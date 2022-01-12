Rockets vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (11-31) play against the San Antonio Spurs (25-25) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022
Houston Rockets 119, San Antonio Spurs 113 (Q4 02:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dejounte Murray likely won’t be an All-Star but he is an All-Star caliber player without question. – 10:46 PM
Dejounte Murray likely won’t be an All-Star but he is an All-Star caliber player without question. – 10:46 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Every few games, KPJ does something that makes you go “May not be as high on him as the Rockets are, but I get why they want to explore what they have here.” – 10:46 PM
Every few games, KPJ does something that makes you go “May not be as high on him as the Rockets are, but I get why they want to explore what they have here.” – 10:46 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
You could tell KPJ was going to shoot that second three. He makes back-to-back triples and the Rockets now have a commanding 116-104 lead. – 10:45 PM
You could tell KPJ was going to shoot that second three. He makes back-to-back triples and the Rockets now have a commanding 116-104 lead. – 10:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. was 2 of 6 when he knocked down consecutive 3s. Rockets up 116-104, matching their largest lead of the night, with 3:51 left. – 10:43 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. was 2 of 6 when he knocked down consecutive 3s. Rockets up 116-104, matching their largest lead of the night, with 3:51 left. – 10:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
BACK-TO-BACK THREES FOR KPJ. ROCKETS UP 12 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE FIRST QUARTER!! – 10:43 PM
BACK-TO-BACK THREES FOR KPJ. ROCKETS UP 12 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE FIRST QUARTER!! – 10:43 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. is alive and well. Two huge back to back triples to give Houston a 116-104 lead. – 10:43 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. is alive and well. Two huge back to back triples to give Houston a 116-104 lead. – 10:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
17 of the Spurs’ 41 games have gone down to crunch time.
The Spurs enter 5-11 in crunch time – 10:42 PM
17 of the Spurs’ 41 games have gone down to crunch time.
The Spurs enter 5-11 in crunch time – 10:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The Rockets have 11 wins; eight have come when making 40 % or better of their 3s. They have made 39.4 % with 5:51 left. – 10:39 PM
The Rockets have 11 wins; eight have come when making 40 % or better of their 3s. They have made 39.4 % with 5:51 left. – 10:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
18 points for Keldon Johnson in his return game.
6 points from three
6 points in the paint
4 points from mid-range
2 points from the FT line
Rockets by 4 – 10:39 PM
18 points for Keldon Johnson in his return game.
6 points from three
6 points in the paint
4 points from mid-range
2 points from the FT line
Rockets by 4 – 10:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Keldon Johnson with consecutive 3s and Silas gets a time out, likely time to get Wood back in with Gordon a few possessions behind. – 10:38 PM
Keldon Johnson with consecutive 3s and Silas gets a time out, likely time to get Wood back in with Gordon a few possessions behind. – 10:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Things we love to see.
🔥 @Jalen Green 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OxH33jwEJU – 10:37 PM
Things we love to see.
🔥 @Jalen Green 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OxH33jwEJU – 10:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
8-8.
6-6 from 3️⃣.
Eric Gordon is going off 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xX6DbAGpOU – 10:25 PM
8-8.
6-6 from 3️⃣.
Eric Gordon is going off 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xX6DbAGpOU – 10:25 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Eric Gordon has 24 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including 6-of-6 from 3-point range heading into the 4th quarter. – 10:23 PM
Eric Gordon has 24 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including 6-of-6 from 3-point range heading into the 4th quarter. – 10:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
End 3Q: Rockets by 1
HOU takes the 3Q 28-23
HOU has taken the lead in 3PT scoring. Gordon with 18 of the Rockets’ 39 points from three pic.twitter.com/kyyZGHjjJE – 10:22 PM
End 3Q: Rockets by 1
HOU takes the 3Q 28-23
HOU has taken the lead in 3PT scoring. Gordon with 18 of the Rockets’ 39 points from three pic.twitter.com/kyyZGHjjJE – 10:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 91, Spurs 90. Gordon with 24, 13 in the third quarter, 10 in the final 1:14 of the quarter. – 10:21 PM
Rockets 91, Spurs 90. Gordon with 24, 13 in the third quarter, 10 in the final 1:14 of the quarter. – 10:21 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
it’s a nail biter in San Antonio! one left to play.
🚀: 91
⚙️: 90
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/LAjXqJKe7V – 10:21 PM
it’s a nail biter in San Antonio! one left to play.
🚀: 91
⚙️: 90
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/LAjXqJKe7V – 10:21 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs down 91-90 entering the third. Things unraveled a little after Poeltl left with his fourth foul. – 10:21 PM
Spurs down 91-90 entering the third. Things unraveled a little after Poeltl left with his fourth foul. – 10:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon drives the Rockets into a lead. he is 8 of 8, with six of those shots from deep, for 22 points in 24 minutes. – 10:19 PM
Eric Gordon drives the Rockets into a lead. he is 8 of 8, with six of those shots from deep, for 22 points in 24 minutes. – 10:19 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
It’s Eric Gordon vs. Bryn Forbes because that’s what 2022 is all about. – 10:19 PM
It’s Eric Gordon vs. Bryn Forbes because that’s what 2022 is all about. – 10:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DEFYING GRAVITY!! 🤯 🕴
@Lonnie Walker | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/QNwNYrGZoH – 10:18 PM
DEFYING GRAVITY!! 🤯 🕴
@Lonnie Walker | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/QNwNYrGZoH – 10:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
another tough finish for the PG 💪 pic.twitter.com/bTpAlBowSh – 10:17 PM
another tough finish for the PG 💪 pic.twitter.com/bTpAlBowSh – 10:17 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Fourth foul on Poeltl. Spurs are going to need some solid minutes from Jock Landale here. – 10:09 PM
Fourth foul on Poeltl. Spurs are going to need some solid minutes from Jock Landale here. – 10:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs are a +8 on jumpers (mid-range + 3s) and +1 in attacking points (paint + Fts) – 10:06 PM
Spurs are a +8 on jumpers (mid-range + 3s) and +1 in attacking points (paint + Fts) – 10:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs lead by 9, making this their largest lead of the game.
The Spurs are winning the 3Pt line, mid-range, and FT line.
They’re only down by 4 now in the paint.
Forbes, Murray, KBD, and Keldon all in double figs scoring – 10:05 PM
The Spurs lead by 9, making this their largest lead of the game.
The Spurs are winning the 3Pt line, mid-range, and FT line.
They’re only down by 4 now in the paint.
Forbes, Murray, KBD, and Keldon all in double figs scoring – 10:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Spurs with another points burst, on an 11-1 run in 2 1/2 minutes to an 81-72 lead. Calls time out in search of some Rockets defense. – 10:04 PM
Spurs with another points burst, on an 11-1 run in 2 1/2 minutes to an 81-72 lead. Calls time out in search of some Rockets defense. – 10:04 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Silas looks incredibly frustrated with Houston’s defense right now, Rockets find themselves down 9, 11-1 run for San Antonio. – 10:04 PM
Silas looks incredibly frustrated with Houston’s defense right now, Rockets find themselves down 9, 11-1 run for San Antonio. – 10:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I laugh every time I see a fan of a contending team say they prefer to trade for Caris LeVert this year instead of Eric Gordon. – 9:59 PM
I laugh every time I see a fan of a contending team say they prefer to trade for Caris LeVert this year instead of Eric Gordon. – 9:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tyler Ford and Christian Wood still talking about the no call. Looked like Ford was pantomiming what he saw. – 9:54 PM
Tyler Ford and Christian Wood still talking about the no call. Looked like Ford was pantomiming what he saw. – 9:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Rockets are down by 4 after shooting 77% in the paint in the first half pic.twitter.com/uH5Xo0RO5O – 9:45 PM
The Rockets are down by 4 after shooting 77% in the paint in the first half pic.twitter.com/uH5Xo0RO5O – 9:45 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets will be disappointed with the frantic ending to the first half. Frustrations with officiating resulting in a flagrant foul, a technical foul and a 4-point halftime deficit. Houston with 8 turnovers, resulting in 15 Spurs points. – 9:42 PM
Rockets will be disappointed with the frantic ending to the first half. Frustrations with officiating resulting in a flagrant foul, a technical foul and a 4-point halftime deficit. Houston with 8 turnovers, resulting in 15 Spurs points. – 9:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Spurs 67, Rockets 63 at half. Spurs close the half on a 20-7 run, the last four on a flagrant foul taken intentionally, a technical free throw and on a drive with the extra possession. Rockets shooting 54.3 % but Spurs outscoring them 15-4 off turnovers. – 9:40 PM
Spurs 67, Rockets 63 at half. Spurs close the half on a 20-7 run, the last four on a flagrant foul taken intentionally, a technical free throw and on a drive with the extra possession. Rockets shooting 54.3 % but Spurs outscoring them 15-4 off turnovers. – 9:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 4
Spurs take the 2Q 31-24
Bryn Forbes with a 19-point first half.
Spurs +6 from three
Rockets +8 in the paint pic.twitter.com/9SgulyaXIL – 9:40 PM
Half: Spurs by 4
Spurs take the 2Q 31-24
Bryn Forbes with a 19-point first half.
Spurs +6 from three
Rockets +8 in the paint pic.twitter.com/9SgulyaXIL – 9:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
24 minutes to bring this one home. pic.twitter.com/2rvIJd9fy1 – 9:39 PM
24 minutes to bring this one home. pic.twitter.com/2rvIJd9fy1 – 9:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs take their largest lead into half at 67-63, thanks to a four-point final possession hallmarked by the Rockets kind of losing their cool. – 9:39 PM
Spurs take their largest lead into half at 67-63, thanks to a four-point final possession hallmarked by the Rockets kind of losing their cool. – 9:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tyler Ford hit Christian Wood with a technical foul. It took a whole 23:40 for him to give one out – 9:38 PM
Tyler Ford hit Christian Wood with a technical foul. It took a whole 23:40 for him to give one out – 9:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Now a technical on Christian Wood. This has the potential to be a very fruitful possession for the Spurs. – 9:38 PM
Now a technical on Christian Wood. This has the potential to be a very fruitful possession for the Spurs. – 9:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
swipe and slam!! 😤
@Lonnie Walker | @Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/1O79ja0arn – 9:34 PM
swipe and slam!! 😤
@Lonnie Walker | @Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/1O79ja0arn – 9:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The 12th pick in the draft just put one over on the 2nd pick. (Jalen Green has been pretty special, however) – 9:34 PM
The 12th pick in the draft just put one over on the 2nd pick. (Jalen Green has been pretty special, however) – 9:34 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs are allowing the Rockets to dictate the pace of this game with their freneticism. If SA chills out and starts to play under control they’ll be fine, but Houston has a way of creating these chaotic environments. Spurs are falling into it. – 9:29 PM
Spurs are allowing the Rockets to dictate the pace of this game with their freneticism. If SA chills out and starts to play under control they’ll be fine, but Houston has a way of creating these chaotic environments. Spurs are falling into it. – 9:29 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
I know there is a lot of hype for Alperen Sengun, and justifiably so, but the non-Jalen rookie I most enjoy watching on this #Rockets team is Josh Christopher. You can see growth and improvement after each game. Will talk about him on Locked On Rockets Film Room with @JTGatlin – 9:26 PM
I know there is a lot of hype for Alperen Sengun, and justifiably so, but the non-Jalen rookie I most enjoy watching on this #Rockets team is Josh Christopher. You can see growth and improvement after each game. Will talk about him on Locked On Rockets Film Room with @JTGatlin – 9:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher with some really strong minutes. But I’m still most impressed with the Tommy Heinsohn running hook and the @Kelly Iko reaction when I described it that way. – 9:26 PM
Josh Christopher with some really strong minutes. But I’m still most impressed with the Tommy Heinsohn running hook and the @Kelly Iko reaction when I described it that way. – 9:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have been a step slow on defense all night. COVID attrition + long road trip = kind of out of gas, I guess. They’ll need to dig deep tonight. – 9:25 PM
The Spurs have been a step slow on defense all night. COVID attrition + long road trip = kind of out of gas, I guess. They’ll need to dig deep tonight. – 9:25 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Good stretch from Josh Christopher, once again showing his two-way impact. Rockets up 56-47 with 5:37 to go. – 9:25 PM
Good stretch from Josh Christopher, once again showing his two-way impact. Rockets up 56-47 with 5:37 to go. – 9:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate up to six of Rockets’ 12 assists. Season high is nine, career high 10. – 9:22 PM
Jae’Sean Tate up to six of Rockets’ 12 assists. Season high is nine, career high 10. – 9:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics beat Pacers 119-100. It’s their first three-game winning streak since Nov. 22 (vs. LAL, vs. OKC, vs. HOU) – 9:21 PM
Celtics beat Pacers 119-100. It’s their first three-game winning streak since Nov. 22 (vs. LAL, vs. OKC, vs. HOU) – 9:21 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Impressive make by Jalen Green. Slo-mo for you to see. Not only does he go into the chest of the Big, he absorbs the contact and still finishes over the length of the rim-protector. pic.twitter.com/6eD15IVX4r – 9:20 PM
Impressive make by Jalen Green. Slo-mo for you to see. Not only does he go into the chest of the Big, he absorbs the contact and still finishes over the length of the rim-protector. pic.twitter.com/6eD15IVX4r – 9:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pop challenging an offensive foul called on Lonnie Walker. Would be Green’s first foul. Walker would have two. – 9:18 PM
Pop challenging an offensive foul called on Lonnie Walker. Would be Green’s first foul. Walker would have two. – 9:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop wants to press his luck. Going to challenge this offensive foul call on Lonnie Walker. – 9:17 PM
Pop wants to press his luck. Going to challenge this offensive foul call on Lonnie Walker. – 9:17 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
The Rockets are going to have an extremely dangerous player in Year 2 Jalen Green, especially if they really let him loose in the second half of this season. – 9:15 PM
The Rockets are going to have an extremely dangerous player in Year 2 Jalen Green, especially if they really let him loose in the second half of this season. – 9:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Bryn going crazy!! 🔥🔥🔥
This is just one of his 15 PTS and 5 triples in just 8min pic.twitter.com/awbAjUowJd – 9:13 PM
Bryn going crazy!! 🔥🔥🔥
This is just one of his 15 PTS and 5 triples in just 8min pic.twitter.com/awbAjUowJd – 9:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
After 1 in San Antonio.
🚀: 39
⚙️: 36
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/szVCAcmz9t – 9:12 PM
After 1 in San Antonio.
🚀: 39
⚙️: 36
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/szVCAcmz9t – 9:12 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
1 minute into the 2nd quarter, and Bryn Forbes is 5-7 from three. He has 15 – no other Spur has more than 5 points. Gotta find him. – 9:09 PM
1 minute into the 2nd quarter, and Bryn Forbes is 5-7 from three. He has 15 – no other Spur has more than 5 points. Gotta find him. – 9:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ makes this look TOO easy 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Fojt8u9XCq – 9:08 PM
KJ makes this look TOO easy 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Fojt8u9XCq – 9:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Since Alperen Sengun sprained his ankle the Rockets had been playing small on most nights when Christian Wood went to the bench, tonight Daniel Theis moves into the Sengun backup center spot – 9:05 PM
Since Alperen Sengun sprained his ankle the Rockets had been playing small on most nights when Christian Wood went to the bench, tonight Daniel Theis moves into the Sengun backup center spot – 9:05 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Explosiveness like this should be outlawed in all 50 states.
Wow, Jalen Green. pic.twitter.com/89P4W4paVR – 9:04 PM
Explosiveness like this should be outlawed in all 50 states.
Wow, Jalen Green. pic.twitter.com/89P4W4paVR – 9:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
SPLASH GORDON 💦
The vet is 3/3 from behind the arc! pic.twitter.com/lGh0g7JKvk – 9:04 PM
SPLASH GORDON 💦
The vet is 3/3 from behind the arc! pic.twitter.com/lGh0g7JKvk – 9:04 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jalen Green’s athleticism is CRAZY 🍇
pic.twitter.com/B2hsJuk5WD – 9:04 PM
Jalen Green’s athleticism is CRAZY 🍇
pic.twitter.com/B2hsJuk5WD – 9:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs’ strategy toward guarding the 3-point line of “maybe they’ll just cool off on their own” does not appear to be working. Rockets 6 of 9 so far in 1Q. – 9:03 PM
The Spurs’ strategy toward guarding the 3-point line of “maybe they’ll just cool off on their own” does not appear to be working. Rockets 6 of 9 so far in 1Q. – 9:03 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Was not ready for Keldon Johnson to guess “The Beatles” when shown a photo of NSYNC. – 9:03 PM
Was not ready for Keldon Johnson to guess “The Beatles” when shown a photo of NSYNC. – 9:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
First quarter minutes for Augustin and Theis. Not sure when the last time that happened when everyone was healthy. – 9:02 PM
First quarter minutes for Augustin and Theis. Not sure when the last time that happened when everyone was healthy. – 9:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
no look dish from DJ! 😯
@Dejounte Murray ➡️ @Keita Bates-Diop pic.twitter.com/bhwmwrQwoa – 8:58 PM
no look dish from DJ! 😯
@Dejounte Murray ➡️ @Keita Bates-Diop pic.twitter.com/bhwmwrQwoa – 8:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Armoni Brooks back; Alperen Sengun close to returning to Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…) via @houstonchron – 8:57 PM
Armoni Brooks back; Alperen Sengun close to returning to Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…) via @houstonchron – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets were on an 11-0 run when they began subbing guys in. Spurs on an 8-0 since after consecutive KPJ turnovers. Spurs second unit cranked up the D. – 8:56 PM
Rockets were on an 11-0 run when they began subbing guys in. Spurs on an 8-0 since after consecutive KPJ turnovers. Spurs second unit cranked up the D. – 8:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Acting like they give half a darn on defense results in a quick 8-0 run for the Spurs, bringing them quickly within four. Funny thing, that. – 8:56 PM
Acting like they give half a darn on defense results in a quick 8-0 run for the Spurs, bringing them quickly within four. Funny thing, that. – 8:56 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
This is a different Jalen Green tonight. He’s attacking and aggressive. – 8:51 PM
This is a different Jalen Green tonight. He’s attacking and aggressive. – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Last basket credited to Jalen Green. Not sure it was him, because all I saw was a blur with hair. Oh yeah, that’s him. – 8:50 PM
Last basket credited to Jalen Green. Not sure it was him, because all I saw was a blur with hair. Oh yeah, that’s him. – 8:50 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jalen Green’s quick decision-making on display early, one reason why the ball should be in his hands more. So quick and able to put pressure on the defense, create havoc and find solutions. Rockets up 16-12 with 8:09 to go. – 8:47 PM
Jalen Green’s quick decision-making on display early, one reason why the ball should be in his hands more. So quick and able to put pressure on the defense, create havoc and find solutions. Rockets up 16-12 with 8:09 to go. – 8:47 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Wood starting it off with a slam 💥
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/8754XCThRX – 8:46 PM
Wood starting it off with a slam 💥
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/8754XCThRX – 8:46 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dejounte Murray is getting anywhere he wants so far.
Trouble is, so are the Rockets. – 8:44 PM
Dejounte Murray is getting anywhere he wants so far.
Trouble is, so are the Rockets. – 8:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green went rebound to rim in six seconds. He looked fast. – 8:44 PM
Jalen Green went rebound to rim in six seconds. He looked fast. – 8:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tip-off time!! 🤟
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @socios for a chance at that 💰!
➡️ https://t.co/874fve63nf pic.twitter.com/KITnBZkLcJ – 8:41 PM
Tip-off time!! 🤟
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @socios for a chance at that 💰!
➡️ https://t.co/874fve63nf pic.twitter.com/KITnBZkLcJ – 8:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
New year, new drip! The tunnel is stylin 🤩
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/AZDeHribXw – 8:28 PM
New year, new drip! The tunnel is stylin 🤩
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/AZDeHribXw – 8:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Spurs starters: Bates-Dio, Primo, Poeltl, Walker IV, Murray. – 8:07 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Spurs starters: Bates-Dio, Primo, Poeltl, Walker IV, Murray. – 8:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas native Julius Randle scored just 2 points in the Knicks’ win over Spurs here 2 nights ago. You figured he would bounce back tonight because he almost always plays great against his hometown team.
He has 7 of NY’s 24 points. – 8:03 PM
Dallas native Julius Randle scored just 2 points in the Knicks’ win over Spurs here 2 nights ago. You figured he would bounce back tonight because he almost always plays great against his hometown team.
He has 7 of NY’s 24 points. – 8:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Johnson and Vassell are indeed active for Spurs vs. Rockets tonight, but if they play it will come from the bench.
Starters remain unchanged from the end of the last road trip: Murray, Walker, Primo, KBD, Poeltl. – 8:02 PM
Johnson and Vassell are indeed active for Spurs vs. Rockets tonight, but if they play it will come from the bench.
Starters remain unchanged from the end of the last road trip: Murray, Walker, Primo, KBD, Poeltl. – 8:02 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Spurs: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr, Tate, Wood
Spurs starters: Bates-Diop, Murray, Poeltl, Primo, Walker IV – 8:01 PM
#Rockets starters vs Spurs: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr, Tate, Wood
Spurs starters: Bates-Diop, Murray, Poeltl, Primo, Walker IV – 8:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Home sweet home 🏠🙏 Starting 7 straight in the crib!
🆚 @Houston Rockets
⏰ 7:30PM CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @KENS5 & Spurs App
🎲 https://t.co/874fve63nf
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/NecoG5sla1 – 7:58 PM
Home sweet home 🏠🙏 Starting 7 straight in the crib!
🆚 @Houston Rockets
⏰ 7:30PM CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @KENS5 & Spurs App
🎲 https://t.co/874fve63nf
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/NecoG5sla1 – 7:58 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are available tonight vs #Rockets, per Spurs. Both players just cleared health & safety protocols. – 7:58 PM
Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are available tonight vs #Rockets, per Spurs. Both players just cleared health & safety protocols. – 7:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are available tonight, per Spurs. – 7:55 PM
Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are available tonight, per Spurs. – 7:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs says Keldon, Landale, and Vassell are available to play tonight.
White remains out – 7:53 PM
Spurs says Keldon, Landale, and Vassell are available to play tonight.
White remains out – 7:53 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
I asked Stephen Silas for the reasons behind their recent defensive slippage. Here is his response. #Rockets
“Some of it is just our youth and making a bunch of mistakes…Another part of it was the schedule…We are reacting defensively. We are not proactive, we are reactive.” pic.twitter.com/mFJVwVo1Ks – 7:40 PM
I asked Stephen Silas for the reasons behind their recent defensive slippage. Here is his response. #Rockets
“Some of it is just our youth and making a bunch of mistakes…Another part of it was the schedule…We are reacting defensively. We are not proactive, we are reactive.” pic.twitter.com/mFJVwVo1Ks – 7:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Hoodie szn. 🥶
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/IncPH3nUaD – 7:34 PM
Hoodie szn. 🥶
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/IncPH3nUaD – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Silas on the Rockewts defense: “We are not anticipating defensively, we are reacting defensively. We are not proactive.” I mentioned Sunday houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… the Rockets are like sprinters that don’t begin the race at the gun, but when they see the other runners take off. – 7:29 PM
Silas on the Rockewts defense: “We are not anticipating defensively, we are reacting defensively. We are not proactive.” I mentioned Sunday houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… the Rockets are like sprinters that don’t begin the race at the gun, but when they see the other runners take off. – 7:29 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Another #WallpaperWednesday, another chance to vote @Dejounte Murray for #NBAAllStar 📱⭐️
1 RT = 1 VOTE! pic.twitter.com/Ev50fDbs6h – 7:26 PM
Another #WallpaperWednesday, another chance to vote @Dejounte Murray for #NBAAllStar 📱⭐️
1 RT = 1 VOTE! pic.twitter.com/Ev50fDbs6h – 7:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas:”Our schedule has been a beast for a long time, especially over the last little bit. We’ve had seven games in 11 days. This is our fourth game in six days.”
I wrote about the Rockets unrelenting schedule after Monday’s game: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:22 PM
Stephen Silas:”Our schedule has been a beast for a long time, especially over the last little bit. We’ve had seven games in 11 days. This is our fourth game in six days.”
I wrote about the Rockets unrelenting schedule after Monday’s game: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:22 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
1 Telltale Stat for Each Western Conference Team
DAL (3:34)
DEN (8:18)
GSW (14:21)
HOU (18:38)
LAC (23:31)
LAL (27:05)
MEM (31:28)
MIN (35:09)
NOP (38:13)
OKC (44:10)
PHO (47:20)
🎧 https://t.co/jXKmbWXnG7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IR1vMrwk5t – 7:22 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
1 Telltale Stat for Each Western Conference Team
DAL (3:34)
DEN (8:18)
GSW (14:21)
HOU (18:38)
LAC (23:31)
LAL (27:05)
MEM (31:28)
MIN (35:09)
NOP (38:13)
OKC (44:10)
PHO (47:20)
🎧 https://t.co/jXKmbWXnG7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IR1vMrwk5t – 7:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun out tonight, expected back Friday in Sacramento. – 7:02 PM
Alperen Sengun out tonight, expected back Friday in Sacramento. – 7:02 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun will not play tonight. He says the hope is that he’ll return on Friday. He had a good workout today – 7:01 PM
Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun will not play tonight. He says the hope is that he’ll return on Friday. He had a good workout today – 7:01 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says Alperen Sengun is out tonight. They are hopeful for Friday. Said he had a good workout. – 7:01 PM
Coach Silas says Alperen Sengun is out tonight. They are hopeful for Friday. Said he had a good workout. – 7:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are in the building. They just completed a pregame warmup, though no determination yet on their availability. It is still possible.
Of the third potential returnee, Pop says Derrick White is “probably out.” – 6:52 PM
Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are in the building. They just completed a pregame warmup, though no determination yet on their availability. It is still possible.
Of the third potential returnee, Pop says Derrick White is “probably out.” – 6:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
NY coach Tom Thibodeau was an assistant with the Knicks in the early 2000s when Rick Brunson was with them. Thibs said then-6-year-old Jalen could do a pretty spot-on imitation of Latrell Sprewell and Allen Houston, the NY stars of the time. – 6:44 PM
NY coach Tom Thibodeau was an assistant with the Knicks in the early 2000s when Rick Brunson was with them. Thibs said then-6-year-old Jalen could do a pretty spot-on imitation of Latrell Sprewell and Allen Houston, the NY stars of the time. – 6:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Armoni Brooks cleared from health and safety protocols and upgraded to available. Alperen Sengun remains questionable to play against the Spurs. – 6:11 PM
Rockets guard Armoni Brooks cleared from health and safety protocols and upgraded to available. Alperen Sengun remains questionable to play against the Spurs. – 6:11 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Not sure if this has yet been tweeted but Drew Eubanks is out for Spurs vs. Houston with a stomach bug (non Covid). – 5:45 PM
Not sure if this has yet been tweeted but Drew Eubanks is out for Spurs vs. Houston with a stomach bug (non Covid). – 5:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’re finally back in the @attcenter tonight!! 🏠🙌
First home game of 2022 is at 7:30PM CT 🆚 HOU!
#PorVida | #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/3yXiKO4q5k – 5:33 PM
We’re finally back in the @attcenter tonight!! 🏠🙌
First home game of 2022 is at 7:30PM CT 🆚 HOU!
#PorVida | #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/3yXiKO4q5k – 5:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A classic Texas showdown! 🚀
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/C8mmmL1SqC – 5:00 PM
A classic Texas showdown! 🚀
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/C8mmmL1SqC – 5:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Earlier the Spurs updated their injury report:
White, Vassell, and Keldon are now listed as questionable to play tonight – 4:29 PM
Earlier the Spurs updated their injury report:
White, Vassell, and Keldon are now listed as questionable to play tonight – 4:29 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets latest injury report for tonight’s game at Spurs: Alperen Sengun (ankle) is listed questionable. Armoni Brooks is now listed as available. – 2:37 PM
#Rockets latest injury report for tonight’s game at Spurs: Alperen Sengun (ankle) is listed questionable. Armoni Brooks is now listed as available. – 2:37 PM