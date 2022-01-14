Alex Caruso won't return until at least Wednesday

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso won’t return to lineup until likely Wednesday vs. Cleveland, sources tell ESPN. Bulls play Warriors tonight and road games vs. Boston (Sat.) and Memphis (Mon.). He’s been out with foot sprain and remains in Covid protocols. He’ll need to ramp up.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso won’t return to lineup until likely Wednesday vs. Cleveland, sources tell ESPN. Bulls play Warriors tonight and road games vs. Boston (Sat.) and Memphis (Mon.). He’s been out with foot sprain and remains in Covid protocols. He’ll need to ramp up. – 3:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
As expected, Bulls officially list Alex Caruso out vs. Warriors. He remains in protocols.
As expected, Bulls officially list Alex Caruso out vs. Warriors. He remains in protocols.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
With revised hardship rules, looks like #Bulls are able to add a 10-day player since Caruso is still in protocols. Why Malcolm Hill (per Woj report)? Former Illini, Belleville native is more SG than PF. He played at UC a few weeks ago for ATL and scored 13 pts. – 3:54 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso is still in health and safety protocols and Bulls coach Billy Donovan anticipates he’ll miss Fridays game against the Warriors too – 8:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nothing much new on Alex Caruso’s status — Bulls are still waiting on his cycling numbers to rise to point of him being cleared from protocols — but Billy Donovan did say at this point he doesn’t expect Caruso to be back for Friday’s game vs. Warriors – 8:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he doesn’t think Caruso will be available Friday vs GSW, still in protocols. #Bulls – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Alex Caruso out vs. Nets. He remains in health and safety protocols per latest injury report. – 10:56 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No excuses on defense in Billy D’s world … plus, updating Caruso’s return and Ayo’s hot shooting.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso’s cycling numbers are moving in right direction, but he still hasn’t cleared protocols, per Billy Donovan. Once Caruso is cleared, team will gauge how much conditioning ramp-up he needs. Caruso only had mild symptoms, but Bulls entering a 4-game-in-5-nights stretch – 6:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he doesn’t know much about when Caruso might be back; tests come back in morning. #Bulls – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said he doesn’t expect Alex Caruso to play Friday vs. Warriors. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 12, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Bulls say Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days for left foot sprain suffered Monday against Rockets -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 22, 2021
KC Johnson: Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson have landed in league’s health protocols. Alex Caruso is available. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 11, 2021