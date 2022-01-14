USA Today Sports

Anthony Davis back at the end of January?

Anthony Davis back at the end of January?

Main Rumors

Anthony Davis back at the end of January?

January 14, 2022- by

By |

Anthony Davis participated in an individual on-court workout on Friday, four weeks to the day since spraining the MCL in his left knee. There is optimism within the Los Angeles Lakers organization that the star big man could return to game action sometime during L.A.’s long road trip at the end of the month, sources told ESPN. Davis will be officially reevaluated by team doctors early next week, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: There is optimism within the Lakers organization that Anthony Davis could return to game action sometime during LA’s upcoming GRAMMY road trip, sources told ESPN es.pn/3KcqeKS5:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated early next week. – 3:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will be evaluated “next week.” – 3:08 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Does everyone know the Jose Calderon joke came from Anthony Davis? – 11:48 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5 BLK
Jackson Jr. has recorded at least 20 points and five blocks in three of his last four games.
The last NBA player to record three such games in a four-game span was Anthony Davis in 2014. pic.twitter.com/FkcxkHTrPa9:21 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
JJJ last 3 games:
26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 BLK
21 PTS, 12 REB, 5 BLK
20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 BLK
He is the first player with 3 straight 20p/5b games since Anthony Davis in 2014 and the first ever in Grizzlies franchise history. pic.twitter.com/GAyQMQHada10:35 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/j8vmChjpIQ7:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/1wxzAt7cX05:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/jvtMOKt9qE3:00 PM

Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Salem AD Scott Connolly clarified to Patch this afternoon this order will apply to families, fans, but NOT student-athletes from opposing schools patch.com/massachusetts/…1:30 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I’m glad the fan vote doesn’t solely decide the All Star starters anymore
In the West, AD and Melo are ahead of Gobert and Ayton while Klay is ahead of Booker, Paul and Mitchell
In the East, Kyrie and D Rose lead VanVleet, Garland and Jaylen
🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e88gvuG6XA1:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJuQoU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/vrJEkO4vaO4:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best Win-Now Trade for Simmons; Grizz Playoff Outlook; Surprise Trade Teams and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/Y3iJ6SYHpt2:00 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Lakers have gone 5-6 since Anthony Davis got hurt on December 17th
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson discuss what could be going through Davis’ mind as he watches from the sidelines #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/702fHDdceX12:00 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJdfxm
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/4MLag14YdF12:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best Win-Now Trade for Simmons; Grizz Playoff Outlook; Surprise Trade Teams and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/vGFCvepQEZ11:00 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Richaun Holmes update; Status of Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…10:12 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJdfxm
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/iobOSpZ1IS9:00 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best Win-Now Trade for Simmons; Grizz Playoff Outlook; Surprise Trade Teams and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/PedmGPOhfA8:00 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: NBA Trade Season Heats Up; Bucks vs Nets Matchup w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/af23aDxZ3i7:00 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers plan to use LeBron James as backup center when Anthony Davis returns, Frank Vogel says
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker…6:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Same old, same old with the Lakers status report. Kendrick Nunn and AD still on the mend: pic.twitter.com/Vd0mnDEzus6:18 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home