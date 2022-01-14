Daily statistical milestones: Serge Ibaka moves past Moses Malone and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Serge Ibaka No. 26 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Moses Malone with 1,735 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Artis Gilmore
Paul Millsap No. 80 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Antonio McDyess with 7,648 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Caldwell Jones
Marcus Morris No. 110 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jae Crowder
D’Angelo Russell No. 145 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tim Thomas and Gerald Green with 965 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Vladimir Radmanović
Serge Ibaka No. 157 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Zaza Pachulia with 6,318 rebounds. He’s now 21 away from Jerome Kersey
Jonas Valanciunas No. 163 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Brad Miller, Rudy Tomjanovich and Zydrunas Ilgauskas with 6,203 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Thaddeus Young
Blake Griffin No. 191 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Vin Baker with 5,869 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Gar Heard
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 198 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Reggie Evans with 5,772 rebounds. He’s now tied with Udonis Haslem
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 203 in points now
Moved ahead of Jermaine O’Neal with 13,315 points. He’s now 31 away from Kyrie Irving
Ben McLemore No. 206 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 770 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Rick Fox
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 228 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Kelly Olynyk with 709 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dominique Wilkins
Nikola Jokic No. 229 in assists now
Moved ahead of Howard Komives with 2,942 assists. He’s now 3 away from Kendall Gill
Austin Rivers No. 232 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tony Snell with 702 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jayson Tatum
Wesley Matthews No. 244 in steals now
Moved ahead of Larry Nance with 873 steals. He’s now tied with Earl Watson
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 247 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge and Dana Barros with 2,847 assists. He’s now 4 away from Jim Jackson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
– S. Gil-Alexander: 33 pts, 10 reb, 9 ast
– Giannis: 30 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast
– D. Russell: 29 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast
– B. Ingram: 24 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast
– N. Jokic: 20 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast
– J. Valanciunas: 18 pts, 16 reb, 7-12 fg
– F. Campazzo: 18 pts, 12 ast, 4 stl – 11:24 AM
On today’s show:
– Using KAT as a spacer to free Ant
– The Wolves’ Big 3 + passing the baton
– KAT’s season-long offensive foul problems
– What’s gone into DLo’s hot shooting lately
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:47 AM
It’s the seventh time he’s been the outright leader in all three categories while playing less than 30 minutes, the most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/AoLfdXrHRY – 9:11 AM
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 11 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It’s the ninth time Antetokounmpo has recorded a 30-point triple-double, one more such game than all other players in @Milwaukee Bucks history combined. pic.twitter.com/eR47J2zZPr – 9:01 AM
-Giannis registers another triple-double
-Should Wes be starting?
-Big game Bobby makes another return
-What can you actually take from this game?
-Frank does a lot of shimmying
📺 https://t.co/zbDVVSDPtX
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/pgTIHfZbB7 – 12:23 AM
Milestones, Ben McLemore, Blake Griffin, D'Angelo Russell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jonas Valanciunas, Karl-Anthony Towns, Marcus Morris, Paul Millsap, Serge Ibaka