Hawks have no plans to trade Kevin Knox right now

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kevin Knox was the longest tenured Knicks, which is crazy.
Mitchell Robinson is now the longest tenured Knicks, which seems insane. – 6:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks next step: Atlanta’s Cam Reddish traded to the Knicks in deal for Kevin Knox, first-rounder newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:11 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Thanks for the memories, Kevin Knox pic.twitter.com/iKA5Ox88GE – 11:56 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks for package that includes Kevin Knox, 2022 first-round pick, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks… – 11:36 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sources confirm Knicks are sending their 2022 protected first-round pick (via CHA) & Kevin Knox to ATL in the Cam Reddish deal. That is the entire package from NYK for Reddish, per SNY sources. ESPN first to report Knox and 1st. – 11:35 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Big shoutout to Kevin Knox. He’s donating $2 million to his former high school, Tampa Catholic.
“We can’t imagine a finer example of an alumnus who exhibits faith, excellence, family,” said principal Robert Lees. “Kevin is a champion on and off the court”
patch.com/florida/southt… – 10:15 AM
Michael Scotto: Over the summer, some teams thought maybe the Knicks would consider giving Kevin Knox up for a second-round pick when I had spoken to some executives. I’m not sure how much his value has fluctuated, if at all, since. He hasn’t played much this season. Some teams believe he could be a reclamation project. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021
Sources said teams are inquiring about Knicks forward Kevin Knox, who has played in just four games this season and has rival executives wondering the plan for the 22-year-old in New York. Knox scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and made five 3-pointers in 29 minutes agains the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday — his first extended run of the season. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021