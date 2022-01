Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have altercation at halftime

The Athletic has learned a central issue is that at least several players have concerns about the direction and structure of the team’s offense, particularly whether they as individuals, and by extension the team as a whole, are being put in the best positions to succeed. As confidence in the offense has diminished, players have exerted less effort and exercised less attention to detail on the defensive end, the area the coaching staff has emphasized since the start of training camp. -via The Athletic / December 19, 2021