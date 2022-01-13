Mike Singer: Breaking: The Bol Bol trade to Detroit is off, league source tells @denverpost.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
From @Michael Singer on the Bol Bol rescinded trade: “Adding to the awkwardness, the Nuggets gave James Ennis, who appeared in Tuesday’s loss, (Bol’s) No. 10 jersey after he signed a 10-day contract with the team earlier this week.” – 1:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on the Bol Bol trade being voided: “Things happen where it comes up in the physical, or information comes up.” Said he can’t get into any specific medical issues. – 1:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Bol Bol trade being rescinded: “I’ve been around it before. It happens. Things happen where information comes up and things can be changed.” Added that he won’t get into specifics. – 1:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce the Bol Bol/Rodney McGruder trade has been rescinded because “medical clearance was not received for all players involved.” – 1:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce that the trade with the #Nuggets Bol Bol has been rescinded “because medical clearance was not received for all players involved.” – 1:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons void trade with #Nuggets for Bol Bol: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 1:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bol Bol fails physical, Pistons void trade with Nuggets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/rep… – 12:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Denver’s trade of Bol Bol to Detroit voided by Pistons due to concerns over physical: Sources theathletic.com/news/denvers-t… – 12:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bol Bol trade voided: Pistons-Nuggets deal falls through after failed physical, per report
Bol Bol trade voided: Pistons-Nuggets deal falls through after failed physical, per report
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Would be shocked if Bol Bol returned to the Nuggets. The bridge is already broken, and it’s appeared closer to a hostage situation that a healthy relationship for about a year. Probably time to just send him away and figure out a new solution before the February 10th deadline. – 12:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Nuggets’ trade to send Bol Bol to the Pistons has been voided after Bol didn’t pass his physical with Detroit, per @Michael Singer. pic.twitter.com/frFCj8AwSt – 12:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bol Bol originally fell to the middle of the second round partly due to physical concerns. Apparently they haven’t gone away. – 12:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I believe the Detroit Pistons have been involved in three of the last five voided trades in the NBA:
-Bol Bol this season
-Donatas Motiejunas in 2016
-Sean Elliott in 1994
The other two:
-Tyson Chandler (CHA to OKC) in 2009
-Shareef Abdur-Rahim (POR to NJN) in 2005 – 12:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ trade with Denver for Bol Bol has been voided, sources tell The Athletic, due to concerns after the physical.
@Michael Singer first reported. – 12:02 PM
Pistons’ trade with Denver for Bol Bol has been voided, sources tell The Athletic, due to concerns after the physical.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
With the recent acquisition of 7-foot-2 forward Bol Bol and after winning four of their last seven games, #Pistons fans ponder what’s next?: bit.ly/3fmVF7e – 10:42 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
With the recent acquisition of 7-foot-2 forward Bol Bol and after winning four of their last seven game, #Pistons fans ponder what’s next?: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:16 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
News & Views: Bol Bol could debut this week; #Pistons look to build on recent stretch: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver’s Bol Bol trade with Detroit has been voided, sources tell ESPN. The Pistons didn’t pass Bol on his physical with team. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 13, 2022
Rod Beard: #Pistons Rex Kalamian on Bol Bol: “I’m excited.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / January 10, 2022
The Denver Nuggets have acquired guard Rodney McGruder from Detroit and a 2022 second round draft pick via Brooklyn in exchange for Bol Bol, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. -via NBA.com / January 10, 2022