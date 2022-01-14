Mavericks targeting Myles Turner, John Collins

Dallas has been trying to get into the trade mix for Myles Turner or John Collins. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for unrestricted free agency this summer barring contract extensions by June 30, have no shortage of suitors.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM
Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on whether John Collins is a realistic trade target, Dennis Schroder’s market value and whether C’s should have gotten involved in Cam Reddish bidding masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:08 PM
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on whether John Collins is a realistic trade target, Dennis Schroder’s market value and whether C’s should have gotten involved in Cam Reddish bidding masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:08 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade rumor rankings: Tobias Harris, John Collins and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:51 AM
Trade rumor rankings: Tobias Harris, John Collins and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:51 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Myles Turner addressed his “This Ain’t 🅿️” tweet.
I know a lot of jokes have been made, but I really do think I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t ask him directly about it. Could be something, could be nothing, but it’s gotta be asked. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:35 PM
Myles Turner addressed his “This Ain’t 🅿️” tweet.
I know a lot of jokes have been made, but I really do think I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t ask him directly about it. Could be something, could be nothing, but it’s gotta be asked. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Y’all.
I am SO thrilled to announce I’m hosting a new @ajc podcast, the Hawks Report, launching MLK Day!
Subscribe (pretty please!!) for a weekly in-depth, inside look at the team, beginning with our inaugural guest, John Collins: https://t.co/Csv8r8wpQP pic.twitter.com/ylZ4WHWgFL – 2:45 PM
Y’all.
I am SO thrilled to announce I’m hosting a new @ajc podcast, the Hawks Report, launching MLK Day!
Subscribe (pretty please!!) for a weekly in-depth, inside look at the team, beginning with our inaugural guest, John Collins: https://t.co/Csv8r8wpQP pic.twitter.com/ylZ4WHWgFL – 2:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Myles Turner what he meant by his “This Ain’t 🅿️” tweet:
“If I try to explain it I’mma sound crazy, but all I personally meant by that was I’m just not enjoying the losing aspect of this thing right now. … It’s frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp.” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/jSOPU3ACGh – 2:11 PM
I asked Myles Turner what he meant by his “This Ain’t 🅿️” tweet:
“If I try to explain it I’mma sound crazy, but all I personally meant by that was I’m just not enjoying the losing aspect of this thing right now. … It’s frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp.” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/jSOPU3ACGh – 2:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Knicks, Hornets among teams reportedly interested in Myles Turner sportando.basketball/en/knicks-horn… – 2:02 PM
Knicks, Hornets among teams reportedly interested in Myles Turner sportando.basketball/en/knicks-horn… – 2:02 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
According to @spotrac, here are the points-in-time that each Hawks could be traded:
John Collins: 1/15/2022
Clint Capela: 2/13/2022
Trae Young: 7/1/2022
Kevin Huerter: 7/1/2022 – 12:24 PM
According to @spotrac, here are the points-in-time that each Hawks could be traded:
John Collins: 1/15/2022
Clint Capela: 2/13/2022
Trae Young: 7/1/2022
Kevin Huerter: 7/1/2022 – 12:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins gets interrupted in his postgame postmortem by his iPhone’s Siri saying, “I don’t understand.”
He rolls with it 100 percent. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KjMgQc7UGW – 10:59 PM
John Collins gets interrupted in his postgame postmortem by his iPhone’s Siri saying, “I don’t understand.”
He rolls with it 100 percent. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KjMgQc7UGW – 10:59 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins was in the middle of answering a question about why the Hawks aren’t playing together/in-sync when his phone went off 😂
JC: “That’s why I continue to say we need to come this way and be together…”
Siri: “I’m not sure I understand”
JC: “Me too, Siri” – 10:47 PM
John Collins was in the middle of answering a question about why the Hawks aren’t playing together/in-sync when his phone went off 😂
JC: “That’s why I continue to say we need to come this way and be together…”
Siri: “I’m not sure I understand”
JC: “Me too, Siri” – 10:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins: “The foundation of a winning basketball team is togetherness.”
But also, trying to peg the solution to a circular question, noted that winning breeds the togetherness. – 10:39 PM
John Collins: “The foundation of a winning basketball team is togetherness.”
But also, trying to peg the solution to a circular question, noted that winning breeds the togetherness. – 10:39 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Myles Turner in Josh Richardson’s IG comments lol
“I knew you was finna post this weak ass dunk” pic.twitter.com/9msgBRoqa3 – 10:34 PM
Myles Turner in Josh Richardson’s IG comments lol
“I knew you was finna post this weak ass dunk” pic.twitter.com/9msgBRoqa3 – 10:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Myles Turner was not made available to the media tonight. #Pacers – 10:04 PM
Myles Turner was not made available to the media tonight. #Pacers – 10:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert just threw a similar pass to Myles Turner and he missed another wide open 3. #Pacers – 8:25 PM
Caris LeVert just threw a similar pass to Myles Turner and he missed another wide open 3. #Pacers – 8:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon just threw a nice pass to Myles Turner for a wide open corner 3 that Turner missed. #Pacers – 8:25 PM
Malcolm Brogdon just threw a nice pass to Myles Turner for a wide open corner 3 that Turner missed. #Pacers – 8:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with the legend @JonathanTjarks. Talked all things Dallas Mavericks, what the Pacers should do with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, which teams should go for them, and much more: – 7:14 PM
New pod with the legend @JonathanTjarks. Talked all things Dallas Mavericks, what the Pacers should do with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, which teams should go for them, and much more: – 7:14 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:07 PM
Hawks starters:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Heat will start:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
P.J. Tucker
Omer Yurtseven
(No Butler or Bam for MIA.) – 7:06 PM
Hawks are starting:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Heat will start:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
P.J. Tucker
Omer Yurtseven
(No Butler or Bam for MIA.) – 7:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:05 PM
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks final injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
Clint Capela: Out
Solomon Hill: Out
Jalen Johnson: Out
Cam Reddish: Out
John Collins: Available
De’Andre Hunter: Available – 6:54 PM
Hawks final injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
Clint Capela: Out
Solomon Hill: Out
Jalen Johnson: Out
Cam Reddish: Out
John Collins: Available
De’Andre Hunter: Available – 6:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Back to the usual starting guys for the #Pacers:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Domantas Sabonis
— Myles Turner – 6:53 PM
Back to the usual starting guys for the #Pacers:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Domantas Sabonis
— Myles Turner – 6:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
De’Andre Hunter and John Collins are available.
Cam Reddish and Clint Capela are out. – 6:39 PM
De’Andre Hunter and John Collins are available.
Cam Reddish and Clint Capela are out. – 6:39 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Pacers – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – January 12, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Indiana – Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Smart Indiana: Duarte, Warren, McConnell pic.twitter.com/bLnQIgSejq – 6:36 PM
Celtics at Pacers – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – January 12, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Indiana – Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Smart Indiana: Duarte, Warren, McConnell pic.twitter.com/bLnQIgSejq – 6:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Updated Hawks injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
John Collins (back): Probable
De’Andre Hunter (wrist): Questionable
Clint Capela (ankle): Doubtful
Cam Reddish (ankle): Doubtful
Solomon Hill (hamstring): Out
Jalen Johnson (ankle): Out – 1:57 PM
Updated Hawks injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
John Collins (back): Probable
De’Andre Hunter (wrist): Questionable
Clint Capela (ankle): Doubtful
Cam Reddish (ankle): Doubtful
Solomon Hill (hamstring): Out
Jalen Johnson (ankle): Out – 1:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks’ injury report for tonight vs. visiting Heat:
John Collins (back): Probable
De’Andre Hunter (wrist): Questionable
Clint Capela (ankle): Doubtful
Cam Reddish (ankle): Doubtful
Solomon Hill (hamstring): Out
Jalen Johnson (ankle): Out – 1:26 PM
Hawks’ injury report for tonight vs. visiting Heat:
John Collins (back): Probable
De’Andre Hunter (wrist): Questionable
Clint Capela (ankle): Doubtful
Cam Reddish (ankle): Doubtful
Solomon Hill (hamstring): Out
Jalen Johnson (ankle): Out – 1:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Updated injury report:
John Collins (low back tension) is probable.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable.
Clint Capela (L ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Cam Reddish (R ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Solomon Hill is out.
Jalen Johnson (L ankle sprain) is out. – 1:01 PM
Updated injury report:
John Collins (low back tension) is probable.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable.
Clint Capela (L ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Cam Reddish (R ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Solomon Hill is out.
Jalen Johnson (L ankle sprain) is out. – 1:01 PM
More on this storyline
Behind the scenes, Mavericks officials continue to express confidence that they will re-sign Brunson, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July if Dallas does not sign him to a contract extension by June 30. Brunson and defensive specialist Dorian Finney-Smith are both eligible for extensions before the end of this salary-cap year and the Mavericks naturally hope to keep both given the significant roles they’ve seized. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 26, 2021
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson, John Collins, Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers