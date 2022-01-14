Lance Stephenson signs another 10-day contract with Indiana

Scott Agness: Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day contract today. Since the Pacers no longer have any players in protocols, the hardship exception is no longer an option. And so he now counts against the salary cap.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lance Stephenson is now on a standard 10-Day with Indiana. Interesting situation…
Because IND has everyone out of H&S they could have kept Stephenson through 1/21 but he would had to be inactive.
So, they terminate the hardship 10-Day, sign a regular 10-Day and Lance can play. – 5:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day contract today. Since the Pacers no longer have any players in protocols, the hardship exception is no longer an option.
And so he now counts against the salary cap. – 5:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers say they’ve signed Lance Stephenson to a regular 10-day deal. He signed his second 10-day hardship deal Tuesday. – 5:22 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic –
The All-Hardship Team, starring Lance Stephenson, Greg Monroe, and Orlando’s magicians
theathletic.com/3066981/2022/0… – 7:19 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams had to get a concussion evaluation back in the locker room when he got hit in the head by Lance Stephenson, but obviously passed it and then got stitched up before heading back into the game. – 9:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Pacers 87-71 after 3Q. Brown 28, Schroder 21, Tatum 20; Sabonis 15, Turner 14.
RWilliams in locker room after collision with Lance Stephenson. – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lance Stephenson is the ?th best player on the Pacers right now. – 8:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Lance Stephenson with a nice round of applause as he checks in #Celtics #Pacers – 7:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Will be interesting to see how Rick Carlisle handles backcourt minutes. First game in 2022 for Brogdon and LeVert, and the first time since Lance Stephenson returned to the organization.
Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr. had started the last 5 games. – 6:58 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Biggest problem with the Pacers’ offense hasn’t been the Turner-Sabonis pairing, it’s the lack of a point guard since McConnell was sidelined. Stephenson looks capable of filling that role, but Carlisle needs to instill more balance. Their shot distribution makes no sense… – 3:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Finally had time to go back through my 📸s of Lance Stephenson’s #NBA-record 20-point first quarter off the bench.
Here’s a gif/video of his 3-pointer at the buzzer. The #Pacers signed Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract yesterday —> https://t.co/hMPvbk15qj pic.twitter.com/smlTjm4dcQ – 2:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated Pacers cap sheet with new(ish) moves:
-10-day hardships of Hinton, Anderson, Caver expire
-Lance gets second 10-day hardship deal
No dollar changes. Stephenson’s minimum for the rest of the season, if signed 1/21, is ~$767k cap hit. Would put Pacers $2 mil shy of tax: pic.twitter.com/3iq1YKfHGB – 12:55 PM
Chris Haynes: Indiana Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 11, 2022
Marc Stein: The Pacers are expected to keep Lance Stephenson for the rest of the season, league sources say, thanks to his very strong play in this third Indiana stint that has won admiration from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. Stephenson has one day left on his initial Indiana hardship deal. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 9, 2022
The Indiana Pacers today announced the team has signed forward Justin Anderson and guard Lance Stephenson to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. -via NBA.com / January 1, 2022