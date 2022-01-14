Raptors interested in bringing Jakob Poeltl back

Toronto is said to have interest in reacquiring center Jakob Poeltl from San Antonio. The Raptors’ recent 11-4 surge propelled them into Eastern Conference playoff contention, and they have been looking for center upgrades for some time.
Source: Marc Stein
Emiliano Carchia
Raptors reportedly interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl
sportando.basketball/en/raptors-rep… – 3:29 PM
Keith Smith
Jakob Poeltl holding down the backline while all the Raptors long-armed, quick defenders create havoc on the perimeter is kind of a scary thought. Very, very easily tradable deal for Poeltl too. Have to imagine the Spurs would need a pretty good return though. – 1:57 PM
