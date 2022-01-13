Thunder vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27) play against the Brooklyn Nets (14-14) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday January 13, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 70, Brooklyn Nets 51 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
awkward route to get there but a nice finish by Giddey on that drive. – 9:39 PM
awkward route to get there but a nice finish by Giddey on that drive. – 9:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
On Da Humble
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/1pK5f4fEIO – 9:31 PM
On Da Humble
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/1pK5f4fEIO – 9:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann tried to use that step back to drive and that is something I hope we continue to see. Really like the different options he has as a scorer. – 9:31 PM
Tre Mann tried to use that step back to drive and that is something I hope we continue to see. Really like the different options he has as a scorer. – 9:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
When Lu Dort plays James Harden, he turns into James Harden with Lu Dort defense. – 9:30 PM
When Lu Dort plays James Harden, he turns into James Harden with Lu Dort defense. – 9:30 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Moose got OKC feeling loose.
Muscala has 11 points. Thunder up 15 on the Nets in Brooklyn. – 9:30 PM
Moose got OKC feeling loose.
Muscala has 11 points. Thunder up 15 on the Nets in Brooklyn. – 9:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Cam Thomas, a rookie who doesn’t know better, tries too hard to break up a long fast-break pass and now we have the dreaded clear-path review in a game that nobody wants to slow down. – 9:28 PM
Cam Thomas, a rookie who doesn’t know better, tries too hard to break up a long fast-break pass and now we have the dreaded clear-path review in a game that nobody wants to slow down. – 9:28 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I appreciate that Brooklyn plays the Law & Order theme during replay reviews. Which ref is the Jerry Orbach of the NBA? – 9:28 PM
I appreciate that Brooklyn plays the Law & Order theme during replay reviews. Which ref is the Jerry Orbach of the NBA? – 9:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey fights for a rebound, drives baseline, goes airborne into a crowd of Nets, fires a one handed bullet to cross court to Lu Dort, Luguentz hits his third 3 of the game. pic.twitter.com/SHjpDdFsnV – 9:26 PM
Josh Giddey fights for a rebound, drives baseline, goes airborne into a crowd of Nets, fires a one handed bullet to cross court to Lu Dort, Luguentz hits his third 3 of the game. pic.twitter.com/SHjpDdFsnV – 9:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets look every bit like a tired team playing its fourth game in five nights — in their third different time zone in as many games. – 9:25 PM
The Nets look every bit like a tired team playing its fourth game in five nights — in their third different time zone in as many games. – 9:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
that’s automatic ☔️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ #MikeMuscala pic.twitter.com/rGdKFpSoo5 – 9:25 PM
that’s automatic ☔️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ #MikeMuscala pic.twitter.com/rGdKFpSoo5 – 9:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Reggie Miller is right: Steph Curry still feels like the leader in the MVP race, but it’s tightening. Durant, Giannis, Embiid, Ja, the vote could be interesting come April. – 9:22 PM
Reggie Miller is right: Steph Curry still feels like the leader in the MVP race, but it’s tightening. Durant, Giannis, Embiid, Ja, the vote could be interesting come April. – 9:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
I bet the Bucks love all the talk about the Nets and the Bulls and everyone else. Because Milwaukee is crazy good and still relatively under the radar – 9:22 PM
I bet the Bucks love all the talk about the Nets and the Bulls and everyone else. Because Milwaukee is crazy good and still relatively under the radar – 9:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
everybody eats shoutout @Tre Mann 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/VxLI8Gmnpc – 9:16 PM
everybody eats shoutout @Tre Mann 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/VxLI8Gmnpc – 9:16 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I watched Ty Jerome get agitated pregame because he couldn’t quite hit that super high arching jumper from the paint. He kept shooting until he did. I appreciate that because I spend a lot of time perfecting skills I don’t actually need in real life. – 9:15 PM
I watched Ty Jerome get agitated pregame because he couldn’t quite hit that super high arching jumper from the paint. He kept shooting until he did. I appreciate that because I spend a lot of time perfecting skills I don’t actually need in real life. – 9:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA scored 8 points vs the Nuggets and people started to drag him.
He’s scored 48 points in the 5 quarters since. – 9:12 PM
SGA scored 8 points vs the Nuggets and people started to drag him.
He’s scored 48 points in the 5 quarters since. – 9:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Pretty predictable first quarter between the Thunder, who want to play tonight, and the Nets, who don’t really. Thunder shoot 59% and lead 38-26. Gilgeous-Alexander with 16. – 9:12 PM
Pretty predictable first quarter between the Thunder, who want to play tonight, and the Nets, who don’t really. Thunder shoot 59% and lead 38-26. Gilgeous-Alexander with 16. – 9:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
quit playin’ with ’em 🚫
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/w6fNBKxVpF – 9:10 PM
quit playin’ with ’em 🚫
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/w6fNBKxVpF – 9:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Thunder 38, Nets 26
OKC’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season. – 9:09 PM
End 1Q: Thunder 38, Nets 26
OKC’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season. – 9:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai all day 🤩
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NrJAdPYpIk – 9:02 PM
Shai all day 🤩
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NrJAdPYpIk – 9:02 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The Bucks picked up Wesley Matthews mid-season as a free agent and now have had him guarding Kevin Durant one night and Steph Curry the next. Maybe the break was good for him but he’s been a great addition to the roster and his defensive versatility should be important. – 9:02 PM
The Bucks picked up Wesley Matthews mid-season as a free agent and now have had him guarding Kevin Durant one night and Steph Curry the next. Maybe the break was good for him but he’s been a great addition to the roster and his defensive versatility should be important. – 9:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA came in with 17 corner 3-point attempts all season. He has two in the first quarter tonight. – 8:59 PM
SGA came in with 17 corner 3-point attempts all season. He has two in the first quarter tonight. – 8:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
doesn’t have to be perfect 😅
stick with it and finish the play 😌 pic.twitter.com/ElyujhH5d5 – 8:57 PM
doesn’t have to be perfect 😅
stick with it and finish the play 😌 pic.twitter.com/ElyujhH5d5 – 8:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA getting ooh’s and ahh’s from the Nets crowd.
SGA: 14 points
Nets: 13 points – 8:56 PM
SGA getting ooh’s and ahh’s from the Nets crowd.
SGA: 14 points
Nets: 13 points – 8:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
guys just have no chance staying in front of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a 1-on-1 situation. all season. it’s nuts. – 8:55 PM
guys just have no chance staying in front of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a 1-on-1 situation. all season. it’s nuts. – 8:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Get the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counter going. He has 12 straight points midway through the first quarter. – 8:54 PM
Get the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counter going. He has 12 straight points midway through the first quarter. – 8:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dort. Bisonte Dort
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/67ZwxYafq2 – 8:52 PM
Dort. Bisonte Dort
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/67ZwxYafq2 – 8:52 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We live from The Clays!
@Brooklyn Nets v @Oklahoma City Thunder on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/7jyRZU0sYF – 8:51 PM
We live from The Clays!
@Brooklyn Nets v @Oklahoma City Thunder on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/7jyRZU0sYF – 8:51 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
BROOKLYN — The Josh Giddey hive was out early before the game but can the rookie live up to the adulation? Only time will tell as this talented Thunder star matches up against James Harden, and with Kevin Durant watching.
— 30 —
*** Send story ***
*** Admire genius *** – 8:47 PM
BROOKLYN — The Josh Giddey hive was out early before the game but can the rookie live up to the adulation? Only time will tell as this talented Thunder star matches up against James Harden, and with Kevin Durant watching.
— 30 —
*** Send story ***
*** Admire genius *** – 8:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
James Harden came over to the Thunder’s bench before tip-off to hug Eric Maynor and Dave Bliss. – 8:41 PM
James Harden came over to the Thunder’s bench before tip-off to hug Eric Maynor and Dave Bliss. – 8:41 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash said it just “wouldn’t be smart” to play Durant or Mills with the workload they’ve had lately. So it’s Harden plus Bruce Brown, Bembry and rookies Edwards and Sharpe in the starting lineup against the Thunder. – 8:41 PM
Steve Nash said it just “wouldn’t be smart” to play Durant or Mills with the workload they’ve had lately. So it’s Harden plus Bruce Brown, Bembry and rookies Edwards and Sharpe in the starting lineup against the Thunder. – 8:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nets are starting:
– James Harden
– Bruce Brown
– DeAndre’ Bembry
– Kessler Edwards
– Day’Ron Sharpe – 8:39 PM
Nets are starting:
– James Harden
– Bruce Brown
– DeAndre’ Bembry
– Kessler Edwards
– Day’Ron Sharpe – 8:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Game 41 tipping now!
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/OLjatSZAgQ – 8:31 PM
Game 41 tipping now!
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/OLjatSZAgQ – 8:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings. Nets-Thunder tip shortly. I’m not at Barclays. Didn’t make it back from Chicago in time to flirt with rush hour traffic. Back on Saturday but will tweet a few updates. – 8:30 PM
Greetings. Nets-Thunder tip shortly. I’m not at Barclays. Didn’t make it back from Chicago in time to flirt with rush hour traffic. Back on Saturday but will tweet a few updates. – 8:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Now we just need the Bucks and Nets to play at full strength to finish the Final Four – 8:24 PM
Now we just need the Bucks and Nets to play at full strength to finish the Final Four – 8:24 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Time to lead
@James Harden #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tzb9lZAmgq – 8:18 PM
Time to lead
@James Harden #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tzb9lZAmgq – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. OKC: Harden, Brown, Bembry, Edwards and Sharpe. – 8:06 PM
Nets starters vs. OKC: Harden, Brown, Bembry, Edwards and Sharpe. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
No Bull — Nets statement, pregame, ask me anything twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:02 PM
No Bull — Nets statement, pregame, ask me anything twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Starters agains OKC: Harden, Brown, Bembry, Edwards and Sharpe. – 8:00 PM
Starters agains OKC: Harden, Brown, Bembry, Edwards and Sharpe. – 8:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have been a completely different team in the clutch since Dec. 15 (the OKC 60-foot winner).
Prior to that, the Pels were 1-9 in clutch games. Since then, they are 6-3.
*The NBA defines clutch as the score within five in the final five minutes.
A statistical breakdown: – 7:56 PM
Pelicans have been a completely different team in the clutch since Dec. 15 (the OKC 60-foot winner).
Prior to that, the Pels were 1-9 in clutch games. Since then, they are 6-3.
*The NBA defines clutch as the score within five in the final five minutes.
A statistical breakdown: – 7:56 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
In Brooklyn tonight for Nets-OKC and I just want to say that Frozen 2 was a pure cash grab by Disney. Should’ve been one and one. – 7:46 PM
In Brooklyn tonight for Nets-OKC and I just want to say that Frozen 2 was a pure cash grab by Disney. Should’ve been one and one. – 7:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey is back at Barclays Center for the first time since the Thunder selected him with the No. 6 pick.
Giddey pregame: “If I could live any moment again, it’d be that one.” – 7:42 PM
Josh Giddey is back at Barclays Center for the first time since the Thunder selected him with the No. 6 pick.
Giddey pregame: “If I could live any moment again, it’d be that one.” – 7:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
At the halfway point, a look at where Josh Giddey stands in the Rookie of the Year race: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:34 PM
At the halfway point, a look at where Josh Giddey stands in the Rookie of the Year race: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who has the best chance to stop Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference?
Longtime NBA Head Coach @George Karl tells @talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan why he believes in his former team #FearTheDeer
Catch Warriors-Bucks in minutes on NBA Radio, Channel 86
https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/9cCqOoP05C – 7:30 PM
Who has the best chance to stop Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference?
Longtime NBA Head Coach @George Karl tells @talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan why he believes in his former team #FearTheDeer
Catch Warriors-Bucks in minutes on NBA Radio, Channel 86
https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/9cCqOoP05C – 7:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Theo Maledon isn’t in the mix right now “for a number of reasons” but says “he is a guy we believe in” – 7:20 PM
Mark Daigneault said Theo Maledon isn’t in the mix right now “for a number of reasons” but says “he is a guy we believe in” – 7:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Lu Dort has a great competitive mindset and tenacity defensively. Mark Daigneault mention’s James Harden strength referencing when Harden would stand up and defend against Enes Kanter Freedom “back in the day” – 7:12 PM
Mark Daigneault said Lu Dort has a great competitive mindset and tenacity defensively. Mark Daigneault mention’s James Harden strength referencing when Harden would stand up and defend against Enes Kanter Freedom “back in the day” – 7:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said they understands they will see a higher dosage of James Harden tonight with KD and Kyrie out. Mention’s every team is “running their own race.” And Brooklyn is trying to manage a tough travel week. – 7:09 PM
Mark Daigneault said they understands they will see a higher dosage of James Harden tonight with KD and Kyrie out. Mention’s every team is “running their own race.” And Brooklyn is trying to manage a tough travel week. – 7:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said when he drew a lob play for Tre Mann “he was looking for some candy, originally we drew it up for the other side, but he wanted it on that side so I said ‘that’s fine’” – 7:08 PM
Mark Daigneault said when he drew a lob play for Tre Mann “he was looking for some candy, originally we drew it up for the other side, but he wanted it on that side so I said ‘that’s fine’” – 7:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:06 PM
Mark Daigneault announces the Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nash on Joe Harris’s status: “I don’t think we know yet [when he’ll be back] so I couldn’t answer.” – 6:52 PM
Nash on Joe Harris’s status: “I don’t think we know yet [when he’ll be back] so I couldn’t answer.” – 6:52 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
“I’ve not heard anything at all…He’ll be playing on the road,” Steve Nash on if there’s any changes in Kyrie Irving’s status that would allow him to play at home. – 6:49 PM
“I’ve not heard anything at all…He’ll be playing on the road,” Steve Nash on if there’s any changes in Kyrie Irving’s status that would allow him to play at home. – 6:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update: Derrick Jones Jr. expected to miss 2-4 weeks with right knee injury sustained in last night’s game vs the Nets. An MRI of Jones’ knee revealed no ligamentous damage, but it did confirm significant bone bruising. pic.twitter.com/3SMMIb3m9J – 6:46 PM
Injury Update: Derrick Jones Jr. expected to miss 2-4 weeks with right knee injury sustained in last night’s game vs the Nets. An MRI of Jones’ knee revealed no ligamentous damage, but it did confirm significant bone bruising. pic.twitter.com/3SMMIb3m9J – 6:46 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. sustained a hyperextension injury to his right knee early in the 1st quarter vs. Brooklyn. An MRI of Jones’ knee revealed no ligamentous damage, but it did confirm significant bone bruising. It is anticipated that Jones will miss 2-4 weeks. – 6:39 PM
Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. sustained a hyperextension injury to his right knee early in the 1st quarter vs. Brooklyn. An MRI of Jones’ knee revealed no ligamentous damage, but it did confirm significant bone bruising. It is anticipated that Jones will miss 2-4 weeks. – 6:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re halfway through the season, and the Buzz Boyz are COOKIN’ 🔥
Watch the latest episode of Reel Access for more on the making of Buzz City Burgers & a closer look at @Kelly Oubre‘s HUGE night vs DET. – 6:30 PM
We’re halfway through the season, and the Buzz Boyz are COOKIN’ 🔥
Watch the latest episode of Reel Access for more on the making of Buzz City Burgers & a closer look at @Kelly Oubre‘s HUGE night vs DET. – 6:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets status report for tonight vs. OKC:
Aldridge (right foot soreness) – OUT
Claxton (left hamstring tightness) – OUT
Durant (rest) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Mills (rest) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 6:23 PM
Nets status report for tonight vs. OKC:
Aldridge (right foot soreness) – OUT
Claxton (left hamstring tightness) – OUT
Durant (rest) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Mills (rest) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 6:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
as far back as I can remember.. 📼 pic.twitter.com/sy2yQeHGL0 – 6:05 PM
as far back as I can remember.. 📼 pic.twitter.com/sy2yQeHGL0 – 6:05 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Our conversation with @Adrian Wojnarowski on @BartAndHahn about the details of the #Knicks trade for Cam Reddish, the hypothetical Kyrie scenario and Woj explains to a devastated @BartScott57 why the Bol Bol trade to the Pistons fell through. #NBA
es.pn/3qqsy9n – 5:59 PM
Our conversation with @Adrian Wojnarowski on @BartAndHahn about the details of the #Knicks trade for Cam Reddish, the hypothetical Kyrie scenario and Woj explains to a devastated @BartScott57 why the Bol Bol trade to the Pistons fell through. #NBA
es.pn/3qqsy9n – 5:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has won its last three games here. OKC’s last loss in Brooklyn was in December 2017. pic.twitter.com/wBHMTk5a0b – 5:41 PM
The Thunder has won its last three games here. OKC’s last loss in Brooklyn was in December 2017. pic.twitter.com/wBHMTk5a0b – 5:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“I love where we’re going and what we’re going to be, it’s just the growing pains sometimes can be pretty tough”
A year has passed since the Rockets traded James Harden and despite the losing that has followed, Stephen Silas remains optimistic: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 5:24 PM
“I love where we’re going and what we’re going to be, it’s just the growing pains sometimes can be pretty tough”
A year has passed since the Rockets traded James Harden and despite the losing that has followed, Stephen Silas remains optimistic: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 5:24 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
James Harden was in his BIRKIN last night 💼 and here’s the most underrated aspect of his game: pic.twitter.com/nDbGU4uV2B – 5:21 PM
James Harden was in his BIRKIN last night 💼 and here’s the most underrated aspect of his game: pic.twitter.com/nDbGU4uV2B – 5:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – A year after trading James Harden, Rockets committed to rebuilding path ift.tt/3A3saRl – 5:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – A year after trading James Harden, Rockets committed to rebuilding path ift.tt/3A3saRl – 5:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2007, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett collected his 10,000th career rebound in a win over the Nets.
He went on to become one of three players in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 PTS, 10,000 REB, and 5,000 AST (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone). pic.twitter.com/cL9psVVInf – 5:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2007, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett collected his 10,000th career rebound in a win over the Nets.
He went on to become one of three players in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 PTS, 10,000 REB, and 5,000 AST (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone). pic.twitter.com/cL9psVVInf – 5:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA won’t let Nets play unvaccinated Kyrie Irving at home, accept fines nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/nba… – 4:55 PM
NBA won’t let Nets play unvaccinated Kyrie Irving at home, accept fines nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/nba… – 4:55 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
On NBA Today: @Adrian Wojnarowski on if Kyrie Irving is any closer to playing in Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/Q7B59sqZ9g – 4:39 PM
On NBA Today: @Adrian Wojnarowski on if Kyrie Irving is any closer to playing in Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/Q7B59sqZ9g – 4:39 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets setting up an “All-Star Alley” on main concourse near section 24 at Barclays Center tonight with official voting booths from the NYC Board of Elections. It’s a 2-for-1 voting day for NBA All-Star. Fans who vote will receive a Nets “I Voted” sticker. – 3:53 PM
Nets setting up an “All-Star Alley” on main concourse near section 24 at Barclays Center tonight with official voting booths from the NYC Board of Elections. It’s a 2-for-1 voting day for NBA All-Star. Fans who vote will receive a Nets “I Voted” sticker. – 3:53 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty’s been making music this season 🎵
@Patrick Mills x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/frPecgeDqm – 3:32 PM
Patty’s been making music this season 🎵
@Patrick Mills x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/frPecgeDqm – 3:32 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
I feel so rotten for David Culley. He was given a bad roster expected to do HORRIBLY. His team showed fight even in the losses, something that can’t be said for so many teams. Davis Mills developed even when there were so many detractors and a banged-up offensive line. – 3:27 PM
I feel so rotten for David Culley. He was given a bad roster expected to do HORRIBLY. His team showed fight even in the losses, something that can’t be said for so many teams. Davis Mills developed even when there were so many detractors and a banged-up offensive line. – 3:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
A year after trading James Harden, Rockets committed to rebuilding path houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:03 PM
A year after trading James Harden, Rockets committed to rebuilding path houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:03 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
James Harden is always dropping new hits
@James Harden x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wnQVq0ONDN – 3:01 PM
James Harden is always dropping new hits
@James Harden x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wnQVq0ONDN – 3:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder will look to include more bench play against a high-intensity Brooklyn team.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/WhcYClOUWY pic.twitter.com/5gwxm65U9q – 2:33 PM
The Thunder will look to include more bench play against a high-intensity Brooklyn team.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/WhcYClOUWY pic.twitter.com/5gwxm65U9q – 2:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The second fan returns of All-Star voting are in 🗳️
Position group leaders:
▪️ West frontcourt: LeBron James
▪️ West guards: Steph Curry
▪️ East frontcourt: Kevin Durant
▪️ East guards: DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/bUi0cXn8kC – 2:31 PM
The second fan returns of All-Star voting are in 🗳️
Position group leaders:
▪️ West frontcourt: LeBron James
▪️ West guards: Steph Curry
▪️ East frontcourt: Kevin Durant
▪️ East guards: DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/bUi0cXn8kC – 2:31 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Looking back at @Kevin Durant‘s Greatest Hits so far this season.
RT this to make him All-Star Captain!
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/b1N8cBU1gT – 2:31 PM
Looking back at @Kevin Durant‘s Greatest Hits so far this season.
RT this to make him All-Star Captain!
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/b1N8cBU1gT – 2:31 PM