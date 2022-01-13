The Lakers offered two second-round picks for Cam Reddish

Recently, The Athletic learned that the Lakers had offered two second-rounders for Reddish. Still, the Hawks believed a team would eventually offer the first-round pick they sought. They asked for Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes, the No. 25 selection during this past summer’s draft, during negotiations, but the Knicks turned them down, sources said.
Source: Fred Katz, Chris Kirschner, Fred Katz and Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks have now officially announced the trading of Cam Reddish to the Knicks: ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 8:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks announce the Cam Reddish trade. To make room for Solomon Hill, Knicks say they have waived Ryan Arcidiacono: pic.twitter.com/cIP8c5juAD – 7:55 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Hawks and Knicks both send out press releases for Knox-Reddish trade. Neither release contained quote from management. Reddish has ankle sprain so tough to imagine playing in Hotlanta Saturday. Hawks are loaded with wings which is why Reddish expendable. – 7:49 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks have officially traded for Cam Reddish. So technically, could be available for Saturday’s game against his former team in Atlanta. – 7:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks officially announce the acquisition of Cam Reddish: pic.twitter.com/omYRfChm2g – 7:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
For the evening crowd:
1. Rowan’s Resurgence (a post breaking down RJ Barrett recent success, stemming from a shift in his offensive approach): tommybeer.substack.com/p/rowans-resur…
2. Reacting To The Reddish Trade (the pros and the cons of the Cam Reddish deal):
tommybeer.substack.com/p/reacting-to-… – 6:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Cam Reddish is younger than Jericho Sims, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley – 6:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Some Cam Reddish highlights for those interested: pic.twitter.com/rFax91UNRA – 6:17 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
me overthinking the cam reddish trade, still, without a firm or coherent stance, hours later pic.twitter.com/QU9y8KfVP0 – 6:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks’ trade for Cam Reddish was a low-risk, high-reward move, but keeping him long-term will be tougher call
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 6:02 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Our conversation with @Adrian Wojnarowski on @BartAndHahn about the details of the #Knicks trade for Cam Reddish, the hypothetical Kyrie scenario and Woj explains to a devastated @BartScott57 why the Bol Bol trade to the Pistons fell through. #NBA
es.pn/3qqsy9n – 5:59 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks have traded for Cam Reddish, league sources confirmed.
Story from myself and @Chris Kirschner on:
• The price for Reddish
• His fit in New York
• His future with the Knicks
• Knox’s new home
• Draft pick nerdiness
And more…
Link: https://t.co/0Nu4dRFGSb pic.twitter.com/f5VTzOH8hI – 5:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks next step: Atlanta’s Cam Reddish traded to the Knicks in deal for Kevin Knox, first-rounder newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – Sizing up the Cam Reddish trade between Hawks and Knicks. How do you value a young player who has been a major negative overall … but still tantalizes with promise at a difficult position to fill?
theathletic.com/3069419/2022/0… – 5:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Knicks have reportedly acquired Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks.
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla why this is a great move #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/zNj8yhI7eu – 4:50 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ex-Coaches Say Cam Reddish Will Help Knicks, Complement Former Duke Teammate R.J. Barrett via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@Westtownhoops
@Stulleners
@MVABasketball
@DukeMBB
@nyknicks – 4:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cam Reddish trade grades: Knicks bet on wing’s upside, Hawks gain pick for future deal
by @outsidethenba:
cbssports.com/nba/news/cam-r… – 4:04 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A look at the Cam Reddish trade and how it impacts Atlanta and New York.
m.youtube.com/watch?v=cqEy9o… – 3:38 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Here’s a breakdown of today’s Knicks/Hawks trade with @aniljamesgogna
The Knicks add a talented young wing – Reddish is under contract for the next 1.5 years (he’s extension eligible this offseason)
The Hawks get Charlotte’s 2022 1st (P18) and a look at the 22(!) year old Knox pic.twitter.com/NnRrTIWXz5 – 3:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Reacting To The Reddish Trade
An in-depth look at the deal bringing Cam Reddish to New York.
The Pros, the Cons, and the Big Picture:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a 1st round pick? Why the Kings didn’t get involved tweet thread. First up, the Knicks have a ton of picks, including all of their own & an extra first in 2022 & 2023. They also have 8 extra 2nd round picks. This is solid asset management. – 1:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Quentin Grimes all ranked among the top-8 pro prospects in the country coming out of high school in 2018 according to both ESPN and Rivals pic.twitter.com/NXbBn4E71i – 1:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
As a fan of my favorite basketball team, that cam reddish deal is so stunningly cheap for that level of talent that I’m wondering what Atlanta knows – 1:07 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
The Hawks made one big trade today, sending Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a future 1st.
Could a deal for Ben Simmons also be in the works? Here’s a potential 3-way deal that lands Simmons in Atlanta without sacrificing any key starters for the Hawks …
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Reddish trade is the inverse of the Tim Hardaway Jr one.
NY traded a 2nd-year wing who could blow up for big scoring nights to ATL for the 19th pick 2 years before RFA.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN trade story on New York acquiring Atlanta’s Cam Reddish: es.pn/31WiBqT – 12:51 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Love the Cam Reddish deal for New York. Reddish has flashed real scoring potential in a limited role in Atlanta. Connecting on 38% of his three’s this season. Low risk, high reward for the Knicks. – 12:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
This trade illustrates that the Knicks aren’t a Prestige Zone team, as badly as they want to be. If it was the Lakers or Warriors trading for Reddish the overwhelming reaction would be that they “fleeced” the Hawks and he’s a future core piece. – 12:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i know on the surface it looks like the Hawks got fleeced but if they weren’t going to pay Cam Reddish this Summer anyway they at least got back a first round pick + Knox for him. cap space flexibility for a bigger project is a risk worth taking sometimes. just ask Danny Ainge. – 12:30 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
One thing I think we can say about the Leon Rose administration: They like to get their work done early. Knicks made the Derrick Rose trade last year well before the trade deadline. Now, the Reddish trade comes a month prior to it. Setting a market istead of reacting to one. – 12:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Hawks trading Cam Reddish to Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/rep… – 12:21 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
This morning in my mailbag, I talked about Cam Reddish’s future not being in Atlanta and why he was the likeliest player to get traded, how Ben Simmons would fit with the Hawks, the changes the team needs to make and more below
⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
theathletic.com/3067453/2022/0… – 12:14 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
KNICKS FANS: If you wanna get to know Cam Reddish, we got you covered pic.twitter.com/diQroxMmf8 – 12:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett, trade deadline and more on The Putback with @ShawnFarmerBB, @JCMacriNBA and @CWilliamson44 here: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:06 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Interesting part of Knicks obtaining Cam Reddish from Atlanta is he and RJ Barrett didn’t really get along at Duke, per sources. During 2019 draft, some Knicks personnel wanted to trade back from 3 with Atlanta to grab Reddish. – 12:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks entered the 2021 draft with the Knicks the 19th, 21st and 32nd picks.
They managed to turn those three picks into:
Cam Reddish,
Quentin Grimes,
Roku Jokubaitis and,
Deuce McBride.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I think the Reddish deal is a perfectly reasonable gamble for New York, and also that people seem to have an inflated idea of what Reddish actually is right now – 11:57 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Before digging into the Reddish deal…
A look at Rowan’s Resurgence:
Over his first 25 games this season, Barrett averaged 7.6 drives per game.
Over the Knicks past six games, Barrett is averaging a whopping 15.8 (!!) driver per game.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rowans-resur… – 11:53 AM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Knicks essentially turned 2021 draft picks #19, 21 and 32 into Reddish, Grimes, McBride, Jokubaitis – 11:49 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
So Hawks passed on Luka Doncic to get Trae Young and 10th pick (Cam Reddish). Now they’ve dealt Reddish for a pick that will probably be 18th-22nd at some point. That part is obviously rough, but that aside, Reddish, who they didn’t want to pay, for that pick isn’t terrible, imo. – 11:46 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
That completes the circle on the 1st round the pick the Knicks traded in July. They moved the No. 19 pick, which became Kai Jones, to Charlotte for a future first with some unimpressive protections relative to where they picked. Now that pick gets sent to Atlanta for Cam Reddish. – 11:45 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Now that the Knicks have RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, NYC stores are just gonna start selling Zion Williamson Knicks jerseys. – 11:44 AM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Cam Reddish to the Knicks per @Adrian Wojnarowski This kid is about to spread his wings in Gotham. You heard it here first. – 11:43 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Thank God we can finally end the nonsensical, endless Cam Reddish-to-#Cavs chatter. One of the most frequent questions I received over the last year. – 11:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Knicks got a good one in Reddish, I like his game. Have to imagine the Hawks are planning for something bigger here. – 11:38 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks send Cam Reddish to Knicks for Knox and protected first rounder sportando.basketball/en/hawks-send-… – 11:38 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Can’t wait until we get Reddish, Zion and Barrett all back together with the Knicks. – 11:38 AM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Cam Reddish has a *ton* of two-way potential. It’s also worth noting that this is the bottom of the NBA’s RAPM rankings since he entered the league.
(RAPM = measure of impact per 100 possessions, accounting for teammates and opponents.) pic.twitter.com/jcFDNjRbwu – 11:38 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks for package that includes Kevin Knox, 2022 first-round pick, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks… – 11:36 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reddish has had his ups and downs – but very low risk, high reward deal for the Knicks. – 11:36 AM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Cam Reddish is 22 years old. He’s already improved to a 38 percent 3-point shooter, while showing real ability as a playmaker too — both in ISO and P-R. He’s 6-8 and will eventually guard three positions. No doubt a future All-Star! Just an incredible move by the #Knicks. – 11:35 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sources confirm Knicks are sending their 2022 protected first-round pick (via CHA) & Kevin Knox to ATL in the Cam Reddish deal. That is the entire package from NYK for Reddish, per SNY sources. ESPN first to report Knox and 1st. – 11:35 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reddish and Barrett together again will fuel every Zion rumor in the world.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Can confirm Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks.
Deal will include protected first-round 2022 pick (via Hornets).
Knicks also get Solomon Hill and 2025 second-round pick.
@Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 11:33 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Reddish for Knox and a pick is about the same as the (obvious) Culver and a pick deal I tossed out this week. As noted there, not sure paying Reddish would have fit the Grizzlies’ plans with the young wings they already have. – 11:33 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Hawks fans breathe a collective sign of relief as they no longer pretend to see future potential stardom in Cam Reddish. – 11:33 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Can confirm Knicks dealing for Reddish as @Adrian Wojnarowski reported – Grimes is not in the deal. It’s Knox and the Charlotte protected No. 1. – 11:32 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD Kyrie and Harden vs Zion RJ and Cam Reddish at Rucker Park is gonna be insane. – 11:32 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Solomon Hill and a 2025 2nd round pick is also going to New York.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/2QXQ4wAVe6 – 11:31 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Trae Young was asked recently what needs to change going forward and, to me, his answer screamed: “We need a second star!” This Cam Reddish trade has to be the first step in acquiring one.
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Cam Reddish has shot an eFG% of 65% in transition, 58% when spotting up, and 42% creating out of ball screens and hand offs so far this season. – 11:29 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks and Hawks had talked about a deal for Cam Reddish that sent Quentin Grimes to ATL in recent days but some NYK decision-makers been opposed, per SNY sources. @Adrian Wojnarowski reports Knicks and Hawks have Reddish deal in place. – 11:29 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Knicks just got Cam Reddish for *checks notes* nothing?!?!
It’s really @AshNicoleMoss birthday lmaoo – 11:27 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade. – 11:26 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks final injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
Clint Capela: Out
Solomon Hill: Out
Jalen Johnson: Out
Cam Reddish: Out
John Collins: Available
De’Andre Hunter: Available – 6:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
De’Andre Hunter and John Collins are available.
Cam Reddish and Clint Capela are out. – 6:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Clint Capela and Cam Reddish are out for the Hawks vs. Heat tonight. – 6:35 PM
The Hawks have made Reddish widely available since before this past draft cycle. The price then was a first-round pick, and it never changed. Atlanta was looking for something closer to the slot where it drafted him, No. 10 overall, but nothing materialized. The front office had conversations with the Pacers, Lakers, Cavaliers and Pistons over the past several months, sources say, but the Hawks were always waiting for that first-round pick for Reddish. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2022
This is what Reddish has been awaiting. It was an open secret in Atlanta that he wanted to go elsewhere, according to sources, because there wasn’t a path for him to become the player he thinks he can be — which meant the road to a lucrative contract extension, for which he is eligible after this season, wasn’t going to be there. Reddish’s availability also didn’t help his chances to earn a more prominent role. He has played in just 66 percent of available games during his career. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2022
