Daily statistical milestones: Trevor Ariza moves past Rod Strickland and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kevin Durant No. 25 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dale Ellis with 1,721 three-pointers. He’s now 32 away from Wesley Matthews
Trevor Ariza No. 32 in steals now
Moved ahead of Rod Strickland with 1,619 steals. He’s now 1 away from Eddie Jones and Dwyane Wade
Danilo Gallinari No. 50 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,361 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Kevin Love
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 107 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jae Crowder with 1,085 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Cuttino Mobley
Kevin Durant No. 128 in assists now
Moved ahead of Scott Skiles and Walter Davis with 3,886 assists. He’s now 13 away from Micheal Ray Richardson
Gordon Hayward No. 129 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Morris Peterson and Danny Granger with 1,010 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Isaiah Thomas and George Hill
Jordan Clarkson No. 136 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa with 989 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Joe Dumars
DJ Augustin No. 142 in assists now
Moved ahead of Lou Williams with 3,727 assists. He’s now 27 away from Sam Lacey
Zach LaVine No. 148 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raja Bell with 958 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from D’Angelo Russell
Harrison Barnes No. 151 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Damon Jones and Anthony Peeler with 942 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Michael Adams
Tobias Harris No. 155 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chucky Atkins with 935 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Voshon Lenard
Donovan Mitchell No. 178 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 850 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Arron Afflalo
Terry Rozier No. 185 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Avery Bradley with 825 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Clyde Drexler
Nerlens Noel No. 188 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 669 blocks. He’s now 1 away from George Gervin
Nikola Vucevic No. 198 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Clifford Ray and Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 639 blocks. He’s now tied with Nazr Mohammed
PJ Tucker No. 201 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of James Jones and Byron Scott with 777 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Patrick Beverley
Andre Drummond No. 209 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jeff Teague with 937 steals. He’s now 2 away from Gerald Henderson and Lou Williams
Jayson Tatum No. 231 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tony Snell and Austin Rivers with 703 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Karl-Anthony Towns
Trevor Ariza No. 233 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Larry Johnson and Swen Nater with 5,301 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Xavier McDaniel
Dennis Schroeder No. 239 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Fred VanVleet, Byron Russell and Kent Bazemore with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mike James
