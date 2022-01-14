Magic vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (7-35) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-19) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Orlando Magic 66, Charlotte Hornets 74 (Q3 08:33)
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LaMelo just made a mockery of the Magic back-to-back plays pic.twitter.com/Egf1maG1xD – 8:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
it’s the twirl after for us
@Robin Lopez 👀 @Gary Harris
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first half:
11 PTS
4 AST
2 BLK
4-5 FG
+10 +/-
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs in the first half:
8 PTS
4 AST
3 REB
3-4 FG
11 MIN off the bench
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Hornets 63, Magic 61.
Franz: 11 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks
Suggs: 8 points, 4 assists
Moe: 9 points
If you like offensive basketball, this is your kind of game. Both teams are shooting over 52%. – 8:05 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Charlotte 63, Orlando 61 pic.twitter.com/mRg4pa50QH – 8:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Grab some snacks & come right back. 2nd half coming 🔜
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Hornets 63, Magic 61
Franz Wagner – 11 pts, 4 asts
Moe Wagner – 9 pts
Jalen Suggs – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
Gary Harris & T-Ross each with 8 pts
Magic shoot 54.5% FG | 37.5% 3PT
Hornets shoot 52.1% FG | 31.8% 3PT – 8:04 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Average first half for Charlotte. This Orlando team are extremely dislikable yet I also kind of sneaky like their disrespectful attitude at the same time – 8:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the Wagner Bros in the bag tonight
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T3️⃣RRY 👌
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers’ CJ McCollum expected to return to lineup Monday against Magic: Sources theathletic.com/news/blazers-c… – 7:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagnah
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Franz Wagner cheering after that early block on Miles Bridges is something he might regret. – 7:45 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
hit ’em with the 🔄 @Moritz Wagner 😤
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
💥 PLUMLEE 💥
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
If you like offense, that was the first quarter for you.
Hornets 36, Magic 35
Orlando shoots 58.3% from the floor. Charlotte shoots 59.1% from the field. – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Hornets 36, Magic 35.
Pace is definitely in Charlotte’s favor.
Harris: 8 points, 2 assists
Franz: 7 points, 2 assists
Suggs: 5 points.
Magic shooting 58.3% (14-24). – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Charlotte 36, Orlando 35 pic.twitter.com/iECdw7HmeH – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome back @Jalen Suggs 🤝
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Spin Cycle 🌪
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Dante Marchitelli reporting that Franz Wagner likes the German Hammer and Berlin Wall nicknames. Merch idea, @OPPMagicBlog? – 7:32 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
it’s early, but when Mason Plumlee, of all people, gets a pick-six dunk on you… might not be your night – 7:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
I can’t tell what he’s saying, but I don’t think Terrence Ross is pleased with that foul call. – 7:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo is wiping his shoes on defense and then just decides “Sure, I’ll go steal it now” and takes it right from Ross – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hand Down, Man Down 👌
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Franz Wagner affects the game in DJ many ways, really like his game and pretty happy I picked him up early in fantasy!
Great start for LaMelo, poor start for everyone else – 7:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the give AND the go
📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/7wUjyG6PQy – 7:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic take 13-6 lead after Gary Harris’ second 3-pointer.
Harris has 6 points. Magic shooting 50% from the field and on 3s. – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,172 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HEY YOU, IT’S GAME TIME!
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Orlando Magic
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NOVLHxhOjh – 6:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐️
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris and Terrence Ross getting shots up pregame. Tipoff at Hornets in about 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/WGbspzY3ic – 6:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has cleared the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and is available for tonight’s game #AllFly – 5:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is expected to return to lineup on Monday vs. the Magic in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McCollum fully recovered from a collapsed lung that he suffered on Dec. 4 against Boston. – 5:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
Kai Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/gIHgYRNzsO – 5:46 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said there is no minutes count tonight on Jalen Suggs. The team will monitor him and his workload throughout the evening after missing the last 20 games. – 5:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will now play tonight vs. the Hornets. The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez. – 5:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs is officially available for the Orlando Magic tonight. He’ll come off the bench. First game for Suggs since November 29. – 5:33 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez against the @Charlotte Hornets.
Jalen Suggs is available and will come off the bench.
Mo Bamba (right toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (left hamstring) are out. – 5:31 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 43 at CHARLOTTE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:31 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will not play tonight at Charlotte.
#MagicTogether – 5:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for pregame availability with JB! 🎙 #ORLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
elite thread matchup 🔥
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/NRpf8G4XBi – 4:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
When he’s hot, he’s hot 🔥
RT & VOTE for @LaMelo Ball!
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/IseSpqOGU4 – 3:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“𝐀 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐈’𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐱𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞.”
@Jalen Suggs on his return ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qGwTnba0fB – 3:15 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI
The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.
Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.
Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap
https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi – 2:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s take a trip down memory lane when Scott Burrell participated in the 1995 NBA 3-Point Shootout👌.
Comment and tag a Charlotte player you want to see in this year’s contest!
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/rOiu94ppow – 1:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Other notes from shootaround:
— Jalen Suggs won’t start and will be on a minutes restriction
— Mo Bamba wasn’t wearing the boot on his right foot and is a game-time decision
— Jonathan Isaac was in street clothes during the portion of shootaround open to the media – 1:10 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
