaging 16 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Drop scoring to 15.5 and the group includes New Mexico’s Jaelen House, Blacksher’s Shadow Mountain HS teammate. – 2:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic go into game vs. Wizards undersized minus 2 key bigs orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Looking to make it three-straight wins tonight vs. Orlando!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:00 PM
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
As expected, Bradley Beal is out tonight vs. Magic due to health and safety protocols. It was unlikely he would have gotten 2 negative test results by today since it takes a day to process. If he did not test positive (like last time) then Saturday vs. Blazers could be possible. – 1:55 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Thomas Bryant is official available to play tonight vs. Orlando, as Wes Unseld Jr. said yesterday. Bryant tore his ACL a year ago. – 1:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant will make his return tonight from a year-long recovery following ACL surgery, the Wizards announced. Welcome back, T.B. – 1:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📰 OFFICIAL: @Thomas Bryant will be available tonight vs. Orlando! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ocgXiWPVfL – 1:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Enter for your chance to win an exclusive halftime chalk talk from Harvey Grant as well as tickets to our game against Portland!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 1:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Right back at it!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | #DCAboveAll – 1:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards’ Harrell, Caldwell-Pope reportedly fought during halftime of win over Thunder nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/12/wiz… – 1:00 PM
