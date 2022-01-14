Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (22-19) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 65, Memphis Grizzlies 64 (Q3 06:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Cato @tim_cato
mavericks bench a sixth defender for the corner 3? pic.twitter.com/glITBzbCb7 – 11:32 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The start to the 3Q was about as bad as the Grizzlies have looked during this win streak. Ja Morant has 15 points and 5 assists but also 6 turnovers. – 11:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic needs 2 rebounds and 2 assists for his 40th career triple-double — to go along with his 14 points so far.
He would be the 11th player to reach that milestone. – 11:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Extremely sloppy offense from the Grizzlies in this third quarter and they trail again. Totally out of sorts. – 11:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Grizzlies have been so good in the draft lately. Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane … this is how you win. Ja, Jackson, they are the pillars. Mid/late draft picks — that’s what push you to a high level. – 11:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
this is how you move without the rock.
cc: @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/bmuBXR4Ez8 – 11:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That footwork from Bane on that fly-by 3 was really impressive – 11:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
There’s hope within the Mavericks organization that Kristaps Porzingis can clear health and safety protocols as soon as tomorrow, but it’s extremely unrealistic to think he could play against Orlando tomorrow, and or probably even Monday against OKC. Hasn’t practiced in 2 weeks. – 11:20 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs trail in MEM 55-50 at half. Rallied from nine down in 1st qtr to take 2 pt lead. But big 3pt play by Ja right before half gives Griz the edge. Morant 15 for MEM. Doncic 9-6-5 for Mavs. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 11:14 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The energy inside FedExForum has been so refreshing these past few games. Missed this during the pandemic. Incredible homestand so far, and we’ve still got another half of Grizzlies-Mavs, Luka-Ja and the MLK game against Chicago. – 11:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Close contest at the half.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VBto3EtvR6 – 11:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 55-50 at the half.
Ja Morant w/ a game-high 15pts, 3reb, 4 ast
Kyle Anderson off the bench with 9pts, 5 reb
Jaren Jackson Jr: 6pts, 5 reb – 11:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Since I’ve pointed out Doncic’s turnover total several times, only fair to note that Morant has 4, along with 15 points and 4 assists. – 11:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 55-50 at halftime. All in all a very competitive 24 minutes. Luka was average by his standards, but the Mavericks still hanging tough. Will they be the ones to stop Memphis’ 11-game win streak? – 11:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Euro-steppin’ in Memphis
@AcmeBrick | @Luka Doncic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/forLbugbfT – 11:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Mavs 50
Grizz 55
Ja: 15 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Anderson: 9 points, 5 rebounds
Ziaire: 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Bane: 7 points, 4 rebounds
BC: 7 points, 2 blocks
Trip: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block – 11:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
beautiful. memphis. grizzlies. basketball. pic.twitter.com/5WqGxwPWvR – 11:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
And we end the 1st half with M-V-P chants for Ja Morant! – 11:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant with the acrobatic and-1! He’s just an unbelievable finisher – 11:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
PUT EM IN THE MIX @Ja Morant
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/M9mVr46fU3 – 11:04 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Luka Doncic just took it right at Jaren Jackson Jr. It did not work out the way he’d hoped. – 11:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. has turned into a brick wall in the paint. One of the best paint defenders in the NBA.
Goodness. – 11:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
TRIP WITH THE MASSIVE BLOCK ON LUKA THEN DESMOND BANE WITH THE FASTBREAK AND-1 – 11:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks playing better defense and took a brief lead. Now tied at 46. Last two minutes of the half and start of the third are going to be critical. – 11:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luka Doncic just chuckled at Grizz hitting a Mavericks fan in the head with a pillow. – 11:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the realest 🦄 in the room. debate your toaster.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/av1zVuUi1H – 10:53 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks got 4 offensive rebounds and couldn’t get a shot out of it – 10:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Tim Hardaway Jr. consistently kills the Grizzlies. He must love playing against Memphis. – 10:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I’ve said it in some variation 2 times in the past 24 hours, but Desmond Bane is the basketball equivalent to Derrick Henry when he gets going in transition – 10:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
End of 1st qtr, Grizzlies lead 29-25 over Dallas.
Grizz have 7 assists on 11 made FG, 9 2nd chance PTS off 5 offensive boards, 4 steals and have scored 8 PTS off 6 DAL turnovers.
Dallas has done most of their damage from inside the paint (20 PTS) – 10:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are extremely fortunate to be down only 29-25 after one quarter, considering . . .
4 Doncic turnovers.
Memphis had as much as a 25-16 lead.
Brandon Clarke, 2-of-15 on the season on 3-pointers, was 2-of-2 in a 54-second span. – 10:37 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
You know… the two teams that traded Steven Adams got a lot worse after he left. Don’t need more context than that, frankly. pic.twitter.com/QOiVQwRofu – 10:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
fast paced first quarter.
we lead 29-25 after one.
9 for @Ja Morant
7 for @Ziaire Williams
7 for @Brandon Clarke
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/U84DNiWXUB – 10:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big 12 cooking early 🥷
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mMj4BM70Or – 10:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Cool to see Josh Green out there after Desmond Bane threw Dallas under the bus for picking Green over him but giving him DNP-CDs – 10:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
That Luka to Dwight connection >>>> pic.twitter.com/TXmX6vfDjc – 10:28 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The amount of stops the Grizz are getting early is amazing! This is a Dallas Mavericks team that doesn’t turn the ball over often and they have 5 TO right now in the 1st qtr. – 10:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies look so much more energized and fluid than yesterday and this is supposed to be the second night of the back to back. Young legs – 10:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The pace has picked up significantly, which is a significantly bad development for Dallas. – 10:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nice to see Steven Adams back from COVID. Few years ago during the playoffs he kept referring to me as “Hawaiian shirt guy.” Hey, at least he noticed. – 10:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
First sub of the game now.
Adams, Anderson, and Konchar in for Trip, Clarke, and Bane. Looks like they still prioritize having the latter 3 in to start the 2nd when Ja is resting – 10:22 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 14-8 in the early going, but they seem to be handling this early barrage of haymakers from the Grizz. – 10:19 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Thank you Brandon Clarke!! #AndOne pic.twitter.com/wkbDY0Ciwi – 10:19 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Brandon Clarke moved into the starting lineup and became Steph Curry – 10:17 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Brandon Clarke has two 3-pointers in less than five minutes, one a four-point play. We’re off-script. – 10:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Grz Nxt Gen Mixtape Tour 💿
@Ja Morant // @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/642AezwzHW – 10:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That hustle on the defensive rebound from Ja Morant was absolutely outstanding btw – 10:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
3 turnovers already for Dallas, which is averaging just over 12 per game. – 10:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
There is just something about the Ja Morant ➡️ Ziaire Williams connection 🥳 – 10:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JA MORANT AND ZIAIRE WILLIAMS TO GET THE GRIZZLIES ON THE BOARD TO START THE GAME.
HERE WE GO 🥷🎱 – 10:13 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
this memphis team is insanely fun but these are still MY grizzlies pic.twitter.com/d5BD3hltgI – 10:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters for both sides
Mavs: Brunson, Luka, Finney Smith, Kleber, Powell
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Clarke, Trip – 9:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Startters tonight:
Memphis Grizzlies (30-14)Dallas Mavericks (22-19)
8FZiaire WilliamsD. Finney-SmithF10
15FBrandon ClarkeMaxi Kleber F42
13CJaren Jackson Jr.Dwight PowellC7
22GDesmond BaneJalen BrunsonG13
12GJa Morant Luka Dončić G77 – 9:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MEM starters: Williams, Jackson, Clarke, Bane, Morant
9:10 tip @theeagledallas – 9:46 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💭 How far can the Grizzlies go?
💭 What’s next for the Hawks?
#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77 and @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/2zECFH… – 9:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five vs. @Dallas Mavericks
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
✈️ @Brandon Clarke
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/f3sjjjatXF – 9:37 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Coverage of Mavs vs Grizzlies is underway on BSSW. The Mavs Live crew has started things off with Dana, Devin and Brian. Harp and I have the call of the game at 9p. Grizzlies have won a franchise record 11 straight. Mavs have won 7 of their last 9. – 9:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/PoJqEc2T2o – 9:32 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for a late-night showdown between the Mavericks and Grizzlies: Gediminas Petraitis, Courtney Kirkland and — working a back-to-back in Memphis — JB DeRosa. how about that @badunclep ??? – 9:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
jitty mane fresh off a 15 point 17 board performance.
@konchjitty55 // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/pb7p8JYVsG – 9:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls play in Boston tomorrow and then in Memphis Monday afternoon … likely without LaVine, who will get an MRI on the left knee Saturday. If they’re going to continue to show up like this … trade deadline is Feb. 10. – 8:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams is not expected to be playing his normal amount of minutes tonight. Darko Rajakovic said the team wants to work him back in with conditioning. – 8:26 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
This is a new one for a pregame coach’s media session:
Q: “Is Steven Adams starting?”
A: “I think he’s not?” – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
90’s baby.
@cintronworld | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/8N6xZhffMT – 8:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
don’t Trip over what’s behind you 🎸 pic.twitter.com/F356Hyrt7A – 7:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ntilikina and Moses Brown are the early birds, warming up even as the dancers rehearse. Did you know Ntilikina, despite playing only 31 games, has the Mavs’ 4th-best plus-minus at plus-72? pic.twitter.com/vJ6ffd2LMr – 7:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cool moment: Saddiq tumbled into a cameraman pretty hard a few minutes ago. Just now, during timeout, Saben Lee and Luka Garza went and checked on him. – 7:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Heat G League affiliate adds Mario Chalmers, where he’ll team with Brandon Knight. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
Previewing Grizzlies/Mavs, Warriors/Bulls, the rest of tonight’s packed slate, and of course: Justin’s fastest 5 minutes in the NBA.
Live now through tipoff: https://t.co/ULjPLmYNoS pic.twitter.com/eqkOnsd72a – 6:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Tune in Sunday at 6pm for the full conversation of: Intersection of Race & Sports.
📺: https://t.co/TUsaZ7eYV0
(presented by @MidSouthFord) pic.twitter.com/Ro6U0bzCCr – 6:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This 9 p.m. start time is not what’s up. Let me help y’all pass time.
Thread of some recent Commercial Appeal work during the Memphis Grizzlies 11-game winning streak: – 5:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso still hasn’t cleared protocols and won’t travel on Bulls’ upcoming two-game trip to Boston and Memphis – 5:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
On January 11th against the Warriors, Tyus Jones played 23 minutes and traveled 1.70 miles at an average of 4.07 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/72BPqhy56H – 5:45 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Steven Adams of the Grizzlies, the NBA leader in offensive rebounds (total & per game), is out of health and safety protocols and not listed on tonight’s injury report. Mavs at Grizz (9p, BSSW). Memphis has won a franchise record 11 in a row. Mavs won in Memphis on 12/8, 104-96. – 5:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
The MLK High School Classic tips off MLK weekend 🏀
presented by @Nike pic.twitter.com/AmwrehNsc3 – 5:04 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 How Cam Reddish can succeed in New York
🏀 The Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak
🏀 Draymond’s importance to the Warriors
🏀 Tired or wired: The Ben Simmons trade talk
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5eDsYR… – 4:19 PM
