Tobias Harris dealing with shoulder tendinitis

Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris underwent an MRI yesterday on his right shoulder and it was revealed he’s dealing with tendinitis, league sources tell @YahooSports. He’s not expected to miss time.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (shoulder) will play in the Sixers game tonight, Seth Curry (ankle) is a game-time decision.
Tyrese Maxey will play after missing four games in the protocols. Doc Rivers said he was able to work out a few times over the past few days. – 5:21 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (shoulder) has been upgraded to available for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is playing tonight. Seth Curry warming up to see if he can play. – 5:17 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris underwent an MRI yesterday on his right shoulder and it was revealed he’s dealing with tendinitis, league sources tell @YahooSports. He’s not expected to miss time. – 4:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is questionable again with ankle soreness. Tobias Harris is on the injury report due to shoulder pain but he’s probable. Shake Milton remains out
Tyrese Maxey is cleared from the protocol #Sixers – 8:57 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Injury report for Sixers-Hornets:
-Seth Curry questionable with left ankle soreness, Tobias Harris probable with right shoulder pain
-Shake Milton still out with a back contusion
-Tyrese Maxey not listed – 5:36 PM
Keith Pompey: #Sixers power forward Tobias Harris is playing with right shoulder bursitis and bicep tendinitis, according to sources. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / January 12, 2022
Noah Levick: Tobias Harris (right shoulder) is in for tonight vs. Hornets. Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is warming up now, went through shootaround. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / January 12, 2022
Gina Mizell: Tobias Harris is at Sixers practice today after missing Friday’s game in Atlanta with a non-COVID illness. -via Twitter @ginamizell / December 5, 2021