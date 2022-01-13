Warriors vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (30-10) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (17-17) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 13, 2022
Golden State Warriors 28, Milwaukee Bucks 54 (Q2 07:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis will always beat you to the basket. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/l9jTQ2N1kZ – 8:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are blistering – they’re shooting 61% against the NBA’s top scoring defense. Milwaukee is up 48-24 and the #Warriors haven’t made anything from deep (3-for-17). – 8:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bucks 48, Warriors 24 in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/z7edB1N8S6 – 8:08 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Whatever the best possible projections were for Bobby Portis when he initially signed with the Bucks, he’s blown them away. What a reliable contributor he has become and he just continues to get better and better. – 8:06 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
The Bucks aren’t respecting Bjelica as a defender and the Warriors aren’t respecting him as a shooter at the moment. – 8:05 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Gary Payton II (lower back tightness) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shoot 58% and their Big Two of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting. – 8:01 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail Bucks, 37-21. Golden State’s offense remains in quite the funk, as it’s shooting just 8-for-23 from the field (2-for-12 from 3). Warriors really miss Draymond right now, on both ends. – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the Warriors’ road loss against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, Steph Curry recorded his ninth career triple-double. Here’s a look at some of the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/sta… – 8:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a 37-21 first quarter for the Bucks over the Warriors, which follows a 29-18 fourth quarter from the Grizzlies over the Warriors in Memphis the other night. Warriors have other quarters of 17, 18, 18 and 15 points the last five games. Offense in a funk. – 8:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo subs out, Khris Middleton subs in – and he’s on fire, too. Middleton now has 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting. #Bucks lead 32-21. – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11 points. #Bucks lead the #Warriors 24-15 with 3:16 to go in the first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Stepback so nice. 🔥
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Rough start for the Warriors, who just dug a quick 16-4 hole. Golden State really struggling with Giannis. Have to wonder if, with Looney in foul trouble and Green out, Kuminga will get an opportunity on him. – 7:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Klay Thompson has started 0-for-3 and Steph Curry has yet to take a shot for Golden State.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis taking a volleyball approach to finish off the oop. 😳 pic.twitter.com/XBJj44Wkma – 7:42 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Andre Iguodala is not having a fun time on Giannis in the early minutes. Don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but could you imagine seven games of Giannis vs. Dray 🔥 – 7:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 10 now on the #Warriors. Giannis Antetokounmpo has eight points and an assist. – 7:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis starting off the game with this shot?! Bet. pic.twitter.com/mY9w3mEZo9 – 7:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggs goin’ to work
#AndrewWiggins || #NBAAllStar
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Five of the 10 guys on the floor at tip-off of Golden State vs. Milwaukee had dads who played in the league: Steph (Dell) Curry, Klay (Mychal) Thompson, Andrew (Mitchell) Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Wesley (Wes) Matthews. Wonder if there’s ever been more… – 7:37 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
It’s nights like tonight the Warriors wish they had Wiseman. Looney just picked up 2 early fouls, and Golden State don’t have many big, agile bodies to put on Giannis. – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tough start for Milwaukee native Kevon Looney, who draws not only Giannis Antetokounmpo but two fouls in the first two minutes. #Bucks up 4-2. – 7:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Two fouls on Kevon Looney guarding Giannis in the first 62 seconds. No Draymond Green. Steve Kerr subbing in Andre Iguodala, but I do wonder if Jonathan Kuminga will get a defensive shift on him tonight. He is active after missing last game. Not a lot of great options for GSW. – 7:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Another night, another milestone for SC30 👏
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On Thursday against the Bucks, the Warriors will be without Draymond Green for the second consecutive contest due to left calf tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/13/inj… – 7:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies nailed a marketing masterpiece when they allowed young fans to trade in opposing jerseys on Thursday.
First in line, an 11-year-old from Benton, Arkansas, ready to fork over Curry for Morant.
The scene: “I’m sorry, Zion, but you got to go.”
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who has the best chance to stop Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference?
Longtime NBA Head Coach @George Karl tells @talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan why he believes in his former team #FearTheDeer
Catch Warriors-Bucks in minutes on NBA Radio, Channel 86
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Straight out the gates
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hometown hoops.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry throws it back to his Back2Back MVP season and breaks out the Curry 2 for pre-game warmups. pic.twitter.com/r6MVWNmtCQ – 7:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks will play 8 of their next 10 games at home.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Jerseys swapped tonight at FedExForum for Ja/Jaren: Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Zion Williamson, Allen Iverson (Denver), Mike Conley (🥲), Rajon Rondo, Andre Miller (Denver), Carsen Edwards (Boston), LeBron (Cleveland), LeBron (Lakers), Penny Hardaway (Orlando), Chandler Parsons – 7:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Poole was once a scrawny guard at Milwaukee King High School. Now he plays for one of the best teams in the NBA – and he finally gets a true homecoming tonight vs. the #Bucks. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Golden State Warriors @warriors
the work before the work
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in mid-December, which helps always why he has yet to get cleared for 3-on-3 work. (h/t @Anthony Slater) sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen returns to the starting lineup for the #Bucks, replacing Jordan Nwora.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves fans: Starting Sunday vs. GSW, there will be a mask mandate throughout Target Center.
Starting Jan. 30: You will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson back in the starting lineup tonight vs. Warriors. pic.twitter.com/8US4JZW6zb – 6:56 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
For reference tonight (and always!) via the Bucks’ game notes, here’s how to properly pronounce Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/W8GtiJ1jKr – 6:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I really appreciate the fact Rodney Hood is rocking traditional sweatpants and a T-shirt for his pregame warmups. – 6:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
As expected, Bulls officially list Alex Caruso out vs. Warriors. He remains in protocols.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In the Warriors last visit to Milwaukee, December 25th 2020, the Bucks ran away with the 138-99 victory on Christmas Day.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🎶 Superstar 🎶
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the 5th time in his career.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in mid December to relieve swelling, per sources. He’s advancing toward being cleared for contact, but that’s what has stalled his Warriors return the last month.
Full report here
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors are starting Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney against the Milwaukee Bucks. – 6:12 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kenny Atkinson, fresh off joining the Warriors on the road after dealing with a leg injury, just entered the league’s health and safety protocols. “The guy can’t catch a break” Kerr said. – 6:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 Milwaukee, WI
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kenny Atkinson is entering health and safety protocols, per Steve Kerr. Warriors without one of their top assistant coaches again. – 6:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II gets the starting nod in Draymond’s place against the Bucks. Klay Thompson is active tonight, meaning he’ll rest tomorrow v. Chicago. – 6:06 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
With Draymond Green out tonight, the Warriors will go small and start GPII. – 6:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in
Milwaukee
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Kevon Looney – 6:05 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Klay Thompson will play tonight in Milwaukee, Steve Kerr says. He’ll sit out tomorrow’s game against the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back – 6:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson is feeling good, so he will play tonight vs. the #Bucks. He will not play tomorrow in Chicago. – 6:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson will play tonight in Milwaukee and rest tomorrow in Chicago, as expected. “He wants to play tonight,” Kerr said. – 6:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 6:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Jrue Holiday is making progress but it’s fair to characterize it as slower than they expected it to be. Added the ankle has given Holiday some trouble this season so they will keep the big picture in mind & give him whatever time needed. – 6:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has cleared health and safety protocols. He’ll coach tonight vs. the Warriors – 5:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have head coach Mike Budenholzer back for tonight’s game against the #Warriors pic.twitter.com/A822OyJzvR – 5:49 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Mike Budenholzer is back to coach tonight vs the Warriors after being in the H&S protocols. – 5:49 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Mike Budenholzer is back for the Bucks tonight. pic.twitter.com/3qgzSCsySR – 5:47 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA All-Star Game voting: Stephen Curry leads LeBron James; Trae Young, Ja Morant leap into starter tier
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Uh oh, @AndyKHLiu and @samesfandiari back on HoS live after the Bucks game tonight (9pm PST) callin.com/link/lqzGVPxeLG – 4:37 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 73 points and 36 rebounds in a win over the Packers.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Chance of showers tonight at @FiservForum.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After playing seven minutes against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, the Warriors assigned rookie Moses Moody to G League Santa Cruz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/war… – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Tonight’s game marks Stephen Curry’s 800th career game. He joins Chris Mullin (807) as the only
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Lindell Wigginton To A Two-Way Contract sportando.basketball/en/milwaukee-b… – 3:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Not having Jrue Holiday complicates matters for the #Bucks in their mission to guard Steph Curry. Good thing Wesley Matthews started playing D in Charlotte. 😏
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
No. 10 hangs in the rafters in honor of Hall of Famer Bob Dandridge.
🔢: @wilottery pic.twitter.com/5Kq6ZJZLVR – 2:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis remains in the No. 2 spot in the East.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Halfway to the All-Star Game in his old home being the first without a Team LeBron in the era of captains picking teams. Stephen Curry has a slight lead over James for most votes in the Western Conference. – 1:53 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
I wrote about Steph Curry’s paradoxical season—at his own personal worst on offense, yet still one of the league’s very best—with lots of stats about just how much better he makes all his teammates when he’s on the floor
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pascal Siakam climbs to 8th among EC front courts players in fan voting for NBA All-Star after being outside top 10 last week. Fred VanVleet jumps from 10th to 8th among guards. In the West Andrew Wiggins improves from 4th to 3rd among front court players. pic.twitter.com/IESUJPQx1l – 1:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Andrew Wiggins moves into top three of All-Star starter fan voting at West frontcourt nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/and… – 1:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wigginton, A 6-1, 189-pound guard, has played in 17 games (11 starts) with the @WisconsinHerd this season and is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per game.
