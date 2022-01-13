PJ Washington available?

The Hornets are facing a similar roster crunch this summer, and it appears P.J. Washington is a trade possibility for Charlotte. The Hornets, whose books are quickly approaching the tax, have some cap maneuvering ahead of them with Miles Bridges and Cody Martin’s expiring contracts.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Per @Jake Fischer, Charlotte exploring PJ Washington trades. #Hornets team salary + cap holds ’22-23 = $129M (13 players). Projected luxury tax = $140M. Roster w/ 3 non-guaranteed salaries next yr, so some flexibility.
Exactly why it was a big risk to not extend Miles Bridges. pic.twitter.com/iEMkchj30v – 1:47 PM
Per @Jake Fischer, Charlotte exploring PJ Washington trades. #Hornets team salary + cap holds ’22-23 = $129M (13 players). Projected luxury tax = $140M. Roster w/ 3 non-guaranteed salaries next yr, so some flexibility.
Exactly why it was a big risk to not extend Miles Bridges. pic.twitter.com/iEMkchj30v – 1:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
PJ Washington just picked up 5 fouls in 6 minutes of the 3rd quarter, 4 of them from guarding Joel Embiid. – 8:43 PM
PJ Washington just picked up 5 fouls in 6 minutes of the 3rd quarter, 4 of them from guarding Joel Embiid. – 8:43 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Why does PJ Washington always seem to wait until he’s one foul from fouling out before playing his best defense? Anyway, thought he was great tonight down the stretch, forced a number of turnovers as well – 9:32 PM
Why does PJ Washington always seem to wait until he’s one foul from fouling out before playing his best defense? Anyway, thought he was great tonight down the stretch, forced a number of turnovers as well – 9:32 PM