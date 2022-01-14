USA Today Sports

De'Aaron Fox could be traded by the deadline

De'Aaron Fox could be traded by the deadline

De'Aaron Fox could be traded by the deadline

January 14, 2022

De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
Already 50%+ sold out. MINT LIVE!! Won’t last long! LETS GO #FOXFAM 💪
https://t.co/8IbnZcyzWo pic.twitter.com/rlorZ78SAS11:56 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings take down LeBron James and his Lakers for the second time this season, find the offensive firepower in Wednesday’s 125-116 win in Sacramento.
Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Halibuerton, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/Yjtvqdrzaq pic.twitter.com/nRZ9xdwPH23:18 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings beat the Lakers 125-116. De’Aaron Fox 29 points, Harrison Barnes 23 points, Marvin Bagley 16 points and 9 boards. LeBron James 34 points for LA. Kings snap the 5-game losing streak. – 12:25 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 40 point quarter for the Kings…where has this been? Best quarter Sacramento has enjoyed offensively in a long time. Kings lead the Lakers 101-90 headed to the 4th. De’Aaron Fox with 24, Harrison Barnes & Marvin Bagley with 16 each. LeBron James 22 for LA. – 11:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 24-12 Kings 3rd quarter thus far and Sacramento is up 85-79 with 5:26 left in the 3rd. De’Aaron Fox up to 23 points now. – 11:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Offensively the Kings have put together two consecutive quarters of 29 and 32 points respectively. A positive for sure. Kings trail the Lakers 67-61 at the half. LeBron James with 17 points for LA, De’Aaron Fox with 14 points. – 11:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings rally to finish the 1Q. Trail the Lakers 34-29 after 12 minutes. De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu lead with 6 points each. – 10:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Lakers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 8:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley
Alex Len – 8:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin opens defensively on Trae Young, just as he has guarded De’Aaron Fox, Steph Curry and Chris Paul on this trip. – 7:41 PM

The Kings have received an abundance of interest in Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, but the internal plan is to build around those two cornerstones in the backcourt rather than shipping them out, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022
“You definitely think about potentially being traded because we are struggling,” Fox told Yahoo Sports after leading the Kings with 29 points in a 125-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. “If you do have a change of scenery, it changes everything. I’ve been here for five years. I’ve built a life here, a family here. But once I’m on the court, all that is out the window. You’re not thinking about anything else that can happen outside of your control. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022

