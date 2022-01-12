Paul George to miss the rest of the season?

NBA Central: The Clippers are operating under the possibility that Paul George may not return this season, per @Jake Fischer pic.twitter.com/7yDYaBkoCb
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
With the possibility that both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard may not return this season, the Clippers are shaping into a surprising seller at the NBA’s trade deadline. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29523… – 10:06 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have erased 25-point deficits twice less than 7 months apart without Kawhi Leonard against the top seed in the West last year and against the reigning MVP tonight. And obviously, Paul George didn’t play tonight – 1:04 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Imagine this Clippers-Nuggets game with Paul George, Kawhi, Murray and MPJ all healthy? Damn. – 12:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For those wondering, the Clippers are 0-10 in franchise history when scoring fewer than 30 points in the first half.
The last NBA team to win a game after scoring fewer than 30 first half points: Paul George’s Indiana Pacers in December 2012 at Austin Rivers’ New Orleans Hornets – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that it is possible that Amir Coffey or Nicolas Batum could remain starters once Paul George returns from injury. Sounds like he values the size on the wing. – 8:44 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James scored 35 points last night, 13 more than the other four Laker starters combined.
That’s tied for the third-largest such difference in the NBA this season:
+26 Paul George (10/29/21)
+14 Stephen Curry (11/18/21)
+13 Kevin Durant (11/8/21)
+13 James (1/9/22) pic.twitter.com/882xfRDLtQ – 2:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks fall to 17-22 on the season with a 106-93 loss to the Clippers (who didn’t have Kawhi Leonard or Paul George).
They went 2-4 on their longest road trip of the season.
Trae Young: 19 pts, 7 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 19 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl – 5:40 PM
While the team’s initial announcement on Christmas Day stated George would be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, the Clippers are operating under the possibility that George may not return this season, sources told B/R. And despite the momentum surrounding Kawhi Leonard’s rehab from a torn ACL, there remains a healthy dose of skepticism around the league about Leonard retaking the floor in 2021-22 as well. -via Bleacher Report / January 12, 2022
Marc Stein: The Clippers announce that Paul George is out at least 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 25, 2021
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George is set to return and start tonight according to Ty Lue. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / December 20, 2021