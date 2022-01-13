Nets optimistic Kyrie Irving will be a full-time player for them this season

Anthony Puccio: Woj says there’s “real optimism within the organization” that Kyrie Irving will become a full-time player at some point this season. pic.twitter.com/xpAR42Bke6
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets offered a reminder to the rest of the league just how dominant they can be when KD, Kyrie and Harden are clicking on all cylinders — during Wednesday’s second half demolition of the Bulls. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:02 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “We were in that flow where it gets dangerous for the other team…We’re hitting 3s, getting to the rim, touching the paint. It’s going to be difficult for teams to load up & make adjustments on the fly when you have me, James & K out there.” #Nets nypost.com/2022/01/13/net… – 3:17 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Woj says there’s “real optimism within the organization” that Kyrie Irving will become a full-time player at some point this season. pic.twitter.com/xpAR42Bke6 – 2:05 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“As two people that are bonded, beyond just father and son. Growing up w/o my mom, b-ball was s/t that connected us and rooted us. But as I’ve gotten older, he just knows that the human being who I am is far more important….”
“As two people that are bonded, beyond just father and son. Growing up w/o my mom, b-ball was s/t that connected us and rooted us. But as I’ve gotten older, he just knows that the human being who I am is far more important….”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’s still in preseason form while the rest of the team is in midseason form. – 1:14 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he told Blake Griffin he owes him three layups from the Portland game. – 1:14 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Harden dragging Kyrie to the David Guetta concert (Kyrie is Rashida Jones) pic.twitter.com/cLM6NicloS – 1:11 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked James Harden if he still has hope Kyrie Irving will play at home, he grinned and joked “I’m gonna give him the shot.” #Nets #NBA – 1:09 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving: “We were in that flow where it gets dangerous for other teams and our opponent.” – 1:09 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I’m going to give him the shot,” said James Harden when asked by @Brian Lewis if he was still holding out hope that Kyrie could play at home sometime. – 1:09 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
James Harden joked that he would give Kyrie Irving the vaccine shot himself so he can play home games – 1:08 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he’s still hopeful that Kyrie Irving will be eligible for home games, James Harden says “Man I’m going to give him the shot.” – 1:07 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Is Harden still holding out hope that Kyrie will be able to play in home games?
A small smile crept over Harden’s face as he answered.
Is Harden still holding out hope that Kyrie will be able to play in home games?
A small smile crept over Harden’s face as he answered.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on whether Kyrie Irving will play at Barclays this season: “I think imma give him the (vaccine) shot.” – 1:06 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Just the third time of the year Kevin Durant finished with less than 31 minutes in a game. Some old school load management in Chicago. This is one of the key reasons they wanted to bring Kyrie Irving back. Get wins, avoid burnout. – 12:27 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and James Harden have only played 30 minutes, Kyrie Irving 24 minutes. Imagine telling someone that last week. – 12:07 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Big smiles on the Nets bench after that Edwards dunk. Complete domination in the second half. The Bulls are good and are in the midst of a really nice year — but they don’t have the type of star power that can match Brooklyn when they’re healthy and Kyrie is on the floor. – 12:03 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
28-8 Nets run and Kyrie didn’t score or assist on any of those points – 11:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Triple-doubles by a Cavs player since LeBron’s first year in the league:
64 — LeBron James
1 — Kyrie Irving
1 — Darius Garland (11/10/15 tonight)
Triple-doubles by a Cavs player since LeBron’s first year in the league:
64 — LeBron James
1 — Kyrie Irving
1 — Darius Garland (11/10/15 tonight)
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden has 14 at the half and has already been to the line six times. Kyrie started 0-for-4 and has hit three of his last four shots. Pretty evenly matched half — it will be interesting to see just how much KD gets rolling down the stretch. Took just four shots in 18 min. – 11:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Bulls 62-60. Inject this game into veins. Lots of back and forth. Harden, Durant and Mills all in double-figures. Irving and Zach LaVine heated up towards the end of the half. Fun second half coming. – 11:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trailed Nets by as many as 9, but are within 62-60 at halftime.
It’s been a shootout: LaVine 17, DeRozan 15, White 10.
#Bulls trailed Nets by as many as 9, but are within 62-60 at halftime.
It’s been a shootout: LaVine 17, DeRozan 15, White 10.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The big three are back in. Harden, Durant and Irving are rolling with Edwards and Griffin. – 11:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s first shot comes in the mid-range and puts the Nets up 55-51 with 3:47 left. – 11:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant back out there with Edwards, Griffin, Thomas, and Irving. – 11:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
One of those nights where Kyrie Irving looks a bit rusty. He’s getting to the spots he traditionally loves but the shots aren’t falling and he’s 0-of-4 to start this one. – 10:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
It’s a make-or-miss league, but the #Nets shot profile is going to give them a good chance in this one. Paint looks and open corner 3s. Brooklyn up 51-42 and Irving hasn’t scored yet. – 10:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash rolling with Harden, Irving, Sharpe, Edwards and Thomas now. Nets up six with 6:56 left in the half. – 10:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie Irving scoreless in first quarter, but Nets are shooting 57 percent and lead 38-31. They just look so much better with him. – 10:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Nets 38, Bulls 31
Strong first quarter for the Nets against a team they’ve struggled against this season. The Nets played the Bulls on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back both times this season. This time, they have fresh(er) legs, and Kyrie Irving, who has 3 AST in Q1. – 10:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Strong first quarter for the Nets, even if Kyrie Irving doesn’t have a basket. – 10:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Irving back on the floor with Durant, Griffin, Mills and Bembry. – 10:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bulls open up with Ball on Harden, Jones Jr. on Durant and DeRozan on Irving. – 10:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting Harden, Irving, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe against the Bulls. First career start for DayDay. Nets hoping he makes the Bulls go NightNight. – 9:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. It’s the first-career start for Day’Ron Sharpe and the second for Kessler Edwards, both rookies. Sharpe is the 16th Net to start this season, three shy of the team record. #NBA #Bulls – 9:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Brooklyn’s two main big men, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton are out tonight. So Nets will start rookies Kessler Edwards and Day-Ron Sharpe with Durant, Harden and Irving vs. #Bulls.
Brooklyn’s two main big men, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton are out tonight. So Nets will start rookies Kessler Edwards and Day-Ron Sharpe with Durant, Harden and Irving vs. #Bulls.
Blake Griffin, James Johnson, Patty Mills among those available off the bench. – 9:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kessler Edwards, and Day’Ron Sharpe will start for the Nets tonight against the Bulls. – 9:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nets coach Steve Nash said there won’t be any minutes restrictions on Kyrie Irving or James Harden against Bulls – 8:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie and Harden both available to play tonight vs. Bulls. Nic Claxton is out. Should be a loud atmosphere at the UC tonight like the good old days. – 7:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving and James Harden, (both were listed as questionable) are a go for showdown with the Bulls. – 7:11 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The Nets are 11-3 when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving play. They’re 1-0 this season.
The Nets are 11-3 when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving play. They’re 1-0 this season.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving and James Harden are available to play tonight, per Nets. Nic Claxton is out. – 7:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden (left knee hyperextension) and Kyrie Irving (left ankle sprain) are available for the #Nets, but Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is out vs the #Bulls. – 7:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say James Harden and Kyrie Irving are playing against the Bulls. – 7:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say both James Harden (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ankle) are available vs CHI tonight. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets’ Kyrie Irving and James Harden are both listed available to play vs. Bulls tonight. – 7:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Three hours before tipoff, Kyrie Irving is the first Net on the court getting his pregame work in. The zip up is his new look it seems. pic.twitter.com/iLobJXvYw5 – 7:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Updated Kyrie Irving story with the NBA’s commitment to upholding city mandates, which would certainly be a hurdle despite low fines from NYC. Either way, the smartest argument is poking holes in the mandate.
Updated Kyrie Irving story with the NBA’s commitment to upholding city mandates, which would certainly be a hurdle despite low fines from NYC. Either way, the smartest argument is poking holes in the mandate.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here’s another gif of Kyrie Irving doing Kyrie Irving things when the #Pacers hosted the #Nets in his season debut.
Here’s another gif of Kyrie Irving doing Kyrie Irving things when the #Pacers hosted the #Nets in his season debut.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So no word yet on whether Kyrie (ankle) and James Harden (knee) will play tonight against Chicago but Steve Nash days both participated fully in shoot. – 12:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton all participated fully in shootaround. But #Nets still don’t have any clarity on whether they’ll play vs the #Bulls. – 11:55 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash at shootaround had no updates on the playing status of Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton and James Harden. That will be determined closer to tip-off. All practiced fully. How did they look? “Handsome,” Nash said. – 11:54 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Kyrie and Harden both went through shootaround this morning. Both are still questionable for Bulls game tonight. – 11:48 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls are 2-0 vs. the Nets. The Nets have played both games without Kyrie Irving, who said he’s playing through a sprained ankle tonight.
DeMar DeRozan likes that: “To be the best in this league, you gotta compete against the best.”
The Bulls are 2-0 vs. the Nets. The Nets have played both games without Kyrie Irving, who said he’s playing through a sprained ankle tonight.
DeMar DeRozan likes that: “To be the best in this league, you gotta compete against the best.”
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
Unpacking Chauncey’s “Kyrie’s Most Skilled PG Ever” speech; Our Top 5 point guards; Sad Russ; NBA Memory Lane and pulling a “Michael Adams.”
🍎: https://t.co/7hByVE7adO
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
Unpacking Chauncey’s “Kyrie’s Most Skilled PG Ever” speech; Our Top 5 point guards; Sad Russ; NBA Memory Lane and pulling a “Michael Adams.”
🍎: https://t.co/7hByVE7adO
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
If Nets really want to, they can let unvaccinated Kyrie Irving play in Brooklyn – for a small fine nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:53 AM
Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving on what it was like when he was away from the team: “I didn’t wanna accept it at first…I tried not to get emotionally attached to it, because when I did it felt like I had FOMO. Every. Single. Day, was just like, ‘Man I just wanna be with the guys.’ ” #Nets #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 13, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Kyrie Irving said he’s usually watching the Nets at home either alone or with his family. Said he can’t go out to a bar or something to do so. Said watching from afar “it’s like drinking something you don’t want to drink.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / January 13, 2022
Michael Scotto: Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: “It was amazing to have him out there. I missed his presence in the locker room, his energy around the team. His game is just so beautiful. It makes the game so much easier for everybody out there… The game of basketball is happy to have him back.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 6, 2022