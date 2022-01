Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

📅 On this day in 2007, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett collected his 10,000th career rebound in a win over the Nets.He went on to become one of three players in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 PTS, 10,000 REB, and 5,000 AST (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone). pic.twitter.com/cL9psVVInf