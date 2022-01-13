Blazers vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-24) play against the Denver Nuggets (19-19) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 13, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 55, Denver Nuggets 72 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets tally 19 assists and 42 points in the paint that first half. They’re cruising. But a good half doesn’t mean much now-a-days. Clips had 28 Tuesday night.
Can almost bet you Malone is challenging them to bring it in the second half right now. – 11:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Katy Winge @katywinge
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 72-55.
-Jeff Green has been an absolute monster. Dunking on everyone
-Jokić with an easy 13 points and 6 assists
-Bench was fantastic, led by their point guard, who was a +14 pic.twitter.com/rH5wLud8BD – 11:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in Colorado.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/rC7FaKC7rr – 11:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green walks to the locker room with a giant grin on his face.
That’s 15 points and four dunks in 17 minutes of work. – 11:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Imagine having to guard this
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/tCw6Lqz3Yz – 10:56 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me: Nuggets are playing great, lots of energy and converting possessions into points
Also Me: They’re up by 19, 6 more and they hit the dreaded Twenty Five Point Lead and forget how to play basketball.
Just let me enjoy this, brain. – 10:55 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Singer @msinger
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Blazers bench tonight:
– Tony Snell
– CJ Elleby
– Trendon Watford
– Keljin Blevins, who has three appearances all season (14 total minutes). – 10:24 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
*whispers*
If Portland loses tonight, the Pelicans will be a 1/2 game out of the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. – 10:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Michael Singer @msinger
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
As @Adam Mares noted in the latest Locked on Nuggets, the Nuggets are horrible at driving to the basket, ranking 30th in the NBA in drives per game by a wide margin.
Starting the game with two drives from Gordon and Barton feels like a big deal. – 10:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Mile High City starters.
1⃣0⃣ @Dennis Smith
2⃣3⃣ @Ben McLemore
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/Z8S5RAD5W7 – 10:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Baby Jusuf meet big Jusuf 🥰
@Jusuf Nurkic | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/qM2rYujfL1 – 9:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are starting:
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 9:37 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Opening with this group tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wFMXUzrdbJ – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that Will Barton and Markus Howard are both active tonight. JaMychal Green is out for personal reasons.
Doesn’t need to be re-hashed, but Barton/Howard would’ve been huge in the L.A. collapse. Any way, I’d expect Jeff Green back in the starting lineup. – 9:37 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Out of quarantine and back in the host’s chair for the pregame show! Come join me!
✅ The most important homestand of the season
✅ Bol is back
✅ All the Blazers are OUT
youtube.com/watch?v=tRgp9r… – 9:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were down 59-34 with 7:04 left to play in 3rd quarter Tuesday night vs Nuggets.
They’re now down 60-34 with 10:27 left to play in 3rd quarter tonight in New Orleans. – 9:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Here is some more video of Michael Porter Jr. extending out near the 3-point line.
Again, it’s just light work, but it’s good he’s already doing basketball activities. pic.twitter.com/ARWFshzuyx – 9:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA scored 8 points vs the Nuggets and people started to drag him.
He’s scored 48 points in the 5 quarters since. – 9:12 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Have you voted today?
1 RT = 2 VOTES 👀
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/CRACwgV5Ik – 9:11 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Markus Howard, who is active tonight, was set to be reevaluated 6 weeks from 12/17 after spraining his left knee.
Less than a month later, he is active. That was a fast recovery. – 9:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Official: JaMychal Green (personal) is out tonight vs. Blazers.
Will Barton, Markus Howard are available. – 9:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announced that Barton and Howard are both active tonight.
JaMychal Green (personal reasons) is OUT. – 9:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will Barton (left toe sprain) and Markus Howard (left knee sprain) are ACTIVE tonight.
JaMychal Green (personal reasons) is OUT.
#MileHighBasketball – 8:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New Orleans leads 42-24 with 5:55 left in first half.
It’s been another rough start for Jackson and Morris, as that duo has combined to shoot only 1/11 FGs while missing all 7 3s.
Unlike Tuesday, Clippers have already allowed more first half points than they did to Nuggets. – 8:48 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹
@1MrBigShot is back in the building! pic.twitter.com/vGLA1V1PiX – 8:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
As long as Will Barton plays tonight, I really do think tonight is a good time to experiment with the bench a little bit more, specifically bench roles.
Would also like to see Bones Hyland running some offense. – 8:40 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Sean Highkin @highkin
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sean Highkin @highkin
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone said that Bol Bol feels healthy and will come back to the Nuggets.
He also said he was initially happy for Bol as he would get to be in a place where he got the opportunity to play. – 8:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight basically starts an 11-game road trip for Clippers. That is, they’re in a different American city for the rest of January:
– New Orleans
– San Antonio
– LA! (vs Pacers on MLK)
– Denver
– Philadelphia
– New York
– Washington
– Orlando
– Miami
– Charlotte
– Indiana – 8:08 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 7 assists for Nikola tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 6:17 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Some Jokic defensive advanced stats:
-96th percentile in def. EPM
-No. 2 in def. RAPTOR and DBPM
-Top 12 in def. LEBRON
Why does he rank as an elite defender in so many metrics, and what does the eye test show us about his improvement?
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/fi… – 5:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Hello from 5,280 feet above sea level.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/m66kWsLZaF – 5:15 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We have hired Andrae Patterson as an Assistant General Manager.
Welcome to Portland, Andrae!
🔗: rip.city/3K9KX24 – 4:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Update heading into the game tonight:
-Both 10-day hardship deals for Carlik Jones & Rayjon Tucker have expired
-James Ennis III is still signed using the hardship exception, but with Barton out of protocols, he will be inactive unless someone else enters protocols – 4:14 PM
