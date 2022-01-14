Magic vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

USA Today Sports

Game streams

The Orlando Magic (7-35) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-19) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Orlando Magic 66, Charlotte Hornets 74 (Q3 08:33)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Ringer @ringernba
LAMELO TO BRIDGES 😳😳😳
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/fP7BAyqr1q8:27 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LaMelo just made a mockery of the Magic back-to-back plays pic.twitter.com/Egf1maG1xD8:24 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
LaMelo Ball through-the-legs oop pic.twitter.com/EKSF98URDr8:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo with the circus between-the-legs pass to Miles Bridges for an alley-oop. He’s fired up. #Hornets lead 70-65 and Orlando calls a timeout. – 8:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
LaMelo’s putting on a show here in Charlotte. – 8:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first half:
11 PTS
4 AST
2 BLK
4-5 FG
+10 +/-
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WvWOybcWHO8:14 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs in the first half:
8 PTS
4 AST
3 REB
3-4 FG
11 MIN off the bench
welcome back rook 🪄 pic.twitter.com/1LIEu5vihQ8:09 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Hornets 63, Magic 61.
Franz: 11 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks
Suggs: 8 points, 4 assists
Moe: 9 points
If you like offensive basketball, this is your kind of game. Both teams are shooting over 52%. – 8:05 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Charlotte 63, Orlando 61 pic.twitter.com/mRg4pa50QH8:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Grab some snacks & come right back. 2nd half coming 🔜
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/kOYl7WKI9g8:04 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Hornets 63, Magic 61
Franz Wagner – 11 pts, 4 asts
Moe Wagner – 9 pts
Jalen Suggs – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
Gary Harris & T-Ross each with 8 pts
Magic shoot 54.5% FG | 37.5% 3PT
Hornets shoot 52.1% FG | 31.8% 3PT – 8:04 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Average first half for Charlotte. This Orlando team are extremely dislikable yet I also kind of sneaky like their disrespectful attitude at the same time – 8:04 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: #Hornets 63, Magic 61
Terry Rozier 16 pts, 4 ast, 3 rebs
LaMelo 11 pts, 5 ast, 3 rebs
Gordon Hayward 10 pts, 3 rebs, 2 ast – 8:02 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Great to see Jalen Suggs healthy and back in action – 7:56 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the Wagner Bros in the bag tonight
ask the league pass bot to see it live pic.twitter.com/EKfozv9B7b7:52 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Franz Wagner cheering after that early block on Miles Bridges is something he might regret. – 7:45 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
If you like offense, that was the first quarter for you.
Hornets 36, Magic 35
Orlando shoots 58.3% from the floor. Charlotte shoots 59.1% from the field. – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Hornets 36, Magic 35.
Pace is definitely in Charlotte’s favor.
Harris: 8 points, 2 assists
Franz: 7 points, 2 assists
Suggs: 5 points.
Magic shooting 58.3% (14-24). – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Charlotte 36, Orlando 35 pic.twitter.com/iECdw7HmeH7:36 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: #Hornets 36, Magic 35 – 7:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Where was Jalen Suggs going that last possession!? – 7:34 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Dante Marchitelli reporting that Franz Wagner likes the German Hammer and Berlin Wall nicknames. Merch idea, @OPPMagicBlog? – 7:32 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
it’s early, but when Mason Plumlee, of all people, gets a pick-six dunk on you… might not be your night – 7:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mason Plumlee with the hustle. Got in the passing lane for a steal and fastbreak dunk. #Hornets lead 28-23. Orlando calls timeout. – 7:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
I can’t tell what he’s saying, but I don’t think Terrence Ross is pleased with that foul call. – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs in for the Magic. Great to see him back. – 7:26 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:25 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mason Plumlee, the king of the reverse dunk. Just caught another on an alley from LaMelo. – 7:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo is wiping his shoes on defense and then just decides “Sure, I’ll go steal it now” and takes it right from Ross – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hand Down, Man Down 👌
@LaMelo Ball | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/FYwJ920dL27:24 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is checking in for Cole Anthony. – 7:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Franz Wagner affects the game in DJ many ways, really like his game and pretty happy I picked him up early in fantasy!
Great start for LaMelo, poor start for everyone else – 7:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic take 13-6 lead after Gary Harris’ second 3-pointer.
Harris has 6 points. Magic shooting 50% from the field and on 3s. – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the fastbreak oop from Franz to Cole
that’s 🅿️ – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,172 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether7:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HEY YOU, IT’S GAME TIME!
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Orlando Magic
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NOVLHxhOjh6:55 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris and Terrence Ross getting shots up pregame. Tipoff at Hornets in about 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/WGbspzY3ic6:16 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Kai Jones has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Orlando. – 5:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has cleared the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and is available for tonight’s game #AllFly5:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is expected to return to lineup on Monday vs. the Magic in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McCollum fully recovered from a collapsed lung that he suffered on Dec. 4 against Boston. – 5:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
Kai Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/gIHgYRNzsO5:46 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said there is no minutes count tonight on Jalen Suggs. The team will monitor him and his workload throughout the evening after missing the last 20 games. – 5:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will now play tonight vs. the Hornets. The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez. – 5:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs is officially available for the Orlando Magic tonight. He’ll come off the bench. First game for Suggs since November 29. – 5:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s five in Buzz City 🪄 pic.twitter.com/NJvVtIczuu5:33 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez against the @Charlotte Hornets.
Jalen Suggs is available and will come off the bench.
Mo Bamba (right toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (left hamstring) are out. – 5:31 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 43 at CHARLOTTE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:31 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will not play tonight at Charlotte.
#MagicTogether5:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for pregame availability with JB! 🎙 #ORLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
elite thread matchup 🔥
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/NRpf8G4XBi4:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
When he’s hot, he’s hot 🔥
RT & VOTE for @LaMelo Ball!
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/IseSpqOGU43:59 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“𝐀 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐈’𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐱𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞.”
@Jalen Suggs on his return ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qGwTnba0fB3:15 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Other notes from shootaround:
— Jalen Suggs won’t start and will be on a minutes restriction
— Mo Bamba wasn’t wearing the boot on his right foot and is a game-time decision
— Jonathan Isaac was in street clothes during the portion of shootaround open to the media – 1:10 PM
