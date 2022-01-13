Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 13, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 66, Memphis Grizzlies 61 (Q3 08:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JA MORANT -> ZIAIRE WILLIAMS — A CONNECTION BETTER THAN VERIZON – 9:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane with just unbelievable stonewall defense on KAT to force the shot clock violation – 9:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
One thing about Desmond Bane is he gonna keep letting that thang ride if it’s not going in. Shooter mentality. – 9:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Was about to tweet about Desmond Bane’s home/road splits.
Was about to tweet about Desmond Bane’s home/road splits.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Pat Beverley 1-7, 0-4 from deep. Shot just hasn’t been there since he came back. – 9:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back in to start the second half. He’s good.
Ja Morant is back in to start the second half. He’s good.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
25 at the half 🐜
1 RT = 2 VOTES
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Halftime in Memphis with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 60-53.
After scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter against New Orleans, Edwards has 25 points on 7-12 shooting (4-6 from three) at the half tonight.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Before the game, I spoke with Sachin Gupta to evaluate the Timberwolves at the halfway points and ahead of the trade deadline. Read why he called the Wolves “buyers” and how Jarred Vanderbilt’s emergence made them look at the team differently. startribune.com/timberwolves-e… – 9:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
jeeeeeeez, Ant. 😳
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards’ last 3 qtrs (MEM 1st half and NOP 4th):
45 points
14-22 FG
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
At the half, Grizzlies down 60-53 to the Timberwolves.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Timberwolves 60 Grizzlies 53
Sloppy first half for Grizzlies. John Konchar (8pts, 10rebs) on double-double watch.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🔨 K 🔨 A 🔨 T 🔨
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT RACK ATTACK
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards not messin around, has 25 at half here in Memphis.
Ja Morant only has 3 at half. But he’ll be back from foul trouble for the 2nd half.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
halftime
Wolves 60
Grizz 53
Trip: 11 points, 2 blocks, 1 steal
Bane: 9 points, 3 steals, 2 assists
Konch: 8 points, 10 rebounds
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first half and the Wolves lead Memphis 60-53. Edwards with 25. He is dialed in. – 9:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Anthony Edwards has 25 points in the first half. Grizzlies down 7.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back in the entryway to the locker room stretching his back and watching the game. – 9:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is standing and watching in the hallway. He’s not getting medical attention. – 9:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Anthony Edwards has been a problem. He is 6-10 FG which includes 4 threes (23PTS) – 9:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Massive sub here.
Massive sub here.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man, Anthony Edwards. 4-6 from deep tonight. He’s really become a weapon out there. – 9:08 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
3 fouls on Ja Morant. He comes out of the game.
3 fouls on Ja Morant. He comes out of the game.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant grabbing at his back. “I’m good,” he tells Darko Rajakovic. Coach still opts to take him out – 9:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 at all times.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is grabbing at his back. He’s telling Darko he’s good.
Ja Morant is grabbing at his back. He’s telling Darko he’s good.
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
#Timberwolves had coverage in Madison tonight. EJ Liddell has been dominant for the Buckeyes for a while, should carve out an NBA role. Twin Cities kids Davison and Wahl combined for 45 points in the #Badgers win. pic.twitter.com/oKVocLGSRA – 9:01 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Anthony Edwards is playing like a man who just saw his school win a National Championship HOW BOUT THEM DAWGS WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF – 8:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
are you at the game?
are you at the game?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch was giving this ref an ear-full right before he made the call on DLo. Think that played a role. – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That foul on Tyus Jones might be one of the worst this seasons. Darko Rajakovic is using the challenge. The whole Grizzlies bench is animated. – 8:49 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Tyus Jones just got called for a foul for getting kicked by D’Angelo Russell – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
There’s no way that stands as a foul. That was a karate kick by Russell into Tyus Jones – 8:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo dimes >>>>
DLo dimes >>>>
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
From the camera review here, it looked like Tyus Jones completely missed DLo on the 3 shot fall. Darko Rajakovic will be challenging this one – 8:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ref called the foul on Tyus Jones and FedExForum is LIVID. That was a terrible call. – 8:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies tried to pull a fast one on the officials there and sub out John Konchar for Ziaire Williams so Jaren could take the jump ball. – 8:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
John Konchar has been subbed out of the game, after a really jitty 5 point, 7 rebound stint – 8:45 PM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue
Missing Steven Adams tonight. MN size is giving them issues but they have made adjustments. – 8:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
John Konchar has 7 rebounds in 7 minutes. Rest of the Grizzlies have 8.
John Konchar has 7 rebounds in 7 minutes. Rest of the Grizzlies have 8.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
✅⬜️⬜️⬜️
Us: 25 | 🐺 : 31
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead Memphis 31-25.
Russell added 10 points on 4-5 shooting (2-2 from deep).
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
After the first quarter, Timberwolves lead Memphis 31-25. Russell with 10 and Edwards with 13. – 8:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
1Q: Minnesota 31, Memphis 25
1Q: Minnesota 31, Memphis 25
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Former North Clayton High School and Georgia Tech product Marcus Georges-Hunt has signed a G League contract and will play for the College Park Skyhawks, source said.
Former North Clayton High School and Georgia Tech product Marcus Georges-Hunt has signed a G League contract and will play for the College Park Skyhawks, source said.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Anthony Edwards has a game-high 13 points, his ninth 10+ point first quarter of the season.
Minnesota leads 28-22 with 2:56 left in the first.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
After a slow start and blaming himself for Tuesday’s loss, Anthony Edwards has 11 points in the first quarter tonight. – 8:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant ALWAYS finds a way 🤷♂️
Ant ALWAYS finds a way 🤷♂️
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
1️⃣
1️⃣
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
thru a sea of wolves 🥽
thru a sea of wolves 🥽
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels just got called for
[takes off shades]
Walking in Memphis.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch clearly setting the Wolves offensive chess board with Karl-Anthony Towns on the perimeter, and Anthony Edwards is taking advantage of the room to attack.
Chris Finch clearly setting the Wolves offensive chess board with Karl-Anthony Towns on the perimeter, and Anthony Edwards is taking advantage of the room to attack.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Heard Memphis’ coach telling Ja Morant to not tag Vanderbilt on the roll, and to stay with Anthony Edwards when he’s off-ball in PnR actions. – 8:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
STUFF IT, KAT 😤
STUFF IT, KAT 😤
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Minnesota is blitzing Morant every single possession. Determined to make someone else beat them. – 8:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Memphis as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 16-11 with 7:10 left in the first.
Timeout Memphis as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 16-11 with 7:10 left in the first.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
First five minutes and it feels like we’re in for a fun one between the Wolves and Memphis. – 8:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green was asked pregame jokingly if Jonas Valanciunas was saving up his threes for Clippers, because JV didn’t take any Tuesday vs. Min. Well, it took him only two minutes to sink a trey vs. Clips, with Zubac drifting back into the paint. JV was 7/8 at LAC in Nov. – 8:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
hit the ground running.
hit the ground running.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
and just like that the Grizzlies are on a 9-4 run over the past 2 minutes – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green’s final pregame question tonight came from Clippers media, asking essentially if Jonas Valanciunas saves his outside shooting for the Clippers.
Willie Green’s final pregame question tonight came from Clippers media, asking essentially if Jonas Valanciunas saves his outside shooting for the Clippers.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gut check game for the Wolves tonight. Grizz are on fire and I’m sure they remember that wipeout in Minnesota. Wolves coming off a sluggish loss. Let’s see what they’re made of – 8:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
watching Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards meet at the rim tonight. pic.twitter.com/0faszCRZo2 – 8:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you know the vibes. let’s hoop.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five tonight 🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
⏪ @KyleAnderson5
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the Warriors’ road loss against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, Steph Curry recorded his ninth career triple-double. Here’s a look at some of the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/sta… – 8:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a 37-21 first quarter for the Bucks over the Warriors, which follows a 29-18 fourth quarter from the Grizzlies over the Warriors in Memphis the other night. Warriors have other quarters of 17, 18, 18 and 15 points the last five games. Offense in a funk. – 8:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Patrick Beverley vs. the NBA’s new big trash-talking darlings. Stay tuned. 🍿 – 8:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Get your 🍿 ready for a 9PM CT tip-off vs. the Grizzlies tomorrow night on @BallySportsSW & @espn!
Get your 🍿 ready for a 9PM CT tip-off vs. the Grizzlies tomorrow night on @BallySportsSW & @espn!
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting lineups for tonight’s game:
Wolves: DLo, Pat Bev, Edwards, Vanderbilt, Edwards
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Should be an interesting test for the Grizzlies with the Mavericks on deck for tomorrow.
Should be an interesting test for the Grizzlies with the Mavericks on deck for tomorrow.
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizz-T’Wolves as Memphis goes for its 11th straight win. MINN: Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell. Grizz start: JJJ, Ja, Bane, Ziaire Williams and Kyle Anderson. – 7:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies nailed a marketing masterpiece when they allowed young fans to trade in opposing jerseys on Thursday.
First in line, an 11-year-old from Benton, Arkansas, ready to fork over Curry for Morant.
The scene: “I’m sorry, Zion, but you got to go.”
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a true green bean machine.
@Desmond Bane is shooting 51% from three in January 🎯
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Steven Adams today. Acting coach Darko Rajakovic said that right now he is trying to get his conditioning back and they’re hoping to have him soon. – 7:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Grizzlies
DLo over 17.5 points
– Over last 3 games: 13/24 from 3, 12/17 from 2
Beverley over 9.5 points
– off minutes restriction
KAT under 5 made FTs
– A floor-spacing matchup
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pregame Ty Lue in New Orleans
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley will be back to his normal compliment of minutes, after being on a minute-restriction last game.
Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley will be back to his normal compliment of minutes, after being on a minute-restriction last game.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says Memphis Grizzlies are “arguably the best team in the league right now, certainly with the way they’ve been playing.” – 6:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for pregame with Grizzlies Acting Head Coach Darko Rajakovic. @PAKA_FLOCKA will be with you the rest of the way this evening. Until next time Grizzlies fans, @JoeMullinax signing off.
That’s it for pregame with Grizzlies Acting Head Coach Darko Rajakovic. @PAKA_FLOCKA will be with you the rest of the way this evening. Until next time Grizzlies fans, @JoeMullinax signing off.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
gotta moncler cause trip the coldest 🥶
gotta moncler cause trip the coldest 🥶
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach says that Steven Adams is working on conditioning and will be back soon. – 6:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach is here. He says that Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most versatile players in the league and it’s going to take a team effort to try to slow him down. The team is not worried about a let down because they remember the blowout loss to Minnesota last game they played. – 6:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Memphis, we’re here.
Memphis, we’re here.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hi friends. @JoeMullinax here for Grizzlies media pregame availability with Acting Head Coach Darko Rajakovic – 6:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
One kid is trading in a Zion Williamson jersey for Ja Morant.
One kid is trading in a Zion Williamson jersey for Ja Morant.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
clocking in.
clocking in.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
find a homie to hype you like @Desmond Bane does @Xavier Tillman 😂 pic.twitter.com/jQLtsStOjf – 5:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2007, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett collected his 10,000th career rebound in a win over the Nets.
📅 On this day in 2007, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett collected his 10,000th career rebound in a win over the Nets.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA All-Star Game voting: Stephen Curry leads LeBron James; Trae Young, Ja Morant leap into starter tier
2022 NBA All-Star Game voting: Stephen Curry leads LeBron James; Trae Young, Ja Morant leap into starter tier
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
In his last 3⃣ games, @Jaren Jackson Jr. has:
31 rebounds
7 steals
14 blocks
#NBAAllStar
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After playing seven minutes against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, the Warriors assigned rookie Moses Moody to G League Santa Cruz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/war… – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12 gets a nice boost 📈
RT for a chance to win a @NBA2K code.
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Catching up on Saint Joseph’s Jordan Hall, nation’s only player averaging 15-5-5 with 2 3PTM. Surpassed last season’s 3PT total last night after hitting three of them vs RI (17, 10, 7 ASTs, 4 STLs). On scouts’ radar with Kyle Anderson-like size/slow-mo speed/versatility. pic.twitter.com/gsP2Zdqg8D – 3:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
X & Z out supporting the community yesterday for our annual MLK Day of Service.
X & Z out supporting the community yesterday for our annual MLK Day of Service.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: How Ja Morant’s block conjured memories of LeBron James, Michael Jordan & even Bill Russell. Graphics by @arturgalocha @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/2lFMrOlbdq pic.twitter.com/vrexjiarUH – 2:12 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Timberwolves.
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Timberwolves.
