Donatas Motiejunas calls out Pistons for voiding Bol Bol trade

After learning that the Pistons voided the Bol Bol deal, Motiejunas spoke out about the situation. “I was failed on physicals and told by Detroit doctors I will not play basketball again. Six years later, I am still here and have many years to go,” Motiejunas tweeted. “They [are] destroying young players’ names and futures in [the] NBA by doing this…” Source: Alex Kennedy @ basketballnews.com