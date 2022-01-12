Nets vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (25-14) play against the Chicago Bulls (11-11) at United Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 38, Chicago Bulls 31 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Bulls 38-31. Harden and Durant each have eight and five players have at least two baskets. Balanced attack to start. Vučević got some easy shots in the short roll. Bulls also have balanced scoring. Nash only went eight deep. No Cam yet. – 10:42 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls were very sloppy on defense in 1stQ, besides having to deal with tough matchups. Nets lead 38-31, shot 57% from field.
DeRozan has 9 pts; Durant & Harden 8 each – 10:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just getting underway.
DeMar DeRozan: 9 pts (4-5 FG)
LaVine/White: 6 pts each pic.twitter.com/jRfaVn4HMG – 10:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Obviously, Derrick Jones Jr. is out for the night, as Nets build a 7-point lead after one. – 10:41 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nets end the 1st quarter on a 19-8 run..lead the Bulls 38-31 . DeRozan with 9. Harden and Durant each with 8. – 10:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Nets 38, Bulls 31
Strong first quarter for the Nets against a team they’ve struggled against this season. The Nets played the Bulls on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back both times this season. This time, they have fresh(er) legs, and Kyrie Irving, who has 3 AST in Q1. – 10:40 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
This one has had everything one could ask for from an entertainment perspective so far. Highlight-reel plays and tough shotmaking at both ends, electric atmosphere
38-31 Nets after Q1 – 10:40 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty Corner
@Patrick Mills #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fNS9LK1V2U – 10:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Strong first quarter for the Nets, even if Kyrie Irving doesn’t have a basket. – 10:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills with a 3 from each corner in the first. Nets are going to need the December version of Mills tonight. He’s off to an encouraging start. – 10:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls say that Derrick Jones Jr. (right knee injury) will not return – 10:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update: Derrick Jones Jr. (right knee) is out for the remainder of the game. – 10:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby’s 2/2 from deep to start the game 🔥🔥
@CobyWhite | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/lcGmNS417N – 10:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. won’t return with a right knee injury, per Bulls PR – 10:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Bulls – who have taken the fewest 3s in the #NBA and thrive in the midrange – are 4-of-8 from deep already. That Coby White 3 has the game knotted at 29-all. #Nets – 10:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Coby White hits a 3 and this game is tied at 29 with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Very back and forth to start. Timeout Steve Nash. – 10:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Irving back on the floor with Durant, Griffin, Mills and Bembry. – 10:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Quite sure that was the first catch and shoot corner 3 Harden has made all year – 10:27 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Corner 3️⃣
@James Harden #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cdkkAe7kFF – 10:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bembry in for the #Nets. Nash should get Blake Griffin ready, too. Day’Ron Sharpe’s fouls tend to come in bunches. – 10:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Nets C Day’Ron Sharpe could pass for Eddy Curry’s son. #Bulls – 10:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo to Zach!
@Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Hsju48E2wE – 10:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
First wave of subs has Patty Mills, KD, Harden, Mills and Bembry out there. – 10:23 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
With authority
@Kevin Durant #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/AKEqOw4Xu1 – 10:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edwards get a steal and Harden throws him the lob on a two-on-one. Nets up 11-9. – 10:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar gets us started!
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/lR426XxmuR – 10:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This game features the league’s top two players in mid-range shooting. DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant. LaMarcus Aldridge is up there, too. – 10:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Alfonzo McKinnie share a few quick words and a handshake just before the game starts again. They were teammates during KD’s last year with the Warriors. McKinnie came into the game after Jones, Jr. left with an injury. – 10:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lonzo Ball’s confidence in his 3 is night-and-day what it used to be. – 10:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jones heads to the locker room. Alfonzo McKinnie checks in for him and is on Durant. – 10:15 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Derrick Jones Jr. needed to be helped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right leg. Didn’t look like he could put much weight on it – 10:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Quick timeout at start of this one. Derrick Jones Jr. had an awkward landing on a jump, was down and in pain. Was just helped to Bulls locker room — not putting much weight on right leg – 10:13 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That doesn’t look good at all, right knee buckled when Derrick Jones Jr. landed awkwardly 36 seconds into game. He’s being helped into locker room in lot of distress. #Bulls – 10:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Derrick Jones Jr. suffers an apparent leg injury 36 seconds in to the game and is headed to the locker-room. – 10:13 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Derrick Jones Jr. appears to have hyperextended his right leg/knee while landing awkwardly 36 seconds into the game. He’s struggling to walk to the locker room and being helped off the floor. – 10:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets fans how are you feeling prediction wise for this game? – 10:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. stays down just 36 seconds after tipoff. Trainers looking at him. – 10:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Derrick Jones Jr. is down just 36 seconds into the game. Injury timeout. – 10:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Derrick Jones Jr. is down, early. He can’t get to his feet. It’s bad. Timeout Bulls. – 10:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bulls open up with Ball on Harden, Jones Jr. on Durant and DeRozan on Irving. – 10:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
There’s energy in the UC again. It’s great to see.
The NBA is in a much better place when the Bulls are relevant. – 10:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Incredible energy in Chicago tonight. The Nets don’t just have to play against the Bulls players. This crowd is here, locked in and ready. This is gonna be a game. – 10:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have done a good job defending Nikola Vucevic the first two games. Does the absence of Claxton and Aldridge change that? – 10:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
You can sync us up on the TV feed..@670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 10:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I am way too washed to stay up and watch all of Bulls Nets.
If you all are looking for the victory video postgame, you can always download it here: dropbox.com/sh/ilezhd9i7cn… – 10:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready to put on a show! 🍿
@Zach LaVine | #NBAAllstar pic.twitter.com/w2xaqT1CRt – 10:03 PM
Ready to put on a show! 🍿
@Zach LaVine | #NBAAllstar pic.twitter.com/w2xaqT1CRt – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Follow my man @Darnell Mayberry for your Bulls needs tonight. – 10:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Bothers me that Reggie Theus is no longer in the #Bulls‘ pregame team history video. – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Chicago. Nets-Bulls tips shortly. To me, this might be the biggest game of Brooklyn’s season to date. The big three against the Eastern Conference leaders. The Nets have yet to beat a top-four team in either conference. If it doesn’t happen tonight when will it? – 9:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar locking in.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/y5N32YIYIP – 9:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting Harden, Irving, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe against the Bulls. First career start for DayDay. Nets hoping he makes the Bulls go NightNight. – 9:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. It’s the first-career start for Day’Ron Sharpe and the second for Kessler Edwards, both rookies. Sharpe is the 16th Net to start this season, three shy of the team record. #NBA #Bulls – 9:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach in the Undefeated Team Orange Kobe 4 Protro
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/6pxWJQ9kMR – 9:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Brooklyn’s two main big men, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton are out tonight. So Nets will start rookies Kessler Edwards and Day-Ron Sharpe with Durant, Harden and Irving vs. #Bulls.
Blake Griffin, James Johnson, Patty Mills among those available off the bench. – 9:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Late night Bulls coming up!
@Betway | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/cLnCTeYlv1 – 9:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kessler Edwards, and Day’Ron Sharpe will start for the Nets tonight against the Bulls. – 9:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s bring it.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/jPkORpnXej – 9:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
These guys will kick it off tonight pic.twitter.com/5N4bdHkmqu – 9:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris’ ankle recovery ‘trickier’ than #Nets thought nypost.com/2022/01/12/joe… via @nypostsports – 9:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo’s shoe game for tonight #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/E8REyqGpsA – 9:12 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Hang with us on @YESNetwork tonight
@Brooklyn Nets at @Chicago Bulls
Tip at 10p ET #NetsAfterDark pic.twitter.com/DhHAjJ4eeo – 9:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Season is in January, how is luka not in shape yet? Even Harden is in shape by this point – 9:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have built a strong friendship and a strong presence off the bench, but will it matter come the Feb. 10 trade deadline?
Read it:
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Clocking in for the late night shift.
@AyoDos_11 x @Troy Brown pic.twitter.com/n7dJr0CcPw – 8:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nets coach Steve Nash said there won’t be any minutes restrictions on Kyrie Irving or James Harden against Bulls – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said it’s possible Nic Claxton plays tomorrow, but it’s still to be determined. – 8:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Billy Donovan remembers watching Dr. J out on Long Island with the Nets as a kid. Lived 10 minutes from the Nassau Coliseum. – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Donovan said stamina is the key because of all three Nets stars ability to pass. Adds just because the Bulls might be able to stop them off once, doesn’t mean it will work twice. – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Billy Donovan said the Bulls are going to need team defense and know where the help is at all times when guarding the big three. – 8:27 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso is still in health and safety protocols and Bulls coach Billy Donovan anticipates he’ll miss Fridays game against the Warriors too – 8:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nothing much new on Alex Caruso’s status — Bulls are still waiting on his cycling numbers to rise to point of him being cleared from protocols — but Billy Donovan did say at this point he doesn’t expect Caruso to be back for Friday’s game vs. Warriors – 8:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he doesn’t think Caruso will be available Friday vs GSW, still in protocols. #Bulls – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said he doesn’t expect Alex Caruso to play Friday vs. Warriors. – 8:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not a good offensive 1st quarter for Mavs, 35% shooting, but bigger reason they trail 30-21 is their defense isn’t measuring up to recent efforts. Knicks are shooting 50%.
Mavs will need to follow script of win over Bulls, when they allowed 32 in the first and 67 rest of way. – 8:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets are 12-3 in games with the Big Three together. They had a 119.6 Offensive Rating in 202 regular-season minutes last season, saw that jump to 135.4 in their 130 playoff minutes and were a solid plus-14 in their only 17 minutes together in last week’s win over the #Pacers – 7:52 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s Bulls vs. Nets at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol shirt 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/uD0JdTBFYH – 7:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
So…. Harden, Durant, Irving are good to go tonight. Remember the Bulls have won the season series 2-0. This is the final meeting. The @UnitedCenter will be rockin. @Chicago Bulls @Audacy @670TheScore Fired up. – 7:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie and Harden both available to play tonight vs. Bulls. Nic Claxton is out. Should be a loud atmosphere at the UC tonight like the good old days. – 7:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin, rookie Day’Ron Sharpe and James Johnson are the #Nets bigs against the #Bulls. – 7:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving and James Harden, (both were listed as questionable) are a go for showdown with the Bulls. – 7:11 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The Nets are 11-3 when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving play. They’re 1-0 this season.
Big test against the Bulls tonight. – 7:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder injury report vs the Nets tomorrow:
Vit Krejci OUT. (GL)
Aleksej Pokusevski OUT (GL)
Isaiah Roby OUT (H&S Protocols)
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving and James Harden are available to play tonight, per Nets. Nic Claxton is out. – 7:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden (left knee hyperextension) and Kyrie Irving (left ankle sprain) are available for the #Nets, but Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is out vs the #Bulls. – 7:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say James Harden and Kyrie Irving are playing against the Bulls. – 7:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say both James Harden (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ankle) are available vs CHI tonight. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets’ Kyrie Irving and James Harden are both listed available to play vs. Bulls tonight. – 7:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Three hours before tipoff, Kyrie Irving is the first Net on the court getting his pregame work in. The zip up is his new look it seems. pic.twitter.com/iLobJXvYw5 – 7:01 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Chicago has caught the league by surprise as they sit atop the Eastern Conference. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/zac… – 6:30 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Pacers now favored vs. Boston, likely because Brogdon & LeVert are back. Interesting night in the NBA. Here is my @WagerTalk NBA show plays on the game of the night between the Bulls & Nets. May this atone for my error, my first ever Wordle miss and last night’s Nuggets collapse: pic.twitter.com/GOWJHVfmsW – 5:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
What’s Ayo’s favorite hobby outside of basketball? 🧐
24 Seconds with @AyoDos_11, presented by @Tissot: pic.twitter.com/z40K74orHt – 5:00 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Lonzo Ball put up a very impressive plus/minus number in the Bulls’ beatdown of the Pistons. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/lon… – 4:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is not on the Warriors’ injury report tomorrow in Milwaukee, indicating that he will play against the Bucks and rest on Friday night in Chicago against the Bulls. – 4:51 PM
