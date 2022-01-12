Rich Paul met with 76ers regarding Ben Simmons trade, stances unchanged

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym – 4:33 PM
new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym – 4:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. – 4:27 PM
ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. – 4:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM
From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams
https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW – 2:19 PM
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams
https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW – 2:19 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A Ben Simmons analysis and updated breakdown of every team that’s known to be in the running (per @Shams Charania), at @TheAthletic…
* Sacramento, Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, Portland
* The Sixers outlook
(assist from @ Jon Krawczynski)
theathletic.com/3066096/2022/0… – 11:22 AM
A Ben Simmons analysis and updated breakdown of every team that’s known to be in the running (per @Shams Charania), at @TheAthletic…
* Sacramento, Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, Portland
* The Sixers outlook
(assist from @ Jon Krawczynski)
theathletic.com/3066096/2022/0… – 11:22 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Early returns on Klay, Tatum/Brown in Boston, a potential shakeup in Atlanta, latest intel on Ben Simmons, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Early returns on Klay, Tatum/Brown in Boston, a potential shakeup in Atlanta, latest intel on Ben Simmons, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
For @ESPNAusNZ: For all the negative Ben Simmons commentary out there, I asked Matisse Thybulle to break down what it’s like on the floor without the all-world defensive talent.
PODCAST 🎙️: https://t.co/Kq9wXSRYsy
FEATURE 📝: https://t.co/VKpZUrNw22 pic.twitter.com/BxanKYWKr5 – 11:49 PM
For @ESPNAusNZ: For all the negative Ben Simmons commentary out there, I asked Matisse Thybulle to break down what it’s like on the floor without the all-world defensive talent.
PODCAST 🎙️: https://t.co/Kq9wXSRYsy
FEATURE 📝: https://t.co/VKpZUrNw22 pic.twitter.com/BxanKYWKr5 – 11:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza that details the Revenge of the G Leaguers: marcstein.substack.com/p/revenge-of-t…
Monday column with my Ben Simmons latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 10:57 PM
Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza that details the Revenge of the G Leaguers: marcstein.substack.com/p/revenge-of-t…
Monday column with my Ben Simmons latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 10:57 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on Klay’s return, the hot Raptors, latest on Ben Simmons and much more: open.spotify.com/episode/08Mf3T… – 5:40 PM
New pod with @Chris Vernon on Klay’s return, the hot Raptors, latest on Ben Simmons and much more: open.spotify.com/episode/08Mf3T… – 5:40 PM
More on this storyline
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure. Rivers notes Simmons “does come into the facility. … Hopefully we’ll know sooner or later.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / January 12, 2022