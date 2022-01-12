USA Today Sports

Oklahoma City return an option for Serge Ibaka?

The Clippers moving Serge Ibaka appears to be the most likely trade deadline maneuver for Los Angeles. Shedding Ibaka’s $9.7 million salary alone would save the Clippers over $40 million in tax penalties. As noted by ESPN.com’s Bobby Marks, the Clippers still have $3.3 million available to send out in a trade this season, and only $3.1 million of Ibaka’s salary would remain on his contract this year before he becomes a free agent. Oklahoma City is a trade partner to monitor, league sources said.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Very early Serge Ibaka minutes with Ivica Zubac getting two fouls within four minutes. – 10:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Looks like Raptors game ops have opted against running a Valanciunas tribute video, without fans in building. It’s the right call, IMO. The Ibaka tribute from 10 days ago was just awkward in an empty arena. Save it for their next visits, when a full crowd can show those guys love – 6:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Bledsoe is dragging the Hawks right now. Just finished a supremely confident reverse, and that was after dropping his fourth dime of the fourth quarter (and to Morris, not Ibaka for once!)
LA up 102-86, largest lead of the game, with under 4 left. – 5:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ibaka’s scored the Clippers’ last six points — he’s up to 16 for the game, one point off his season high. – 5:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are surviving Jackson/Morris shooting 10/26 FGs with a strong effort off bench from Bledsoe/Ibaka, who have 24 points on 11/14 FGs. Hawks bench has only 20 points on 7/13 FGs.
LA up 96-82 with 7:11 left. – 5:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue felt minutes restrictions on Batum and Morris limited the Clippers yesterday but with Justise Winslow out, Lue said Batum and Morris will have to play more today vs. Atlanta. Also more Ibaka because “we can’t run Nico and Marcus into the ground.” – 1:44 PM

