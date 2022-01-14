Cavaliers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18) play against the San Antonio Spurs (26-26) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 70, San Antonio Spurs 71 (Q3 06:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
21 points now for Dejounte Murray
14 paint points
6 points from mid-range
1 point from the FT line
The Spurs have opened a 30-18 scoring advantage from the 3PT line
Keldon with 9 of his 13 pts from 3PT
Spurs by 1 – 10:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
we got a fun one on our hands in the @attcenter
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/P67h0r2at6 – 9:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Can’t draft a guard in back-to-back years, they said. Must draft for need, they said. Already have Collin Sexton in the backcourt, they said. Imagine if the #Cavs had bypassed Darius Garland because of that thinking. How different would this rebuild look — and feel? – 9:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Running into the locker room with the lead!
@socios | #LetEmKnow – 9:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half
Cavs with 57% of their shot attempts in the paint and they made 57% of their paint shots
Spurs shot 50% from three pic.twitter.com/ISVZOv2FHc – 9:41 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Oooof that’s a rough way to end a half. Give up the putback score, miss a layup, then offer basically no resistance on a halfcourt shot that Garland could just line up. He knew that was in the whole way, too. – 9:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🚨 BUZZER-BEATER FROM THE LOGO 🚨
Retweet to send #DariusGarland to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/IatHHTshfm – 9:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
GEEZ. That was a heck of a shot by Darius Garland to end the first half, putting the #Cavs up 64-59. After he hit that shot, he sprinted into the tunnel.
Garland has 16 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds in the first half. Evan Mobley has 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. – 9:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Cavs by 5
Spurs take the 2Q 33-29
Spurs are a +6 from 3PT
Cavs are a +12 in the paint
Murray has half of the Spurs paint points pic.twitter.com/VtHD6QPRAg – 9:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DARIUS GARLAND.
#NBAAllStar | @Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/Kg4XppdeLz – 9:37 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Darius Garland absolutely drills a halftime shot at the buzzer to give the Cavs a 64-59 lead at the half! #LetEmKnow – 9:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Garland hits a half-courter at the halftime buzzer to finish a 10-2 run for Cleveland. Spurs trail 64-59 at the break. Feels like those kind of bad breaks seem to happen to struggling teams. – 9:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Bully ball 🐶
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7dlI6SfBLb – 9:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
#NBAAllStar level motor! 💪
that’s between two near 7-footers!! 😱
#DejounteMurray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/NxxlmX0zOd – 9:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Spurs have tied this game at 52-52 after the dunk from Jock Landale and the free throw.
Spurs are outscoring the #Cavs 26-17 here in the second quarter, with 2:49 left in the first half. – 9:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dejounte Murray has decided to join this battle of point guards who could plausibly make the All-Star team but likely won’t. He’s been great for the past three minutes. – 9:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 points in the first half for Dejounte Murray.
He has 10 of the team 16 paint points
Spurs cut the Cavs 11 point lead down to 2 – 9:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
rook keeping the play alive! 👏
@Josh Primo | @Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/vwsvGBrnSX – 9:23 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Among the positive spots for the Spurs tonight: Bryn Forbes is having another flambeau of a first half. – 9:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have seven turnovers tonight so far. Three have involved McDermott trying to get the ball to Poeltl, or vice versa. This team is so out of sync, which is kind of to be expected under the circumstances. – 9:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We’ll call that a Good lob to @Evan Mobley 😌
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/P03XAQNTQV – 9:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“pardon me” 😯
Big Body euro stepping on by pic.twitter.com/itVjk6jh2z – 9:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 2-24 when falling behind by double digits.
They’ve fallen behind by double digits in 8 of the last 10 games. – 9:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Cavs by 9
CLE scores 35 in the 1Q
Murray, Forbes, McDermott 6 pts each | Garland 11 pts (9 from three)
Cavs are winning the paint, mid-range, and 3PT line
Cavs up by 4 in attacking points (paint + FTs)
Cavs up by 5 on jumpers (MR + 3s) – 9:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Spurs 35-26. Cavs shot 14-of-25 (56%) from the field and 5-of-9 (55.6%) from 3, with 9 assists on their 14 made shots.
Darius Garland has 11 points and 4 assists. – 9:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs down 35-26 after 1Q vs. Cleveland. They have now allowed at least 30 points in six of the past seven first quarters. – 9:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Finding Love in San Antonio 😍
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WSzFSIQ0on – 9:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
11 first quarter points for #DariusGarland 👀
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VBg8pskg39 – 9:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
no hesitation 👌
@Doug McDermott already has 2 triples in his return! pic.twitter.com/DaixJjkSR3 – 9:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
automatic when he gets into the double cross pull up midrange jumper 💯💰
#DejounteMurray | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/B8lAqvHQWF – 9:00 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
We’re only 6 minutes in, and Darius Garland has already scored 11 points in the 1st Q.
It’s the 8th time Garland has scored 10+ points in the 1Q and the fourth time he’s done it this season (via @GoWinters) – 8:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland up to 11 points after that nice 3 here in the first quarter. He’s rolling early. – 8:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro checks in for the first time since missing time with the elbow sprain. – 8:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Picking up where he left off.
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hSlg3RgFHy – 8:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Save & Score.
📺 #CavsSpurs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/9Bbx7AyPs1 – 8:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Cavs: Garland, Stevens, Mobley, Markkanen, Allen
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, McDermott, Johnson, Poeltl – 8:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Head over to the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @socios for a chance to win a @HEB gift card!! 🛒💳
➡️ https://t.co/wGcPKM4UbY pic.twitter.com/jEbgmYICrv – 8:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dougie’s back!! 🙌
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/eUnGoW6CWz – 8:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Have you voted your Cavs for #NBAAllStar yet today? Tag a friend to remind them 😁 – 7:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starters for tonight’s game against the Spurs: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:33 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
In honor of tomorrow’s Box Out Cancer Game pres. by @SAHealth210, you can enter a raffle for your chance to win 1 of 3 autographed shoes donated by @Tre Jones, @Josh Primo and @Thaddeus Young 👟
All proceeds will benefit @ThrivewellSa! Enter now ⤵️ – 7:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Will be interesting to see how Spurs approach starting five tonight. Cavs basically start three 7-footers in Mobley, Markkanen and Jarrett Allen.
Not sure what they can do to match up. – 7:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Isaac Okoro will play tonight here in San Antonio. Rajon Rondo is OUT. – 7:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White remains out due to health and safety protocols, however. – 7:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Doug McDermott is available for the first time in 2022 after a 13-day stay in health and safety protocols, Pop says.
Pop was unsure if McDermott would immediately return to his starting role tonight vs Cavs – 7:06 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#CAVS injury updates for this evening.
JB Bickerstaff says Isaac Okoro WILL play tonight.
Rajon Rondo remains out with hamstring soreness.
Tip-off at 8:30PM on @BallySportsCLE.
#LetEmKnow – 7:05 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Friday Night Fiesta!
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ 7:30PM CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/2ZkOPaz6MX
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/8feEMtBAmj – 6:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have upgraded Isaiah Hartenstein to questionable to play Sat. in San Antonio. He hasn’t played since injuring an ankle Dec. 18. – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tomorrow marks four weeks since Isaiah Hartenstein went down in Oklahoma City with a left ankle sprain.
The Clippers have upgraded Hartenstein to questionable for tomorrow at San Antonio.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, Jason Preston out – 6:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“To see him take all the right steps, his time is coming for sure.”
Unlike other prized rookies visiting the AT&T Center this week, Josh Primo’s path to potential stardom appears to be more of a slow burn. Why he is fine with that:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Lookin’ to make it 4-1 on the trip!
🆚 @San Antonio Spurs
🕣 8:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/ul3gBayjuZ – 5:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We’re just 35 days away from #NBAAllStar excitement in The Land!
Visit https://t.co/I4yjPresaY to score tickets to the hottest events of the weekend including the interactive NBA Crossover experience and All-Star Saturday Night! 🏀🌟
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fBmY2GcwT7 – 4:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
cookies on cookies on cookies!!🍪
#DejounteMurray has at least one steal in 17 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NBA. It’s also the longest such streak in a single season by a Spur since 2014-15.
#NBAllStar | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/TlzK419n9b – 3:59 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Restaurants like Smoke Shack BBQ are fighting through the pandemic, which some days leads to 20 percent of the staff calling in sick. How are San Antonio-area restaurants coping? We show you at 6 today on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/Nwr0j48R7T – 3:53 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors reportedly interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl
sportando.basketball/en/raptors-rep… – 3:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso won’t return to lineup until likely Wednesday vs. Cleveland, sources tell ESPN. Bulls play Warriors tonight and road games vs. Boston (Sat.) and Memphis (Mon.). He’s been out with foot sprain and remains in Covid protocols. He’ll need to ramp up. – 3:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White (H&S protocols) is out tonight per latest injury report.
Drew Eubanks is available for tonight’s game – 3:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
By Monday the Heat, currently in 2nd place in the East…
– Should have Bam and Jimmy back
– Will have third easiest remaining SOS
– 23 of final 39 games at home
– furthest West they have to go is San Antonio
– About a month from Oladipo’s expected return – 2:41 PM
