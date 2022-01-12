USA Today Sports

Rich Paul met with 76ers regarding Ben Simmons trade, stances unchanged

Rich Paul met with 76ers regarding Ben Simmons trade, stances unchanged

Main Rumors

Rich Paul met with 76ers regarding Ben Simmons trade, stances unchanged

January 12, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons does come to the facility and work out. What that means in terms of his return, he adds that he doesn’t have an answer right now. #Sixers5:27 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym4:33 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. – 4:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams
https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW2:19 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick
A Ben Simmons analysis and updated breakdown of every team that’s known to be in the running (per @Shams Charania), at @TheAthletic
* Sacramento, Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, Portland
* The Sixers outlook
(assist from @ Jon Krawczynski)
theathletic.com/3066096/2022/0…11:22 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Early returns on Klay, Tatum/Brown in Boston, a potential shakeup in Atlanta, latest intel on Ben Simmons, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e29:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
For @ESPNAusNZ: For all the negative Ben Simmons commentary out there, I asked Matisse Thybulle to break down what it’s like on the floor without the all-world defensive talent.
PODCAST 🎙️: https://t.co/Kq9wXSRYsy
FEATURE 📝: https://t.co/VKpZUrNw22 pic.twitter.com/BxanKYWKr511:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza that details the Revenge of the G Leaguers: marcstein.substack.com/p/revenge-of-t…
Monday column with my Ben Simmons latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-…10:57 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on Klay’s return, the hot Raptors, latest on Ben Simmons and much more: open.spotify.com/episode/08Mf3T…5:40 PM

More on this storyline

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure. Rivers notes Simmons “does come into the facility. … Hopefully we’ll know sooner or later.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / January 12, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home