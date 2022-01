Austin Rivers weighs in on Ben Simmons situation

Of course, the Denver Nuggets guard’s dad, Doc, has been trying to mend the relationship between Ben and the Sixers org. for months now … but BS has yet to play a minute of hoops for Philly this season. And when we asked Austin about the situation, he says he doesn’t see Simmons playing for the Sixers ever again. “No man, probably not. I don’t think so,” Rivers answered. “If he hasn’t suited up by now, then I don’t think so.” Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com