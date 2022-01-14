Hawks vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (17-23) play against the Miami Heat (15-15) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 11, Miami Heat 27 (Q1 04:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I don’t know who came up with the nickname “The Winter Soldier” for Max Strus, but I’m mostly just mad that I didn’t think of it myself. Our king is killing. – 8:26 PM
I don’t know who came up with the nickname “The Winter Soldier” for Max Strus, but I’m mostly just mad that I didn’t think of it myself. Our king is killing. – 8:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This new thing we’ve seen with Omer Yurtseven playmaking on the strong side with the 4 others on the weakside constantly moving and screening is so perfectly executed
It’ll elevate greatly with Bam too – 8:25 PM
This new thing we’ve seen with Omer Yurtseven playmaking on the strong side with the 4 others on the weakside constantly moving and screening is so perfectly executed
It’ll elevate greatly with Bam too – 8:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Panthers up 4-0, Heat up 20-8 early.
Save your money, kids. Playoff tickets are expensive and you might have quite a few games to go to in April, May … and the month that comes after May. – 8:24 PM
Panthers up 4-0, Heat up 20-8 early.
Save your money, kids. Playoff tickets are expensive and you might have quite a few games to go to in April, May … and the month that comes after May. – 8:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Omer Yurtseven apparently going for the first quarter double-double, with five rebounds and four points by the first timeout, with 6:30 left in the opening period. – 8:22 PM
Omer Yurtseven apparently going for the first quarter double-double, with five rebounds and four points by the first timeout, with 6:30 left in the opening period. – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I don’t think Max Strus leaves the starting lineup for the very reason of his natural offensive chemistry with Jimmy Butler
This isn’t just IG comment trolling – 8:21 PM
I don’t think Max Strus leaves the starting lineup for the very reason of his natural offensive chemistry with Jimmy Butler
This isn’t just IG comment trolling – 8:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler-Max Strus
Tyler Herro-Dewayne Dedmon
Those are the two best two man game combos I’ve seen this season – 8:19 PM
Jimmy Butler-Max Strus
Tyler Herro-Dewayne Dedmon
Those are the two best two man game combos I’ve seen this season – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah my Max Strus take on the @5ReasonsSports pregame show has been spot on – 8:17 PM
Yeah my Max Strus take on the @5ReasonsSports pregame show has been spot on – 8:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What a read by Jimmy Butler
Hawks scramble to get Trae off Jimmy
Butler pauses and hits PJ in the corner for the three – 8:16 PM
What a read by Jimmy Butler
Hawks scramble to get Trae off Jimmy
Butler pauses and hits PJ in the corner for the three – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry with three turnovers in opening three minutes, twice going for the homerun pass to Butler. – 8:16 PM
Kyle Lowry with three turnovers in opening three minutes, twice going for the homerun pass to Butler. – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Caleb Martin not starting, Jimmy Butler opens defensively on Trae Young. – 8:13 PM
With Caleb Martin not starting, Jimmy Butler opens defensively on Trae Young. – 8:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
There was a time not so distant (exactly two weeks ago) when the Heat only had a bench of emergency 10-day players.
Tonight’s Heat bench includes: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent. – 7:53 PM
There was a time not so distant (exactly two weeks ago) when the Heat only had a bench of emergency 10-day players.
Tonight’s Heat bench includes: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent. – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Markieff Morris out of protocols
Getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/caFEnTtuuy – 7:45 PM
Markieff Morris out of protocols
Getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/caFEnTtuuy – 7:45 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:40 PM
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back in the starting lineup. Max Strus stays in the starting lineup.
Heat starters: Yurtseven, Tucker, Butler, Strus, Lowry. – 7:36 PM
Jimmy Butler back in the starting lineup. Max Strus stays in the starting lineup.
Heat starters: Yurtseven, Tucker, Butler, Strus, Lowry. – 7:36 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Pregame Show on @5ReasonsSports youtu.be/pNCcXS3IfPM via @YouTube – 7:30 PM
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Pregame Show on @5ReasonsSports youtu.be/pNCcXS3IfPM via @YouTube – 7:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame. So at least we know he’s out of protocols. pic.twitter.com/EMjKkJmTyU – 7:27 PM
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame. So at least we know he’s out of protocols. pic.twitter.com/EMjKkJmTyU – 7:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nate McMillan on Butler:
“He’s tough. Defensively, he’s going to bring it. Offensively, he creates opportunities for them playing with the ball.”
“He’s really the key to that group. They’ve added Lowry, another veteran, another champion to that system. It makes it tough.” – 7:24 PM
Nate McMillan on Butler:
“He’s tough. Defensively, he’s going to bring it. Offensively, he creates opportunities for them playing with the ball.”
“He’s really the key to that group. They’ve added Lowry, another veteran, another champion to that system. It makes it tough.” – 7:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nate McMillan on the Heat developing youth:
“They do a great job of drafting players, finding players and plugging them into their system.”
“With all of the injuries they have had, they’ve been able to continue to get to their style of play, both offensively and defensively.” – 7:23 PM
Nate McMillan on the Heat developing youth:
“They do a great job of drafting players, finding players and plugging them into their system.”
“With all of the injuries they have had, they’ve been able to continue to get to their style of play, both offensively and defensively.” – 7:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Remarkable when you think about nearly every Heat young player surpassing expectations this year. “That’s the system that I am talking about,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They do a great job of drafting players, finding players and plugging them into their system.” – 7:16 PM
Remarkable when you think about nearly every Heat young player surpassing expectations this year. “That’s the system that I am talking about,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They do a great job of drafting players, finding players and plugging them into their system.” – 7:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re an hour away from squaring up with the Hawks for the 2nd consecutive time.
See how to watch/listen to the game and which @MiamiHEATstore items you can get 30% off of tonight 👀 gohe.at/3rhrynm – 7:03 PM
We’re an hour away from squaring up with the Hawks for the 2nd consecutive time.
See how to watch/listen to the game and which @MiamiHEATstore items you can get 30% off of tonight 👀 gohe.at/3rhrynm – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks injury update for tonight in Miami:
Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion): Available
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Out
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Out
Kevin Knox (not with team): Out – 7:00 PM
Hawks injury update for tonight in Miami:
Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion): Available
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Out
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Out
Kevin Knox (not with team): Out – 7:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Butler back tonight.. Amid Bam targeting a Monday return, Spoelstra addresses the situation this evening…. And the Herro extension situation and the ramifications: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:56 PM
Butler back tonight.. Amid Bam targeting a Monday return, Spoelstra addresses the situation this evening…. And the Herro extension situation and the ramifications: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter is available for tonight’s game. Jalen Johnson is out. – 6:54 PM
Kevin Huerter is available for tonight’s game. Jalen Johnson is out. – 6:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just like how Max Strus doesn’t ever miss his first shot in- game
I don’t think he missed from his first spot after walking on the court now pic.twitter.com/NWwY04e6I4 – 6:52 PM
Just like how Max Strus doesn’t ever miss his first shot in- game
I don’t think he missed from his first spot after walking on the court now pic.twitter.com/NWwY04e6I4 – 6:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are minutes what matter most in Erik Spoelstra’s Heat rotation? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:49 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are minutes what matter most in Erik Spoelstra’s Heat rotation? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier:: Caleb Martin turning into Heat’s kryptonite against opposing point guards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:48 PM
From earlier:: Caleb Martin turning into Heat’s kryptonite against opposing point guards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Heat G League affiliate adds Mario Chalmers, where he’ll team with Brandon Knight. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:48 PM
From earlier: Heat G League affiliate adds Mario Chalmers, where he’ll team with Brandon Knight. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Return by Heat’s Bam Adebayo from thumb surgery could come as soon as Monday. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He is ready. As soon as he gets cleared, I don’t think there’ll be a major ramp up or anything, because he’s been able to work, and basically do everything.” – 6:47 PM
Return by Heat’s Bam Adebayo from thumb surgery could come as soon as Monday. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He is ready. As soon as he gets cleared, I don’t think there’ll be a major ramp up or anything, because he’s been able to work, and basically do everything.” – 6:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
I asked Nate McMillan how challenging it was to manage the situation knowing for months that Cam Reddish didn’t want to be in Atlanta anymore.
Here’s McMillan’s full quote: pic.twitter.com/lPYjqVG2Cq – 6:43 PM
I asked Nate McMillan how challenging it was to manage the situation knowing for months that Cam Reddish didn’t want to be in Atlanta anymore.
Here’s McMillan’s full quote: pic.twitter.com/lPYjqVG2Cq – 6:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin with some pregame shots pic.twitter.com/3gUsPDT7OW – 6:40 PM
Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin with some pregame shots pic.twitter.com/3gUsPDT7OW – 6:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Butler intending to return tonight and Bam on tap to return next week, that leaves Morris, Okpala, Garrett, Oladipo unavailable… Hawks TV analyst Dominique Wilkins flew to Miami, tested positive for COVID and promptly flew home to Atlanta – 6:30 PM
With Butler intending to return tonight and Bam on tap to return next week, that leaves Morris, Okpala, Garrett, Oladipo unavailable… Hawks TV analyst Dominique Wilkins flew to Miami, tested positive for COVID and promptly flew home to Atlanta – 6:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra acknowledges the @Adrian Wojnarowski report that Bam Adebayo could return Monday.
“He’s making a lot of progress. He’ll be back soon enough… He is ready. As soon as gets cleared, I don’t think there will be a major ramp-up or anything.” – 6:23 PM
Erik Spoelstra acknowledges the @Adrian Wojnarowski report that Bam Adebayo could return Monday.
“He’s making a lot of progress. He’ll be back soon enough… He is ready. As soon as gets cleared, I don’t think there will be a major ramp-up or anything.” – 6:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra declined to offer Bam Adebayo update amid report of Monday return. “He’s making a lot of process. . . . He’ll be back soon enough.” And, “He is ready. As soon as he’s cleared I don’t think there’ll be a major ramp up.” – 6:22 PM
Erik Spoelstra declined to offer Bam Adebayo update amid report of Monday return. “He’s making a lot of process. . . . He’ll be back soon enough.” And, “He is ready. As soon as he’s cleared I don’t think there’ll be a major ramp up.” – 6:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo:
“I know how badly he wants to get back out there…Even on that last road trip, he was doing like 3-a day workouts.” – 6:22 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo:
“I know how badly he wants to get back out there…Even on that last road trip, he was doing like 3-a day workouts.” – 6:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: Coach Spo says #JimmyButler (ankle) is warming up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Hawks. #NBAAllStar – 6:19 PM
UPDATE: Coach Spo says #JimmyButler (ankle) is warming up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Hawks. #NBAAllStar – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler “is warming up with the intention to play.” – 6:19 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler “is warming up with the intention to play.” – 6:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is warming up tonight with the intention to play
@5ReasonsSports – 6:19 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is warming up tonight with the intention to play
@5ReasonsSports – 6:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rebounding.
Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.
The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.
Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL – 5:54 PM
Rebounding.
Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.
The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.
Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL – 5:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami Marlins radio voice Dave Van Horne retires. Here’s why and what listeners can expect in 2022: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:54 PM
Miami Marlins radio voice Dave Van Horne retires. Here’s why and what listeners can expect in 2022: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle … he should be an all-star, absolutely,” Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet. – 5:27 PM
“He’s Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle … he should be an all-star, absolutely,” Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet. – 5:27 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight marks Atlanta’s first contest in Miami since a 94-80 win on 3/2/21. The 80 points allowed marked the 10th time in franchise history the Hawks held Miami to 80-or-less points, as well as a 2020-21 season-low for points allowed.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:25 PM
Tonight marks Atlanta’s first contest in Miami since a 94-80 win on 3/2/21. The 80 points allowed marked the 10th time in franchise history the Hawks held Miami to 80-or-less points, as well as a 2020-21 season-low for points allowed.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:25 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
CAM REDDISH TRADE REACTION + MAILBAG 📬
🔘 Hawks (3:45)
🔘 Knicks (21:59)
🔘 Grizz (32:59)
🔘 Suns (47:26)
🔘 1st-time All-Stars (50:42)
🔘 D🤺 (55:35)
🔘 Raptors (1:02:58)
🎧 https://t.co/8uivk67ptR
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z9ISxa2K5 – 5:25 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
CAM REDDISH TRADE REACTION + MAILBAG 📬
🔘 Hawks (3:45)
🔘 Knicks (21:59)
🔘 Grizz (32:59)
🔘 Suns (47:26)
🔘 1st-time All-Stars (50:42)
🔘 D🤺 (55:35)
🔘 Raptors (1:02:58)
🎧 https://t.co/8uivk67ptR
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z9ISxa2K5 – 5:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dwane Casey also endorses that Fred VanVleet has become Kyle Lowry.
“He’s earned every bit of what he’s getting… he should be an all-star.” – 5:24 PM
Dwane Casey also endorses that Fred VanVleet has become Kyle Lowry.
“He’s earned every bit of what he’s getting… he should be an all-star.” – 5:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet: “He’s become a Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle.” – 5:24 PM
Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet: “He’s become a Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle.” – 5:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m sure someone else in Celtics Twitter already called this out, but I struggle to believe Danny Ainge is interested in the slightest in sending Donovan Mitchell to Pat Riley and the Heat. Maybe Mitchell wants that, but I don’t Ainge is jumping to make that happen. – 5:21 PM
I’m sure someone else in Celtics Twitter already called this out, but I struggle to believe Danny Ainge is interested in the slightest in sending Donovan Mitchell to Pat Riley and the Heat. Maybe Mitchell wants that, but I don’t Ainge is jumping to make that happen. – 5:21 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Este sábado @Philadelphia 76ers en @Miami Heat, posible duelo de playoffs en el Este, con las voces de @FerAlvarez y @Fabricio Oberto, pero solo por NBA League Pass. 1,230 partidos de temporada regular y todos los playoffs en espanol. No hay nada igual. pic.twitter.com/N6EuU7RXwS – 4:14 PM
Este sábado @Philadelphia 76ers en @Miami Heat, posible duelo de playoffs en el Este, con las voces de @FerAlvarez y @Fabricio Oberto, pero solo por NBA League Pass. 1,230 partidos de temporada regular y todos los playoffs en espanol. No hay nada igual. pic.twitter.com/N6EuU7RXwS – 4:14 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So, just to be clear there will be no revenge game for Reddish in Atlanta tomorrow. He is in New York, he is flying back to Atlanta with the Knicks but he has an ankle injury and WON’T play. – 4:10 PM
So, just to be clear there will be no revenge game for Reddish in Atlanta tomorrow. He is in New York, he is flying back to Atlanta with the Knicks but he has an ankle injury and WON’T play. – 4:10 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Bam Adebayo almost back in the lineup #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:48 PM
Bam Adebayo almost back in the lineup #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Heat targeting Monday game vs Raptors for Bam Adebayo return
sportando.basketball/en/heat-target… – 3:47 PM
Heat targeting Monday game vs Raptors for Bam Adebayo return
sportando.basketball/en/heat-target… – 3:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/NYK Reddish Trade; Massive Trade Rumor and News Roundup. Join me and @Danny Leroux for our Mock Trade Deadline sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 3:33 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/NYK Reddish Trade; Massive Trade Rumor and News Roundup. Join me and @Danny Leroux for our Mock Trade Deadline sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 3:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bam return imminent. And the latest on a potential Herro extension: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:32 PM
Bam return imminent. And the latest on a potential Herro extension: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Return by Heat’s Bam Adebayo from thumb surgery could come as soon as Monday sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Monday would mark six weeks from initial forecast of four-to-six-week absence. – 3:28 PM
Return by Heat’s Bam Adebayo from thumb surgery could come as soon as Monday sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Monday would mark six weeks from initial forecast of four-to-six-week absence. – 3:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Updated Hawks’ injury report for tonight at Heat:
Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion): Questionable
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Questionable
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Out
Kevin Knox (not with team): Out – 3:19 PM
Updated Hawks’ injury report for tonight at Heat:
Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion): Questionable
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Questionable
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Out
Kevin Knox (not with team): Out – 3:19 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Knox is listed as “not with team” on most recent Hawks injury report: pic.twitter.com/rcyNn5ljYg – 3:17 PM
Kevin Knox is listed as “not with team” on most recent Hawks injury report: pic.twitter.com/rcyNn5ljYg – 3:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The latest Hawks injury report:
For tonight’s game at Miami:
Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out.
Kevin Knox (not with team) is out. – 3:11 PM
The latest Hawks injury report:
For tonight’s game at Miami:
Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out.
Kevin Knox (not with team) is out. – 3:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on whether John Collins is a realistic trade target, Dennis Schroder’s market value and whether C’s should have gotten involved in Cam Reddish bidding masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:08 PM
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on whether John Collins is a realistic trade target, Dennis Schroder’s market value and whether C’s should have gotten involved in Cam Reddish bidding masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:08 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
He’s an elite juggler and an improving golfer, and by night he’s the team Mechanic 🔧
@Dewayne Dedmon does it all and more – 2:58 PM
He’s an elite juggler and an improving golfer, and by night he’s the team Mechanic 🔧
@Dewayne Dedmon does it all and more – 2:58 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick stop to ATL.
#NewYorkForever | @delta pic.twitter.com/7s0FVITl6d – 2:55 PM
Quick stop to ATL.
#NewYorkForever | @delta pic.twitter.com/7s0FVITl6d – 2:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo targeting a Monday return to lineup: es.pn/3noAZAg – 2:48 PM
ESPN story on Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo targeting a Monday return to lineup: es.pn/3noAZAg – 2:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
By Monday the Heat, currently in 2nd place in the East…
– Should have Bam and Jimmy back
– Will have third easiest remaining SOS
– 23 of final 39 games at home
– furthest West they have to go is San Antonio
– About a month from Oladipo’s expected return – 2:41 PM
By Monday the Heat, currently in 2nd place in the East…
– Should have Bam and Jimmy back
– Will have third easiest remaining SOS
– 23 of final 39 games at home
– furthest West they have to go is San Antonio
– About a month from Oladipo’s expected return – 2:41 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
NEW COLUMN: Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in 30 days and the stadium is already making plans to host it again, perhaps as early as 2027, as the NFL looks to have a regular rotation of L.A., Miami, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa and Phoenix. arashmarkazi.substack.com/p/the-morning-… – 2:33 PM
NEW COLUMN: Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in 30 days and the stadium is already making plans to host it again, perhaps as early as 2027, as the NFL looks to have a regular rotation of L.A., Miami, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa and Phoenix. arashmarkazi.substack.com/p/the-morning-… – 2:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo is targeting to return Monday vs. the Toronto Raptors, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adebayo has missed the last six weeks after getting surgery on his right thumb. pic.twitter.com/exMalPeFU5 – 2:22 PM
Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo is targeting to return Monday vs. the Toronto Raptors, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adebayo has missed the last six weeks after getting surgery on his right thumb. pic.twitter.com/exMalPeFU5 – 2:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
And Bam Adebayo is aiming for a Monday return
13-7 without him
They survived
And now they launch – 2:15 PM
And Bam Adebayo is aiming for a Monday return
13-7 without him
They survived
And now they launch – 2:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds — has been ramping up on the court this week. – 2:13 PM
After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds — has been ramping up on the court this week. – 2:13 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI
The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.
Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.
Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap
https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi – 2:04 PM
ICYMI
The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.
Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.
Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap
https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi – 2:04 PM