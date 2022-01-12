Thomas Bryant officially returning from torn ACL tonight

Ava Wallace: Thomas Bryant is official available to play tonight vs. Orlando, as Wes Unseld Jr. said yesterday. Bryant tore his ACL a year ago.
Source: Twitter @avarwallace
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant will make his return tonight from a year-long recovery following ACL surgery, the Wizards announced. Welcome back, T.B. – 1:34 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Thomas Bryant (ACL) is on track to be available tomorrow vs the Orlando Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. says. – 5:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Getting to the Bradley Beal news in a bit, but Wes Unseld Jr. also says that Thomas Bryant (ACL) should be back and available for the Wizards’ next game. Bryant hasn’t played since Jan. 9, 2021 – 5:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Montrezl Harrell is getting out of protocols but couldn’t get to Orlando in time for today’s game. Davis Bertans (foot sprain) is available.
Unseld is hopeful Thomas Bryant (ACL) will return next week. – 4:49 PM
Josh Robbins: Thomas Bryant, out for almost one year following an ACL tear, is on track to be available tomorrow when the Wizards host the Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. said. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / January 11, 2022
Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards expect Thomas Bryant to return from his ACL injury in January. There had been some talk from the team about December, but it sounds like he needs a little more time. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / December 15, 2021