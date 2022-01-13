Clippers vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 13, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 56, New Orleans Pelicans 81 (Q3 02:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans are straight up wrecking the Clippers.
Dominant in every aspect. – 9:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s only right … Jaxson Hayes just made his first 3 since November 27 (when he made 3 3s in Utah).
New Orleans on another 7-0 run, and there will be no comeback tonight with Clippers down 81-53, 2:37 left in third quarter – 9:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes hits a 3-pointer from straightaway, Brandon Ingram goes coast-to-coast after a steal and then a B.I. midrange jumper.
Pelicans up 81-53 on the Clippers with 2:37 left in the 3rd quarter.
Not smelling an L.A. comeback. – 9:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
On a string. 🧵
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/P4kLI1WoNy – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers went 7.5 minutes before making first subs of second half – 9:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Can we get some RTs for a #JonasValanciunas three ball?
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/5CmjGD3Cjy – 9:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann tried to use that step back to drive and that is something I hope we continue to see. Really like the different options he has as a scorer. – 9:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That was Jonas Valanciunas’ first corner 3-pointer of the season. – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Those were only the 3rd/4th free throws Nicolas Batum has attempted since his stint in health and safety protocols (after November 19).
Clippers have cut 27-point Pelicans lead down to 65-45 with 6:59 left in third quarter. – 9:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Halftime in Memphis with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 60-53.
After scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter against New Orleans, Edwards has 25 points on 7-12 shooting (4-6 from three) at the half tonight.
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards – 9:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson ends 7-0 New Orleans run to start second half, but loses a shoe in the process.
Josh Hart takes advantage, completes a 3-point play, and Pelicans now up 27 – 9:20 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Clippers PG Reggie Jackson is shooting 0/6 tonight when he has both sneakers on, but is 1/1 without one of them – 9:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
H3333RB
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/wn1N90QItt – 9:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were down 59-34 with 7:04 left to play in 3rd quarter Tuesday night vs Nuggets.
They’re now down 60-34 with 10:27 left to play in 3rd quarter tonight in New Orleans. – 9:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards’ last 3 qtrs (MEM 1st half and NOP 4th):
45 points
14-22 FG
8-11 3s – 9:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers weren’t good in the paint (6/13 FGs)
But were again simply incapable of making jumpshots (5/29 FGs outside paint)
No Clipper made more than one shot outside the paint in first half.
On bright side for them, Jonas Valanciunas only made one shot outside the paint too… – 9:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas 3s vs. Clippers meter is still only at 1, but #Pelicans still lead by 19 at halftime pic.twitter.com/pXnIOCF9Ck – 9:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Stats at half, Pels lead by 19.
@JValanciunas 11pts, 10reb
@Devonte Graham 9pts, 6reb
@Brandon Ingram 8pts, 4ast – 9:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Clippers have scored 62 points in their last two 1st halves combined.
62 points in 4 quarters. pic.twitter.com/qOqi6fyr7r – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Still feeling good, still tryna keep it rolling 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/upTfmQXTBv – 9:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pels 53, Clips 34 | Half | And 8-4 run to close the second trims a 23-point deficit to 19. So there’s that. Otherwise: Four of Nola’s guys have scored eight points or more and none of the Clippers have. – 9:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have scored 60 points in their last four quarters at Smoothie King Center. – 9:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A picture is really worth a thousand words here. The Pelicans are up 53-34 at halftime. Have a look at how few attempts the Clippers have had in or near the restricted area. #GreatDefense pic.twitter.com/AOOo5nRzm7 – 9:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers fail to break 40 first half points for the second time this season. Of course, the last time was Tuesday night.
New Orleans leads Clippers 53-34 at halftime, the largest deficit through two quarters all season for Clippers. Also a season-worst 27.3% FGs at half for LAC. – 9:04 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Reminder that the Clippers scored just 28 points in the first half of their game Tuesday against the Nuggets. They came back to win that game – 9:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 53, Clippers 34
Valanciunas 11 pts & 10 rebs
Graham 9 pts & 5 rebs
Ingram 8 pts & 4 assts
Hart 8 pts
The Pels held the Clippers to 26.2 percent shooting from the floor, 2-18 on 3s. A dominant performance from NOLA on defense. They were everywhere. – 9:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 53, Clippers 34
– Clippers have 60p in last 4Q in NOLA
– JV: 11p, 10r
– Ingram: 8p, 4a, 2r
– Graham: 9p, 5r, 2a
– Hart: 8p, 2a
– Alvarado: 2p, 4a, 6r
Pels: 42.9 FG%, 8/22 3P, 3/3 FT
Clippers: 26.2 FG%, 2/18 3P, 10/10 FT – 9:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime in New Orleans and it looks like an encore from Tuesday: Clippers trail 53-34 after shooting 26% and 2-18 from three. New Orleans hasn’t played lockdown defense, IMO, but Clippers’ shooting struggles emerge again and LAC also losing turnovers (-2) and rebounding (-8). – 9:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Really nice half for the Pels. Held the Clippers to 34 points. Reggie Jackson, whom Herb Jones is guarding, is 0 of 5 from the field. He hasn’t scored. – 9:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Clippers’ last four quarters in New Orleans (tonight, 2H on 11/19)
– 60 points
– 22/85 FG (25.9 percent)
– 6/39 3P (15.4 percent) – 9:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans held the Clippers to 34 points in the 1st half. That’s the fewest points they’ve given up in the 1st half all season. The previous low was 41. – 9:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
smooth movin B.I.
#BrandonIngram | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jFSk11ibWR – 9:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New Orleans is up 49-30 with 1:57 left in first half.
Pelicans shot selection is not great, and it’s reflected in the 42.2% they are shooting. But they’re winning turnover and rebounding margins, which is par the course for Clippers opponents this season. – 8:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the alley. the oop. 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/3aI4KcVTrb – 8:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
LAC coaches cannot be pleased with a sequence where Graham strolled down the lane like it was a Sunday morning and shot an uncontested floater, then somehow got his own uncontested rebound. #Pelicans didn’t end up scoring on that possession, but that was symbolic of 1H effort – 8:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mr. Clean. 🧽
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/itu7HpoZJr – 8:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Say this, I suppose, for the Clippers: With 30 points and a couple minutes to go in the first half, they’ve exceeded Tuesday’s first half total *shrug* – 8:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans have been defending their asses off this entire first half. Just beautiful. – 8:53 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The Clippers really dislike the first half of basketball games, huh? – 8:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New Orleans leads 42-24 with 5:55 left in first half.
It’s been another rough start for Jackson and Morris, as that duo has combined to shoot only 1/11 FGs while missing all 7 3s.
Unlike Tuesday, Clippers have already allowed more first half points than they did to Nuggets. – 8:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“And why not??🤷♂️”
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/nU1frYtXMD – 8:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
We’re almost 17 minutes into this game and no Clipper has knocked down more than one field goal.
Pelicans up 42-22. – 8:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans peskiness meter on defense is off the charts right now. Alvarado created a very careless Clipper backcourt turnover by sticking around and getting a hand up – 8:38 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Strong finish by @Eric Bledsoe 💪
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/iZngTzmKQi – 8:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For the first time this season, the Clippers have failed to break 20 first quarter points in back-to-back games. Remarkably, the Clippers are 3-3 when they score fewer than 20 first quarter points this season.
New Orleans leads 28-15. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers trail 28-15 at the end of the first quarter in New Orleans.
1-9 from three, 4 turnovers, 8 points off them for New Orleans. – 8:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pels 28, Clippers 15 | End 1 | On pace to score 30 points in the first half — two more than two nights ago? I’ll echo @followAdamA‘s sentiment: Clips got ’em right where they want ’em. … right? – 8:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Clippers 15
Ingram 6 pts & 2 assts
Graham 6 pts & 2 assts
Valanciunas 5 pts & 6 rebs
The Clippers went 5-21, from the field, 1-9 from the field. They also had one assist the entire quarter. The Pels had eight. – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Strong first 12, let’s keep it rolling 💪 pic.twitter.com/JpCiU6hBsM – 8:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Eric Bledsoe getting showered with boos again tonight in the SKC – 8:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose with the floater 🕴
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/7sbesMugsD – 8:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Alvarado vs. Bledsoe is the matchup fans didn’t know they needed when they showed up at the arena tonight – 8:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took a while for the crowd here at Smoothie King Center to notice because there was no announcement, but yes, Eric Bledsoe is still getting booed here. – 8:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Just your regular dunkin’ run
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/dKHNp5Pcbf – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jay Scrubb is playing in a first half for the first time this season. – 8:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yeah, so Clippers offense is saw earth in Tuesday night’s comeback, but is back in a casket.
Lue calls his second timeout of the quarter with Clippers down 24-7. New Orleans has made 5/7 3s, while Clippers have missed all 8 of their attempts from 3 and 13 of 16 FGs overall. – 8:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
WHOLE SQUAD ON FIRE
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Fh8rQINN9W – 8:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
These have been some fantastic defensive possessions for the Pelicans early on.
Clippers had one where they took the full 24 on the shot clock and the ball didn’t get inside the arc. Pretty sure it didn’t even get within two feet of the arc, honestly. – 8:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After a Devonte’ triple, Pelicans go up 24-7 on the Clippers here in the 1st quarter.
Honestly have no idea how this L.A. team is 21-21, let alone 7-9 without Kawhi and Paul George in games on the season. – 8:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Hart in the corner 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/phCFYv0YR8 – 8:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The 92.5 points Clippers have averaged vs. #Pelicans is fewest for LA against any team it’s faced more than once this season. Trend is continuing early tonight with Clips only scoring 7 pts in first 7 mins – 8:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Amir Coffey just snatched somebody’s ankles on his way to a fast break dunk to end an 11-0 Pelicans run… – 8:20 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans are rolling to start this game.
So different from last year when a struggling opponent would come in and Pels would sleepwalk into it. – 8:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers shot 1-8 from 3 in Tuesday’s first quarter. They’ve started 0-5 from 3 in New Orleans. – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue going small very early with Clippers down 13-2, inserts Mann for Zubac. – 8:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A Brandon Ingram 3-pointer gives the Pelicans 13-2 lead out of the gates. – 8:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green was asked pregame jokingly if Jonas Valanciunas was saving up his threes for Clippers, because JV didn’t take any Tuesday vs. Min. Well, it took him only two minutes to sink a trey vs. Clips, with Zubac drifting back into the paint. JV was 7/8 at LAC in Nov. – 8:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV FOR THREE 👌👌
#JonasValanciunas |#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cS5u6LBjaq – 8:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas has already drilled his first 3-pointer of the night. That gives him 39 this season. Thirteen of them have come against the Clippers. – 8:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jonas Valanciunas hits his first 3 here we go ☠️
Ty Lue calls timeout after Josh Hart scores eight seconds after Ivica Zubac’s second missed field goal.
8-2 New Orleans lead with 9:22 left in opening quarter. – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green’s final pregame question tonight came from Clippers media, asking essentially if Jonas Valanciunas saves his outside shooting for the Clippers.
Well he just drained his first 3-point look on the night, this after not attempting a single one versus the Timberwolves. – 8:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get to work.
🕖 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/hSBJ2z0C28 – 8:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram holding his finish on jumpers after contact is fast becoming my favorite thing – 8:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight basically starts an 11-game road trip for Clippers. That is, they’re in a different American city for the rest of January:
– New Orleans
– San Antonio
– LA! (vs Pacers on MLK)
– Denver
– Philadelphia
– New York
– Washington
– Orlando
– Miami
– Charlotte
– Indiana – 8:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Definitely a creative way to take pregame jumpers by Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/uKG9VotYXh – 8:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have been a completely different team in the clutch since Dec. 15 (the OKC 60-foot winner).
Prior to that, the Pels were 1-9 in clutch games. Since then, they are 6-3.
*The NBA defines clutch as the score within five in the final five minutes.
A statistical breakdown: – 7:56 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mook speaking facts. 🥶
⭐️ Vote #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar ⭐️
1 RT = 2 Votes pic.twitter.com/8HQ8T8pbap – 7:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Whose kicks do we think these are? 👀👀
#Pelicans | Primeblock.com – 7:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Warming up in New Orleans ⏳
@Josh Hart | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/97I9t11dhv – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5 tonight!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/x7mbitur58 – 7:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies nailed a marketing masterpiece when they allowed young fans to trade in opposing jerseys on Thursday.
First in line, an 11-year-old from Benton, Arkansas, ready to fork over Curry for Morant.
The scene: “I’m sorry, Zion, but you got to go.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
You don’t have the Pelicans Mobile App yet?? Goofy!
Get all the inside information thanks to @Verizon: https://t.co/JLazXkxawh pic.twitter.com/91rGne4UHG – 7:17 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Jerseys swapped tonight at FedExForum for Ja/Jaren: Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Zion Williamson, Allen Iverson (Denver), Mike Conley (🥲), Rajon Rondo, Andre Miller (Denver), Carsen Edwards (Boston), LeBron (Cleveland), LeBron (Lakers), Penny Hardaway (Orlando), Chandler Parsons – 7:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said when he drew a lob play for Tre Mann “he was looking for some candy, originally we drew it up for the other side, but he wanted it on that side so I said ‘that’s fine’” – 7:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pregame Ty Lue in New Orleans
– Watch transition defense (Pelicans outscored Timberwolves 28-8 on fast break Tuesday, have outscored Clippers 37-17)
– Watch Jonas Valanciunas 3s (12/15 in 2 games vs Clippers, 8 3s made since December 1)
– Same active roster from Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Um2Pqrdpoe – 6:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Dresses and plays like an #NBAAllStar ⭐️
Retweet to vote for #JonasValančiūnas 💪 pic.twitter.com/QcOBvagw2a – 6:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels are sending Didi Louzada to Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/UGRChQkUkH – 6:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Also, no changes to who is and isn’t available for the Clippers tonight. – 6:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s here before tonight’s game in New Orleans. He calls getting back in transition and coverages to guard Jonas Valanciunas on his pops behind the three-point arc as the two biggest things. – 6:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
This is one you won’t wanna miss 🔥🔥Enter to win a SIGNED Zion Williamson jersey tonight in our Courtside Challenge!
@SeatGeek | https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/kRZIZzqJeU – 6:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Looking good, feeling good on home court ⚜️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/zIvrnDZbed – 5:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
One kid is trading in a Zion Williamson jersey for Ja Morant.
“Garbage!” he said. pic.twitter.com/GYd8UuV3zI – 5:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
2️⃣X the votes today
Keep pushing for #BrandonIngram for #NBAAllstar with a retweet!! pic.twitter.com/DLexOsVOom – 5:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his season average in three-pointers made vs. Clippers? @ErinESummers picks Alvarado (0.4); @dallerson = Jones (0.6); I take Hart (1.0). Fan pick determined by vote below. #ThursdayThrees standings: Erin 2 wins, Daniel 0, Jim 0, Fans 0 – 4:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry even laughed about Buddy Hield telling him “to relax and calm down” in that moment, Gentry said he even reminded his coach that he drafted him in New Orleans. – 4:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ (with Cam by his side) when he sees Zion still down in New Orleans:
pic.twitter.com/CgULUXL7BP – 3:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans midseason grades: Brandon Ingram’s on the rise, younger players are still struggling theathletic.com/3069414/2022/0… – 3:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Listing the Pelicans trade assets
🏀 Does this team have an identity?
🏀 The type of player they need to go after in a trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/6VIwIMH4KK – 3:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation, it’s time to vote #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar.
For every 50 retweets we will make the basketball bigger. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/O4FxQrkQaG – 2:16 PM
