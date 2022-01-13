Derrick Jones out at least four weeks

Shams Charania: Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. has suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jones avoided structural damage to the knee after going down in the opening seconds of Wednesday night’s game vs. Nets.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. has suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jones avoided structural damage to the knee after going down in the opening seconds of Wednesday night’s game vs. Nets. – 1:58 PM
Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. has suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jones avoided structural damage to the knee after going down in the opening seconds of Wednesday night’s game vs. Nets. – 1:58 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls lose Derrick Jones Jr. to a knee injury, fall to Nets at home with shoddy defense – The Athletic theathletic.com/3068759/2022/0… – 11:33 AM
Bulls lose Derrick Jones Jr. to a knee injury, fall to Nets at home with shoddy defense – The Athletic theathletic.com/3068759/2022/0… – 11:33 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Obviously, Derrick Jones Jr. is out for the night, as Nets build a 7-point lead after one. – 10:41 PM
Obviously, Derrick Jones Jr. is out for the night, as Nets build a 7-point lead after one. – 10:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls say that Derrick Jones Jr. (right knee injury) will not return – 10:33 PM
Bulls say that Derrick Jones Jr. (right knee injury) will not return – 10:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. won’t return with a right knee injury, per Bulls PR – 10:32 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. won’t return with a right knee injury, per Bulls PR – 10:32 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Derrick Jones Jr. needed to be helped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right leg. Didn’t look like he could put much weight on it – 10:14 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. needed to be helped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right leg. Didn’t look like he could put much weight on it – 10:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Quick timeout at start of this one. Derrick Jones Jr. had an awkward landing on a jump, was down and in pain. Was just helped to Bulls locker room — not putting much weight on right leg – 10:13 PM
Quick timeout at start of this one. Derrick Jones Jr. had an awkward landing on a jump, was down and in pain. Was just helped to Bulls locker room — not putting much weight on right leg – 10:13 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That doesn’t look good at all, right knee buckled when Derrick Jones Jr. landed awkwardly 36 seconds into game. He’s being helped into locker room in lot of distress. #Bulls – 10:13 PM
That doesn’t look good at all, right knee buckled when Derrick Jones Jr. landed awkwardly 36 seconds into game. He’s being helped into locker room in lot of distress. #Bulls – 10:13 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Derrick Jones Jr. appears to have hyperextended his right leg/knee while landing awkwardly 36 seconds into the game. He’s struggling to walk to the locker room and being helped off the floor. – 10:13 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. appears to have hyperextended his right leg/knee while landing awkwardly 36 seconds into the game. He’s struggling to walk to the locker room and being helped off the floor. – 10:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. stays down just 36 seconds after tipoff. Trainers looking at him. – 10:12 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. stays down just 36 seconds after tipoff. Trainers looking at him. – 10:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Derrick Jones Jr. is down just 36 seconds into the game. Injury timeout. – 10:12 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. is down just 36 seconds into the game. Injury timeout. – 10:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Derrick Jones Jr. is down, early. He can’t get to his feet. It’s bad. Timeout Bulls. – 10:11 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. is down, early. He can’t get to his feet. It’s bad. Timeout Bulls. – 10:11 PM
More on this storyline
Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. had to be helped to the locker room during Wednesday’s 138-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets after landing awkwardly on his right leg 36 seconds into the game. The Bulls announced Jones would not return for the remainder of the game due to a right knee injury. Head coach Billy Donovan did not have an update on Jones after the game. -via ESPN / January 13, 2022
KC Johnson: Bulls upgrade Derrick Jones Jr. to available vs. Hawks. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 29, 2021