Donovan Mitchell: 'Darius Garland should be in the All-Star Game'

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell getting some shots up after tonight’s loss. pic.twitter.com/wIgmm9bJUW – 12:14 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell has returned to the court to get more shots pic.twitter.com/pbSb86jF86 – 12:14 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell getting some postgame shots in. pic.twitter.com/K6IHE946yr – 12:14 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell on the @Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland.
“Gotta give credit where credit is due and Darius Garland deserves to be in the all star game.”
Garland had his first career triple-double tonight and a career-high 15 assists.
Jazz had 11 assists as a team. – 11:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on one of his Cavs backcourt counterparts: “Darius Garland should be in the All-Star Game. Even not shooting the ball well [tonight], you saw the impact he had. What he’s doing is next-level.” – 11:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell: “Today was just weird as hell, if I’m being honest.” Both he and Quin noted just how differently the Jazz operated without having any legit centers out there to set screens. – 11:35 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
For #Cavs: Stevens, career-hi 23pts, 10-15FG; Garland, first career triple-dbl, 11pts, career-hi 15asst, 10reb; Markkanen, 20pts, 8-11FG, 6reb, blk; Mobley, 15pts, 7-9FG, 10reb, 7asst (6.0apg over last 2gm); Love, 16pts in 20min, 7reb; Allen, 12pts, 5-7FG, 7reb, blk. – 11:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell: “We competed, given the circumstances. We can’t complain about that.” – 11:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Triple-doubles by a Cavs player since LeBron’s first year in the league:
64 — LeBron James
1 — Kyrie Irving
1 — Darius Garland (11/10/15 tonight)
(Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/A0QePEWMls – 11:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Cavs 111, Jazz 91. Four straight losses, 28-14, no real surprise given who was(n’t) available. 22p for JC. 17/5r/4a for Don. 18p/7r for EP. 12p for Mike. Tiny lil’ Jazz outrebounded 50-32, and outscored 60-32 in the paint. 23p for Lamar Stevens, 11/10/15 for Garland. – 11:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Cavs beat Jazz 111-91.
Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points. Eric Paschall had 18, Donovan Mitchell had 17. Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 23.
4-game losing streak without Rudy Gobert.
A well-timed 3-day break up next. How many Jazz players can get healthy? – 11:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
This was a solid win for the #Cavs in how to play with a big lead heading into the 4th and keep it that way. An important learning experience. Cavs beat Jazz 111-91.
Lamar Stevens with a career-high 23 pts. Darius Garland’s triple-double: 11 pts, 15 assists and 10 boards. – 11:13 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
It’s not Christmastime anymore, but Garland is still out here – 11:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Darius Garland has his first career TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🙌
pic.twitter.com/CiskA58i7T – 10:57 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
First career triple-double for Darius Garland – 11pts, 11asst, 10reb.
#Cavs up 20 – 88-68 – after 3Q in UTA. pic.twitter.com/TZNSYbqWkH – 10:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland has a triple-double of 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. – 10:49 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
That would be a TRIP DUB for Darius Garland!
He’s got 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and we’ve still got a full quarter of action to play!
#NBAAllStar #Vote – 10:48 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Physical 1H in Utah, but #Cavs up for the challenge – lead, 58-52; CLE hasn’t won in Utah since 2014; CLE, 54%FG, 12-15FT; 14asst on 29FGM, but 9 T.O. (12pts); CLE, 32pts in paint; Markkanen, 12pts, 6reb; Mobley, 9pts, 6reb, 2asst; Allen, 8pts, 4reb; Garland, 6pts, 7asst, 5reb. pic.twitter.com/sImIo0bDFO – 10:16 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Cleveland leads 58-52 at the half. Paschall is 7 of 7 with 16 points to lead all scorers. Donovan Mitchell has 11 and Jordan Clarkson has 10. – 10:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Been an interesting start here in Salt Lake City. #Cavs lead 11-5 over the Jazz.
Jazz Joe Ingles was also issued a tech, which Darius Garland made the free throw. – 9:22 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight here against the Jazz:
Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz’s available players tonight: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Eric Paschall, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Trent Forrest, Denzel Valentine, Zylan Cheatham. – 7:41 PM
