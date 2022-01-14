Michael Porter may be back this season

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has not been ruled out for the season while recovering from back surgery, a league source told The Denver Post on Thursday.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
First time I’ve seen Michael Porter Jr. shooting before a Nuggets home game this season. It’s all just stationary, but he’s working his way back. pic.twitter.com/8ZCu79IVRU – 9:29 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Here is some more video of Michael Porter Jr. extending out near the 3-point line.
Again, it’s just light work, but it’s good he’s already doing basketball activities. pic.twitter.com/ARWFshzuyx – 9:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Porter Jr. is getting up some very light shooting. It’s just great to see him on the court because it means he’s improving. Any basketball activities are good basketball activities for him right now. pic.twitter.com/tRTPO6peU4 – 9:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will maintain that I still don’t think Michael Porter Jr. will play this season, but the rumblings have almost always been “oh, that’s good news.” – 4:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Will Barton (left toe) is probable, Markus Howard (left knee) is questionable and Vlatko Cancar (right foot), P.J. Dozier (left ACL), Jamal Murray (left knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine) are out for Thursday’s game in Denver. – 7:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Imagine this Clippers-Nuggets game with Paul George, Kawhi, Murray and MPJ all healthy? Damn. – 12:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Porter Jr. underwent back surgery in December
Jamal Murray underwent knee surgery in April
Here they are getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/uwwD0ooIAm – 10:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pregame Lounge is live in 10 minutes. Me, @BrendanVogt, @DLineCo and @Duvalier Johnson.
– Nuggets/Clippers notes
– Could MPJ return this season?
– Male Form Corner
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=oI3pL5… – 9:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
New #Nuggets Ink podcast:
Insight on the Bol trade, the likely Boogie deal, my conversation with MPJ and more.
denverpost.com/2022/01/11/nug… – 12:28 PM
More on this storyline
Both Porter and the team have been encouraged by his recovery since undergoing surgery on Dec. 1, the source said, but there remains no timetable for his return. The team is also expected to err on the side of caution as he makes his recovery. -via Denver Post / January 14, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: On NBA Today, Woj once again stated that it’s the Nuggets hope to get back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. before the end of this year. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / January 11, 2022
In a brief interview with The Denver Post, Michael Porter Jr. said he’s in a “really good place” in terms of his recovery. His mood, being back around teammates and coaches, reflected it. Porter, who underwent back surgery on Dec. 1, accompanied the team on their two-game road trip to Houston and Dallas. -via Denver Post / January 3, 2022