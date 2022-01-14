Anthony Davis to be evaluated early next week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated early next week. – 3:09 PM
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated early next week. – 3:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Does everyone know the Jose Calderon joke came from Anthony Davis? – 11:48 AM
Does everyone know the Jose Calderon joke came from Anthony Davis? – 11:48 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5 BLK
Jackson Jr. has recorded at least 20 points and five blocks in three of his last four games.
The last NBA player to record three such games in a four-game span was Anthony Davis in 2014. pic.twitter.com/FkcxkHTrPa – 9:21 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5 BLK
Jackson Jr. has recorded at least 20 points and five blocks in three of his last four games.
The last NBA player to record three such games in a four-game span was Anthony Davis in 2014. pic.twitter.com/FkcxkHTrPa – 9:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
JJJ last 3 games:
26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 BLK
21 PTS, 12 REB, 5 BLK
20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 BLK
He is the first player with 3 straight 20p/5b games since Anthony Davis in 2014 and the first ever in Grizzlies franchise history. pic.twitter.com/GAyQMQHada – 10:35 PM
JJJ last 3 games:
26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 BLK
21 PTS, 12 REB, 5 BLK
20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 BLK
He is the first player with 3 straight 20p/5b games since Anthony Davis in 2014 and the first ever in Grizzlies franchise history. pic.twitter.com/GAyQMQHada – 10:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/j8vmChjpIQ – 7:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/j8vmChjpIQ – 7:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/1wxzAt7cX0 – 5:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/1wxzAt7cX0 – 5:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/jvtMOKt9qE – 3:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/jvtMOKt9qE – 3:00 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Salem AD Scott Connolly clarified to Patch this afternoon this order will apply to families, fans, but NOT student-athletes from opposing schools patch.com/massachusetts/… – 1:30 PM
Salem AD Scott Connolly clarified to Patch this afternoon this order will apply to families, fans, but NOT student-athletes from opposing schools patch.com/massachusetts/… – 1:30 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I’m glad the fan vote doesn’t solely decide the All Star starters anymore
In the West, AD and Melo are ahead of Gobert and Ayton while Klay is ahead of Booker, Paul and Mitchell
In the East, Kyrie and D Rose lead VanVleet, Garland and Jaylen
🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/e88gvuG6XA – 1:11 PM
I’m glad the fan vote doesn’t solely decide the All Star starters anymore
In the West, AD and Melo are ahead of Gobert and Ayton while Klay is ahead of Booker, Paul and Mitchell
In the East, Kyrie and D Rose lead VanVleet, Garland and Jaylen
🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/e88gvuG6XA – 1:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJuQoU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/vrJEkO4vaO – 4:00 PM
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJuQoU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/vrJEkO4vaO – 4:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best Win-Now Trade for Simmons; Grizz Playoff Outlook; Surprise Trade Teams and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/Y3iJ6SYHpt – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best Win-Now Trade for Simmons; Grizz Playoff Outlook; Surprise Trade Teams and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/Y3iJ6SYHpt – 2:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Lakers have gone 5-6 since Anthony Davis got hurt on December 17th
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson discuss what could be going through Davis’ mind as he watches from the sidelines #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/702fHDdceX – 12:00 PM
The Lakers have gone 5-6 since Anthony Davis got hurt on December 17th
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson discuss what could be going through Davis’ mind as he watches from the sidelines #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/702fHDdceX – 12:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJdfxm
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/4MLag14YdF – 12:00 PM
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJdfxm
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/4MLag14YdF – 12:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best Win-Now Trade for Simmons; Grizz Playoff Outlook; Surprise Trade Teams and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/vGFCvepQEZ – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best Win-Now Trade for Simmons; Grizz Playoff Outlook; Surprise Trade Teams and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/vGFCvepQEZ – 11:00 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Richaun Holmes update; Status of Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:12 AM
Kings gameday live: Richaun Holmes update; Status of Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:12 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJdfxm
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/iobOSpZ1IS – 9:00 AM
Free pod: NBA Trade Deadline Scuttlebutt with @Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: https://t.co/AKM6KJdfxm
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/iobOSpZ1IS – 9:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best Win-Now Trade for Simmons; Grizz Playoff Outlook; Surprise Trade Teams and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/PedmGPOhfA – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best Win-Now Trade for Simmons; Grizz Playoff Outlook; Surprise Trade Teams and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/PedmGPOhfA – 8:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: NBA Trade Season Heats Up; Bucks vs Nets Matchup w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/af23aDxZ3i – 7:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: NBA Trade Season Heats Up; Bucks vs Nets Matchup w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/af23aDxZ3i – 7:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers plan to use LeBron James as backup center when Anthony Davis returns, Frank Vogel says
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:25 PM
Lakers plan to use LeBron James as backup center when Anthony Davis returns, Frank Vogel says
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Same old, same old with the Lakers status report. Kendrick Nunn and AD still on the mend: pic.twitter.com/Vd0mnDEzus – 6:18 PM
Same old, same old with the Lakers status report. Kendrick Nunn and AD still on the mend: pic.twitter.com/Vd0mnDEzus – 6:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel, asked about Anthony Davis when he returns, said the direction the Lakers will likely go in is Davis starting at the 5, and LeBron playing backup 5, at least for the base/initial looks. – 5:03 PM
Frank Vogel, asked about Anthony Davis when he returns, said the direction the Lakers will likely go in is Davis starting at the 5, and LeBron playing backup 5, at least for the base/initial looks. – 5:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: NBA Trade Season Heats Up; Bucks vs Nets Matchup w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/LLyJEI6Kn0 – 5:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: NBA Trade Season Heats Up; Bucks vs Nets Matchup w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/LLyJEI6Kn0 – 5:00 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: There’s no update on Anthony Davis right now, other than that he’ll be reevaluated by the medical staff in the next few days, and we’ll likely hear from AD next week. He’s been out with the left MCL sprain that occurred on Dec. 17 at Minnesota. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 14, 2022
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will play “a lot of the five” when he gets back from injury. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 11, 2022
At least Anthony Davis was spotted on the court before the game going through an individual workout, the first time he’s done so publicly since spraining a knee ligament against Minnesota on Dec. 17. Davis moved well on the injured leg despite wearing a bulky brace on the knee. Sources said the brace was merely precautionary and that the prognosis for Davis’ recovery is still good. The Lakers are scheduled to provide an update on Davis’ recovery as early as this weekend, though his return isn’t expected to closely follow. -via Los Angeles Times / January 10, 2022