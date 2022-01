Lakers assessing trade value of Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore

The Lakers have little trade flexibility, but that hasn’t stopped Los Angeles from exploring various potential deals. Rob Pelinka’s front office has only Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn as non-minimum players with tangible trade value, and that combination won’t be nearly enough to land Grant or Turner. But the Lakers have called rival teams to assess the trade value of DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Kent Bazemore, sources said Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report