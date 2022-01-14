Damian Lillard not worried about contract extension?

Dame is also extension eligible this offseason. So how does this injury impact his future plans here? Brian Windhorst: This is something that obviously we’re talking about $100 million decision in the offseason to add two years to his contract. That is obviously going to be something discussed very deeply in the coming weeks. However, in talking to folks around Dame, this is not something that Dame is worried about. Dame is trying to get healthy. Dan wants to remain in Portland, and the contract extension will come as a normal course of business as most players who have two years left on their contract.
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups just said prior to tonight’s game at Denver that he is happy Damian Lillard had surgery so he can heal up but also said that it remains up in the air if Lillard could return this season. Depends on where he is and where the team is. #RipCity – 8:36 PM
Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard undergoing surgery: “I’m happy for Dame. I’ve spent a lot of time over the season talking to him and he doesn’t even know what it feels like to play healthy. It’s been so long. I’m happy he’s going to be able to get healthy.” – 8:29 PM
On NBA Today: @Brian Windhorst reporting on Damian Lillard undergoing an abdominal procedure and what comes next. pic.twitter.com/mxbbuaZqMD – 5:13 PM
Brian Wheeler joined me on the Blazer Focused podcast to discuss Damian Lillard going under the knife and what that means for the franchise moving forward.
Also, I offered my master plan! Two of them, actually.
They are money!
Blazers still plan to build around Damian Lillard, but could trade Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic, per report
Latest trade intel from around the league at @BR_NBA: How Dame’s surgery may impact Portland, Ben Simmons and Chicago; plus details on ATL, IND, CLE, SAC and many more
bleacherreport.com/articles/29524… – 10:58 AM
It is being said Lillard’s return to action will be based on his health and “where the Blazers are in the standings.” Be nice if your season-ticket payments were based on “where they are in the standings.” – 10:30 AM
Blazers’ Lillard undergoes surgery to repair a core injury causing chronic abdominal pain sportando.basketball/en/blazers-lil… – 10:22 AM
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard tells @YahooSports that he “feels good” after undergoing successful surgery on his abdomen this morning in Philadelphia – which was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers – and he is now expected to be re-evaluated in 5-6 weeks. – 10:01 AM
“If I got Dame, I’m selling tickets.”
@Sam Mitchell tells @Brian Geltzeiler why he wouldn’t trade Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/DCHAKfJlyB – 9:00 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lillard has repeatedly expressed his commitment to want to remain in Portland on his current long-term contract, and interim GM Joe Cronin has also expressed a strong commitment to continue building the franchise around the All-NBA guard. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021
Jay Allen: Cronin says he can’t comment on a possible extension for Damian Lillard because it’s a violation of the CBA. -via Twitter @PDXjay / December 9, 2021
Lillard wants a two-year, $107 million extension in July, and he and his agent need the next general manager to sell ownership on the idea. As much as anything, this cuts to the core of the Blazers’ search process. His desire for an extension into his advanced NBA years has turned into a battle for the franchise’s future, an existential threat to reshaping and redirecting the organization in a post-playoff reality. -via ESPN / December 8, 2021