Mavericks vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (22-18) play against the New York Knicks (21-21) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 45, New York Knicks 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Good start for the Knicks, who lead at the break, 56-45. But they can’t count on Dallas shooting 17.6 percent on 3s again in the second half.
Four Knicks in double-digits: RJ Barrett (11 points), Julius Randle (11), Alec Burks (10) and Evan Fournier (10). – 8:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Good to have you back, @Nerlens Noel! pic.twitter.com/AYuMYzGPqM – 8:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Feels like everyone in this building, including the Mavericks, are waiting for Doncic to start cooking offensively. Ho-hum 12 points for him thus far. – 8:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Randle gets a standing ovation after a nice and-one bucket. He’s a game-best plus-11 and has nine points, three rebounds and two assists. The Knicks lead the Mavericks 49-42 late in the second quarter. – 8:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka gonna Luka.
@Luka Doncic x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wFx9U6Eh9n – 8:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas’ improved defense isn’t making much of an impression on the big stage tonight: Knicks 50% shooting and Dallas has had some back-end breakdowns. – 8:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“You’re too small!” Doncic probably thought, but from what I could tell didn’t say. – 8:23 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Spark plug 🔌
@Tim Hardaway Jr | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/f2Q7WQHUVz – 8:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not a good offensive 1st quarter for Mavs, 35% shooting, but bigger reason they trail 30-21 is their defense isn’t measuring up to recent efforts. Knicks are shooting 50%.
Mavs will need to follow script of win over Bulls, when they allowed 32 in the first and 67 rest of way. – 8:12 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
WITH AUTHORITY.
@RjBarrett6 | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/8HICJ2xuJc – 8:12 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks scored only 80 points in OKC two weeks ago, but that was the first night of an RJ Barrett awakening. Started attacking the rim that night and comparatively to what he was doing previously, he hasn’t stopped. Playing with so much more verve now. It’s hard not to notice. – 8:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle started off with a couple of nice assists, then twice took Finney-Smith in for short jumpers, then hit a 3. Just missed an understandable heat check 3. – 8:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas native Julius Randle scored just 2 points in the Knicks’ win over Spurs here 2 nights ago. You figured he would bounce back tonight because he almost always plays great against his hometown team.
He has 7 of NY’s 24 points. – 8:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has seven points in the first quarter and has some of his juice back. Great to see.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Reggie Bullock gets a nice hand from crowd as he checks into game for Dallas. – 8:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ex-Knick Reggie Bullock gets a nice round of applause as he enters the game for the first time. – 8:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
New York Tough (Bucket)
@Luka Doncic x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/yPZUDtTGoo – 8:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Kemba Walker is out again — and the Knicks need him newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jalen Brunson has been playing very well for the Mavs over the last month, averaging 19.3 points (on 51% shooting), 7.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 made treys. – 7:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson gets mild cheers – couldn’t tell if it was the Knicks front office I heard. – 7:42 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mavericks are playing their second straight game in Madison Square Garden with an acting head coach. Last season, it was Jamahl Mosley for Rick Carlisle. This time, Sean Sweeney for Jason Kidd. – 7:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
1 Telltale Stat for Each Western Conference Team
DAL (3:34)
DEN (8:18)
GSW (14:21)
HOU (18:38)
LAC (23:31)
LAL (27:05)
MEM (31:28)
MIN (35:09)
NOP (38:13)
OKC (44:10)
PHO (47:20)
🎧 https://t.co/jXKmbWXnG7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IR1vMrwk5t – 7:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with the legend @JonathanTjarks. Talked all things Dallas Mavericks, what the Pacers should do with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, which teams should go for them, and much more: – 7:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/Qpms8SnfFI – 7:06 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The Mavs’ improvement on defense
🗣 How Jason Kidd uses Luka differently on offense
🗣 The truth about Kristaps Porzingis
🗣 Draymond Green’s resurgence
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @JonathanTjarks: open.spotify.com/episode/3oGXjI… – 7:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs and Knicks on BSSW tonight at 6:30. Dallas has won 6 straight for the first time since late March-early April of 2016. The last time the Mavs had a longer winning streak than 6 was during the title season. During this win streak, the Mavs are limiting opponents to 93 ppg. – 7:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Burks, Fournier
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 6:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
NY coach Tom Thibodeau was an assistant with the Knicks in the early 2000s when Rick Brunson was with them. Thibs said then-6-year-old Jalen could do a pretty spot-on imitation of Latrell Sprewell and Allen Houston, the NY stars of the time. – 6:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The fellas are here.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/7MfwaS6zEf – 6:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sean Sweeney says he isn’t sure whether Porzingis will join the Mavs in Memphis. Tomorrow marks 10 days since Porzingis entered the health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kristaps Porzingis and Willie Cauley-Stein are out for tonight’s game against the Knicks, per Mavs interim coach Sean Sweeney. Jason Kidd also remains out due to the health and safety protocols. – 6:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Thibs: Kemba Walker is out. Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson are available for Knicks vs Mavs 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 5:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker is out for the Knicks. Nerlens Noel is playing, per Thibodeau. – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson will play tonight and Kemba Walker will once again be out for the Knicks against Dallas. – 5:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba, Noel and Taj were all questionable for tonight versus Dallas. Kemba is out, Noel and Taj are in. – 5:49 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
A former Knicks staffer from those 90s years, @sammysteinlight, just sent me a picture from the Barnes and Noble in Freehold, NJ, which is apparently selling some copies of the book early, too, in case anyone in that area’s been looking pic.twitter.com/LI6AIncJsO – 5:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
As I noted in today’s story about Josh Green’s significant performance uptick, the coach with whom he works most closely also happens to be the acting head coach: Sean Sweeney. Both are having a nice run of late as Dallas has won 6 straight games. pic.twitter.com/rn0MmbWhUg – 5:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Welcome to the world’s loudest, I mean, most famous, arena, where a bunch of ex-Knicks-turned Mavericks will suit up — including warming-up Frank Ntilikina. pic.twitter.com/gOyOTlVWAn – 5:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The second installment in the Knicks Trade Deadline Primer is now live.
If NY doesn’t view Mitch Rob as part of the team’s long-term plan, it would be wise to trade before the deadline instead of seeing him leave via free agency and get nothing in return
tommybeer.substack.com/p/knicks-trade… – 4:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks face their past point-guard-of-the-future in Frank Ntilikina and maybe face their actual point guard of the future. Leon Rose still has interest in Jalen Brunson #Knicks #Mavericks #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/12/kni… – 2:24 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
PlayNY Poll: New York Bettors Prefer FanDuel, DraftKings Sports Betting Apps Early On.
Thanks to everyone who voted and weighed in playny.com/poll-ny-sports… – 2:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ’s last six games: 23.3 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 3.5 APG
9️⃣ heatin’ up. pic.twitter.com/HvwgnEM20T – 2:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Approximately halfway through the 2021-22 season, list of NBA players averaging a minimum of 22.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.0 APG:
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
Luka Doncic
Paul George
Brandon Ingram
James Harden – 1:59 PM
