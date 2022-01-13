USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Trevor Ariza moves past Rod Strickland and more

Daily statistical milestones: Trevor Ariza moves past Rod Strickland and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Trevor Ariza moves past Rod Strickland and more

January 13, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Durant No. 25 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dale Ellis with 1,721 three-pointers. He’s now 32 away from Wesley Matthews

Trevor Ariza No. 32 in steals now

Moved ahead of Rod Strickland with 1,619 steals. He’s now 1 away from Eddie Jones and Dwyane Wade

Danilo Gallinari No. 50 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,361 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Kevin Love

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 107 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jae Crowder with 1,085 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Cuttino Mobley

Kevin Durant No. 128 in assists now

Moved ahead of Scott Skiles and Walter Davis with 3,886 assists. He’s now 13 away from Micheal Ray Richardson

Gordon Hayward No. 129 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Morris Peterson and Danny Granger with 1,010 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Isaiah Thomas and George Hill

Jordan Clarkson No. 136 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa with 989 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Joe Dumars

DJ Augustin No. 142 in assists now

Moved ahead of Lou Williams with 3,727 assists. He’s now 27 away from Sam Lacey

Zach LaVine No. 148 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Raja Bell with 958 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from D’Angelo Russell

Harrison Barnes No. 151 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Damon Jones and Anthony Peeler with 942 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Michael Adams

Tobias Harris No. 155 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chucky Atkins with 935 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Voshon Lenard

Donovan Mitchell No. 178 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 850 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Arron Afflalo

Terry Rozier No. 185 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Avery Bradley with 825 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Clyde Drexler

Nerlens Noel No. 188 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 669 blocks. He’s now 1 away from George Gervin

Nikola Vucevic No. 198 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Clifford Ray and Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 639 blocks. He’s now tied with Nazr Mohammed

PJ Tucker No. 201 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of James Jones and Byron Scott with 777 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Patrick Beverley

Andre Drummond No. 209 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jeff Teague with 937 steals. He’s now 2 away from Gerald Henderson and Lou Williams

Jayson Tatum No. 231 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tony Snell and Austin Rivers with 703 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Karl-Anthony Towns

Trevor Ariza No. 233 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Larry Johnson and Swen Nater with 5,301 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Xavier McDaniel

Dennis Schroeder No. 239 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Fred VanVleet, Byron Russell and Kent Bazemore with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mike James


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly Uodated #NBA column: Would combining Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in a trade increase the chances the #Sixers deal the embattled Simmons by the Feb. 10 deadline? https://t.co/yGQD1ObdRp pic.twitter.com/GZfIwrfxvk12:25 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed KD Kyrie and Harden vs Zion RJ and Cam Reddish at Rucker Park is gonna be insane. – 11:32 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA 76ers’ Tobias Harris addresses being mentioned in trade rumors: ‘It’s not my first rodeo’
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers…9:45 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop “Bulls basketball is back.”
That’s the way Kevin Durant sees it. But the Nets’ star said this on a night he helped drive a blowout victory, reminding all there’s work to be done.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…9:43 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #NBA column: Do you think combining Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in a trade would increase the chances of the #Sixers moving the embattled Simmons by the Feb. 10 deadline? https://t.co/yGQD1ObdRp pic.twitter.com/oO6asUcyzt9:35 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Gordon Hayward last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 13-16 FG
The only player in @Charlotte Hornets history to record a higher FG% in a 30-point game is Al Jefferson (83.3%).
With their 109-98 win, the Hornets ended a 16-game losing streak versus the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/vgLcWsZq0h9:21 AM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA Quick thoughts on trades: 1. Consolidation trade (2 Hawks for 1 player, 3 Hawks for 1 player) should be the priority. Kicking the can on a Gallo for future pick or Cam for future pick isn’t ideal for growth with Trae. 1/x – 8:20 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick From last night:
-Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons, pre-deadline buzz
-Details from Tobias Harris on his shoulder injury
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s…8:08 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #NBA column: Packaging Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in a trade could make sense if the #Sixers land a quality power forward in return, but dealing Simmons remains the #76ers’ top priority: https://t.co/yGQD1ObdRp pic.twitter.com/3FkrMdyX6x6:45 AM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason Talked about a fun win over the Lakers, Ben Simmons-Tobias Harris and took a lot of weird calls. It was fun:
🔊: https://t.co/iDE8ZHTaGX
📺: https://t.co/azvU6MRGmo pic.twitter.com/VpkPwWmx6P4:14 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell The Nets offered a reminder to the rest of the league just how dominant they can be when KD, Kyrie and Harden are clicking on all cylinders — during Wednesday’s second half demolition of the Bulls. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…4:02 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Kings take down LeBron James and his Lakers for the second time this season, find the offensive firepower in Wednesday’s 125-116 win in Sacramento.
Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Halibuerton, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/Yjtvqdrzaq pic.twitter.com/nRZ9xdwPH23:18 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar Russell Westbrook led a team with Steven Adams as the 2nd best player to the 6 seed.
In 2013, OKC was the 1 seed and Russ got hurt up 2-0. KD lost 4-1 in the 2nd round without him.
1 Finals
4 WCFs
11 Playoffs
Can’t rewrite history cause 33 year old Russ is struggling in 2022. – 2:18 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb Durant after big win over Bulls: “We don’t make no statements to the league. Who cares what they think? We know what we bring to the table and it’s all about us. I’m sure people were watching that game tonight.” – 1:27 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Harrison Barnes on the Kings’ big win. pic.twitter.com/099PsmwjTC1:24 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA “Mr. Double-Double” talks Harrison Barnes and the moment the batteries died in his remote mid game. pic.twitter.com/wIngXOCCc41:05 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly “Man that’s one of the best feelings honestly. You either did something right or did something wrong.”
-James Harden laughs about getting to rest early tonight. He and KD played 30 and 33 minutes respectively. – 1:05 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “We’re trying to make no statements to the league, who cares what they think? We know what we bring to the table and it’s all about us. But I’m sure people were watching the game tonight.”
-Kevin Durant was asked if this was a ‘statement’ win. pic.twitter.com/FOv4K4rBle1:01 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Kevin Durant: “The crowd is starting to rally around the team. The city, you can feel it that they’re starting to understand that Chicago Bulls basketball is back. So for us to come in here and win in this fashion means a lot to us.” – 12:59 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “It’s beautiful when you get to play like that.” Says Kevin Durant on a well rounded team win where everyone was involved and clicking defensively. – 12:52 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb “It’s beautiful when you get to play like that,” Durant said of the big win. “We’re starting to form who we are even more.” – 12:52 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb Durant after big win over Bulls: “It’s good to come in and a tough environment and get it done.” – 12:49 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly Kevin Durant says he doesn’t care about making statements but notes other teams may have taken notice of this one. – 12:48 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “I thought defensively we were on the same page all night,” said Kevin Durant. Gives credit to Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe for making it tough on their assignments defensively. – 12:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kevin Durant: “I thought defensively we were on the same page all night.” – 12:46 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers In consecutive responses, Frank Vogel says that LeBron and Harrison Barnes have been “shooting the crap out of the ball.” By his standards, this is a Richard Pyror-esque presser. AK – 12:45 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly Doesnt sound like LaMarcus Aldridge will play in the next one. Coach Nash didn’t rule out Durant sitting out the next one too but will evaluate that. – 12:41 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Nash wouldn’t rule out Kevin Durant sitting out vs. OKC, but says thats to be determined. #Nets12:41 AM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home