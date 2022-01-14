Bam Adebayo targeting Monday return

Adrian Wojnarowski: After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds — has been ramping up on the court this week.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Bam Adebayo almost back in the lineup #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Heat targeting Monday game vs Raptors for Bam Adebayo return
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Return by Heat’s Bam Adebayo from thumb surgery could come as soon as Monday sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Monday would mark six weeks from initial forecast of four-to-six-week absence. – 3:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo targeting a Monday return to lineup: es.pn/3noAZAg – 2:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo is targeting to return Monday vs. the Toronto Raptors, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
And Bam Adebayo is aiming for a Monday return
And Bam Adebayo is aiming for a Monday return
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds — has been ramping up on the court this week. – 2:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Hawks:
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Hawks:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Hawks:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In second returns of fan voting for All-Star Game, Jimmy Butler is still fifth and Bam Adebayo is still seventh among frontcourt players in the East.
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
The Miami Heat are on a 52 win pace though they have played only 14 games with their Big 3. They are 11-4 when Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both out. They are playing more undrafted players than any other team.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Ugly loss for the Hawks, 115-91, against a Heat team without Bam Adebayo/Jimmy Butler.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson being able to play together at a decent level during a period without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is quite the development – 9:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat inactives: Bam Adebayo (right thumb UCL reconstruction), Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain), Marcus Garrett (return to competition reconditioning), Markieff Morris (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala (right wrist sprain) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery). – 7:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Another good sign. Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon working side by side pregame. Dedmon is active. Adebayo is not. pic.twitter.com/C28yG8sPAk – 6:38 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Bam Adebayo staying upbeat after 20 games on the injured list #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:25 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Keeps looking like Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo are really getting close
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris, Marcus Garrett, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo not traveling with Heat to Atlanta today.
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Rookie of the Week
Ömer Yurtseven, Miami Heat
“Yurtseven has taken over as the starting center the past seven games for the Heat in the absence of Bam Adebayo, and he’s been awesome — averaging 12 ppg, 15.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.4 bpg.”
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo certainly looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/jjyOcjyhEN -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 12, 2022
Barry Jackson: Butler out tomorrow but practiced just now. Dedmon close to return. Bam able to do everything with conditioning, but Spo doesn’t give timetable. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / January 11, 2022
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 22, 2021