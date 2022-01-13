Klay Thompson will play tonight, sit tomorrow vs. Bulls

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Klay Thompson has started 0-for-3 and Steph Curry has yet to take a shot for Golden State.
#Bucks up 16-4 in the early going. – 7:43 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Five of the 10 guys on the floor at tip-off of Golden State vs. Milwaukee had dads who played in the league: Steph (Dell) Curry, Klay (Mychal) Thompson, Andrew (Mitchell) Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Wesley (Wes) Matthews. Wonder if there’s ever been more… – 7:37 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors are starting Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney against the Milwaukee Bucks. – 6:12 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II gets the starting nod in Draymond’s place against the Bucks. Klay Thompson is active tonight, meaning he’ll rest tomorrow v. Chicago. – 6:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in
Milwaukee
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Kevon Looney – 6:05 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Klay Thompson will play tonight in Milwaukee, Steve Kerr says. He’ll sit out tomorrow’s game against the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back – 6:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson is feeling good, so he will play tonight vs. the #Bucks. He will not play tomorrow in Chicago. – 6:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson will play tonight in Milwaukee and rest tomorrow in Chicago, as expected. “He wants to play tonight,” Kerr said. – 6:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Second returns for fan All-Star voting. Steph Curry still leads all guards (and players) in the West, Klay is in fourth. Wiggins is third in front-court voting, Draymond is sixth. pic.twitter.com/0nnyXahnNx – 1:12 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I’m glad the fan vote doesn’t solely decide the All Star starters anymore
In the West, AD and Melo are ahead of Gobert and Ayton while Klay is ahead of Booker, Paul and Mitchell
In the East, Kyrie and D Rose lead VanVleet, Garland and Jaylen
🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/e88gvuG6XA – 1:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Second ballot of NBA All-Star voting. Ja and Luka in a battle for second West guard spot with Klay nearby. Andrew Wiggins third in West forward voting. Trae, Zach and Harden fighting for second East guard spot. pic.twitter.com/RIDYE7R0Qt – 1:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
How many threes will Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combine for vs. Milwaukee? Make your prediction here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 12:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on the bond between Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and what it means to have the Splash Brothers back together: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 10:42 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan’s other point he’s made – Bulls have beaten a lot of teams missing key pieces … lots of fugazi wins. Another one could happen Friday if Warriors sit Klay and DGreen. – 12:18 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
New #WarriorsPlusMinus episode with @Anthony Slater and @Tim Kawakami on the return of Klay Thompson, how the rotations will change and more
Apple: https://t.co/hOs7nQj4Sc
Spotify: https://t.co/1r6Z8UWgiq
TA: https://t.co/m71sH7yOZJ pic.twitter.com/EKAW4o1MFU – 10:05 PM
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson’s minute totals will stay around the same in Memphis tonight, per Steve Kerr. He won’t play on both sides of the upcoming Milwaukee, Chicago back to back. Warriors haven’t decided which side he will rest. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 11, 2022