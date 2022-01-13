Cam Reddish to New York

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Hawks trading Cam Reddish to Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/rep… – 12:21 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
This morning in my mailbag, I talked about Cam Reddish’s future not being in Atlanta and why he was the likeliest player to get traded, how Ben Simmons would fit with the Hawks, the changes the team needs to make and more below
⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
The Ringer @ringernba
KNICKS FANS: If you wanna get to know Cam Reddish, we got you covered pic.twitter.com/diQroxMmf8 – 12:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett, trade deadline and more on The Putback with @ShawnFarmerBB, @JCMacriNBA and @CWilliamson44 here: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:06 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Interesting part of Knicks obtaining Cam Reddish from Atlanta is he and RJ Barrett didn’t really get along at Duke, per sources. During 2019 draft, some Knicks personnel wanted to trade back from 3 with Atlanta to grab Reddish. – 12:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks entered the 2021 draft with the Knicks the 19th, 21st and 32nd picks.
They managed to turn those three picks into:
Cam Reddish,
Quentin Grimes,
Roku Jokubaitis and,
Deuce McBride.
That’s impressive. Quality front-office work by Leon Rose and company. – 12:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I think the Reddish deal is a perfectly reasonable gamble for New York, and also that people seem to have an inflated idea of what Reddish actually is right now – 11:57 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Before digging into the Reddish deal…
A look at Rowan’s Resurgence:
Over his first 25 games this season, Barrett averaged 7.6 drives per game.
Over the Knicks past six games, Barrett is averaging a whopping 15.8 (!!) driver per game.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rowans-resur… – 11:53 AM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Knicks essentially turned 2021 draft picks #19, 21 and 32 into Reddish, Grimes, McBride, Jokubaitis – 11:49 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
So Hawks passed on Luka Doncic to get Trae Young and 10th pick (Cam Reddish). Now they’ve dealt Reddish for a pick that will probably be 18th-22nd at some point. That part is obviously rough, but that aside, Reddish, who they didn’t want to pay, for that pick isn’t terrible, imo. – 11:46 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
That completes the circle on the 1st round the pick the Knicks traded in July. They moved the No. 19 pick, which became Kai Jones, to Charlotte for a future first with some unimpressive protections relative to where they picked. Now that pick gets sent to Atlanta for Cam Reddish. – 11:45 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Now that the Knicks have RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, NYC stores are just gonna start selling Zion Williamson Knicks jerseys. – 11:44 AM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Cam Reddish to the Knicks per @Adrian Wojnarowski This kid is about to spread his wings in Gotham. You heard it here first. – 11:43 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Thank God we can finally end the nonsensical, endless Cam Reddish-to-#Cavs chatter. One of the most frequent questions I received over the last year. – 11:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Knicks got a good one in Reddish, I like his game. Have to imagine the Hawks are planning for something bigger here. – 11:38 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks send Cam Reddish to Knicks for Knox and protected first rounder sportando.basketball/en/hawks-send-… – 11:38 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Can’t wait until we get Reddish, Zion and Barrett all back together with the Knicks. – 11:38 AM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Cam Reddish has a *ton* of two-way potential. It’s also worth noting that this is the bottom of the NBA’s RAPM rankings since he entered the league.
(RAPM = measure of impact per 100 possessions, accounting for teammates and opponents.) pic.twitter.com/jcFDNjRbwu – 11:38 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks for package that includes Kevin Knox, 2022 first-round pick, per report
Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks for package that includes Kevin Knox, 2022 first-round pick, per report
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reddish has had his ups and downs – but very low risk, high reward deal for the Knicks. – 11:36 AM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Cam Reddish is 22 years old. He’s already improved to a 38 percent 3-point shooter, while showing real ability as a playmaker too — both in ISO and P-R. He’s 6-8 and will eventually guard three positions. No doubt a future All-Star! Just an incredible move by the #Knicks. – 11:35 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sources confirm Knicks are sending their 2022 protected first-round pick (via CHA) & Kevin Knox to ATL in the Cam Reddish deal. That is the entire package from NYK for Reddish, per SNY sources. ESPN first to report Knox and 1st. – 11:35 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reddish and Barrett together again will fuel every Zion rumor in the world.
Reddish and Barrett together again will fuel every Zion rumor in the world.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Can confirm Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks.
Deal will include protected first-round 2022 pick (via Hornets).
Knicks also get Solomon Hill and 2025 second-round pick.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Reddish for Knox and a pick is about the same as the (obvious) Culver and a pick deal I tossed out this week. As noted there, not sure paying Reddish would have fit the Grizzlies’ plans with the young wings they already have. – 11:33 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Hawks fans breathe a collective sign of relief as they no longer pretend to see future potential stardom in Cam Reddish. – 11:33 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Can confirm Knicks dealing for Reddish as @Adrian Wojnarowski reported – Grimes is not in the deal. It’s Knox and the Charlotte protected No. 1. – 11:32 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD Kyrie and Harden vs Zion RJ and Cam Reddish at Rucker Park is gonna be insane. – 11:32 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Solomon Hill and a 2025 2nd round pick is also going to New York.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/2QXQ4wAVe6 – 11:31 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Trae Young was asked recently what needs to change going forward and, to me, his answer screamed: “We need a second star!” This Cam Reddish trade has to be the first step in acquiring one.
Trae Young was asked recently what needs to change going forward and, to me, his answer screamed: “We need a second star!” This Cam Reddish trade has to be the first step in acquiring one.
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Cam Reddish has shot an eFG% of 65% in transition, 58% when spotting up, and 42% creating out of ball screens and hand offs so far this season. – 11:29 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Knicks just got Cam Reddish for *checks notes* nothing?!?!
The Knicks just got Cam Reddish for *checks notes* nothing?!?!
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade. – 11:26 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks final injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
Clint Capela: Out
Solomon Hill: Out
Jalen Johnson: Out
Cam Reddish: Out
John Collins: Available
De’Andre Hunter: Available – 6:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
De’Andre Hunter and John Collins are available.
Cam Reddish and Clint Capela are out. – 6:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Clint Capela and Cam Reddish are out for the Hawks vs. Heat tonight. – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela and Cam Reddish are out for tonight’s game.
De’Andre Hunter is available. – 6:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Updated Hawks injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
John Collins (back): Probable
De’Andre Hunter (wrist): Questionable
Clint Capela (ankle): Doubtful
Cam Reddish (ankle): Doubtful
Solomon Hill (hamstring): Out
Jalen Johnson (ankle): Out – 1:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks’ injury report for tonight vs. visiting Heat:
John Collins (back): Probable
De’Andre Hunter (wrist): Questionable
Clint Capela (ankle): Doubtful
Cam Reddish (ankle): Doubtful
Solomon Hill (hamstring): Out
Jalen Johnson (ankle): Out – 1:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tonight, Hunter still listed as questionable.
Capela and Reddish are doubtful. pic.twitter.com/nUtR098EW1 – 1:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Updated injury report:
John Collins (low back tension) is probable.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable.
Clint Capela (L ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Cam Reddish (R ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Solomon Hill is out.
Jalen Johnson (L ankle sprain) is out. – 1:01 PM
