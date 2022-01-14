Raptors vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (20-18) play against the Detroit Pistons (31-31) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Toronto Raptors 43, Detroit Pistons 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Ran through that half with no woes.
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST / 6-10 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 6-10 FG pic.twitter.com/sSXSv9o1uK – 8:20 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
THE DENIAL
#PascalSiakam | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/rSg7srUlaO – 8:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
As bad as that 1st quarter felt, the 2nd was worse. Like, a lot worse. 16 points, 4-17 FG, 1-9 3P, 7-13 FT. Raptors trail the Pistons by 13 at the half. – 8:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 56, Raptors 43. Detroit shot 50% overall, but just 16.7% (2-12) from 3. Good defense so far, Toronto’s shooting 28.6%
Lyles: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 7-8 at the line
Cunningham: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Diallo: 12 points – 8:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 56, Raptors 43. Detroit has controlled 90 percent of the game.
Trey Lyles: 15 points, 5 rebounds
Cade Cunningham: 13p, 5r and 3a
Hamidou Diallo: 12p, 4r
Saddiq Bey: 7p, 3 and 2a – 8:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 56, #Raptors 43
Lyles: 15 pts, 5 rebs
Cunningham: 13 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assts
Diallo: 12 pts, 4 rebs
DET is shooting 50% FG. – 8:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Well, that was a gruesome half of Raptors basketball
Pistons by 13 at the break – 8:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Diallo got a rebound in traffic, and then Cunningham got tangled with Siakam and forced a jump ball. Pistons overall are not good at rebounding, but Diallo and Cunningham are two of the best rebounders in the league at their size – 8:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🇨🇦 TREY SENT THAT BACK TO CANADA! 🇨🇦
@Trey Lyles | #Pistons – 8:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Of many bad quarters the Raptors have played this season, add this one – 8:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I remember when some of youse were saying that #Pistons Cade Cunningham was a bust.
You were wrong. Dude is just different. – 8:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 52, Raptors 38 with 3:02 to go until halftime. This is Detroit’s biggest lead. Still shooting well, 19-35 overall (54.3%). Toronto is shooting 28.6%.
Lyles (13 points), Diallo (12) and Cunningham (11) are all in double figures – 8:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 52, #Raptors 38, 3:02 2Q
Lyles: 13 pts, 6 rebs
Diallo: 12 pts
Cunningham: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Bey: 7 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts – 8:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This isn’t the best the Pistons have played this season, but maybe the most disciplined? They’re not up because they’re shooting 50 percent from 3. They’re moving the ball, cutting and defending. Very few wasted possessions, even if a shot doesn’t fall. – 8:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good news for TOR: they’re only down 10 despite shooting 27.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from 3 and 68.8 percent from the line.
To Detroit’s credit, aside from the fouling, it’s been obnoxious on that end. Playing tough.
Curious to see if the Pistons can hold on. – 8:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Trey Lyles is doing …
*checks notes*
hoodrat things, with his friends pic.twitter.com/2s2QbGF75G – 8:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Say what you want about Trey Lyles, but I think Ed Malloy has really owned this quarter. – 8:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have three players with three fouls and one player with two. Still 5:44 left in the first half. – 8:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Boucher, after Tuesday’s hard-fought loss to the 31-9 Suns: “We need to play like that against everybody, not just against the good teams.”
Raptors, tonight, vs the 9-31 Pistons: pic.twitter.com/XmKcBc08aU – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton five rebounds away from a double-double in 1st half.
Has 15 and 6.
Meanwhile, there’s a dinosaur mascot in the building that they displayed on the big screen with a sign that read “Am I a distraction.”
Booker done started something with ‘Raptor’ in Toronto. Tie game. – 7:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 38, Raptors 30 with 6:45 to play until halftime. Pistons are still shooting the ball well, 51.9% (14-27) overall. – 7:56 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
For the second straight game, the rotation wing minutes are really hurting the Raptors. – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Raptors have only scored three points five minutes into the second quarter. – 7:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Josh Jackson looked like he hurt his knee on that last drive by Yuta Watanabe. He went to the locker room to get checked out. – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson is going back to the locker room after that collision with Watanabe. – 7:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Remember when the Raptors-Suns played a really good, fun, tough, competitive game?
This ain’t that – 7:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have yielded just three offensive rebounds after giving up 22 in win over Raptors.
Up two, 28-26. #Pacers – 7:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Watching this team every night, it DOES NOT feel like Detroit ranks 11th in free-throw percentage – 7:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Feels like the Pistons should be up by more than 2 but offensive rebound are keeping the Raptors in it again. They’ve grabbed 7 in 14 minutes. Plenty of ’em to get considering they’re shooting 33%. – 7:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
This is a really small crowd for a #Pistons–#Raptors game, even in Detroit.
I wonder if border issues played into fans not coming from Toronto…not as many Raptors jerseys as I’m used to seeing. – 7:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ed Malloy, King of the Review, is taking a look at some possible hostile act shenanigans against the Pistons – 7:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📼 Hami’s Hooptape! 📼
1️⃣0️⃣ points in Q1 for @Hamidou Diallo
@BallySportsDET | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9bUXAnKmLP – 7:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Guys are hoopin’ at home! 🏀
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 10 PTS / 1 REB / 5-6 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST / 4-6 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 2-4 FG pic.twitter.com/R006PfP3Mb – 7:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 31, Raptors 27
Detroit was good. A few missed shots at the rim, but the movement has been good. Defense has been, too.
Diallo: 10 points
Cunningham: 9 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds
Bey: 5 points and 3 rebounds – 7:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Raptors Khem Birch (nose) will not return tonight at #Pistons. – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 31, Raptors 27. Detroit shot 12-21 overall and held the Raptors to 8-25 overall.
Diallo: 10 points, 5-6 shooting
Cunningham: 9 points, 4-6 shooting
Bey: 5 points – 7:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Much improved effort by Raptors as that quarter went on. They were not prepared at all for the off ball pressure the Pistons were putting on Siakam and VanVleet. – 7:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors didn’t play particularly well but somehow within four after a quarter – 7:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 31, #Raptors 27
Diallo: 10 pts
Cunningham: 9 pts, 2 assts
Bey: 5 pts, 3 rebs – 7:37 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
🗣 FREDDY ALL-STAR!!!
#FredVanVleet | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8FKk4iQONP – 7:37 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
From Raps PR:
Khem Birch (nose) is undergoing a facial x-ray and is out the remainder of the game. An update will be provided when available. – 7:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Per @Kayla_Grey, Khem Birch is out for the game, and getting an X-Ray on his nose. – 7:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham and Diallo have a combined 19 points on 9-11 overall shooting. – 7:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham starts 4-of-5 from the field, for 9 pts, with 2 rebs, 2 assts in 10 mins. – 7:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have 3 turnovers in 7 minutes and the guys that aren’t named OG Anunoby are shooting 1-for-14. Did anybody mention they’re playing against the Dwane Casey-coached Detroit Pistons? – 7:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa being the only Raptor to handle/touch/shoot the ball in a complete possession just doesn’t work – 7:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes brought his vision goggles today. He has 3 of their 6 assists, and some very nice, on-the-money passes. – 7:27 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Beef Stew on one end 🤝 @Cade Cunningham on the other
@BallySportsDET | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/PLKoyRZp82 – 7:26 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
That All-Star Connection ⭐️
Vote for your Raptors All-Stars here: https://t.co/QzbnYFh6bH
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ipqT31YtAY – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 15, #Raptors 13, 6:17 1Q
Diallo: 6 pts
Bey: 5 pts, 2 rebs
Cunningham: 4 pts, reb, asst – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cool moment: Saddiq tumbled into a cameraman pretty hard a few minutes ago. Just now, during timeout, Saben Lee and Luka Garza went and checked on him. – 7:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the recent play of Trevor Ariza and Stanley Johnson, “Lakers and Gary Trent Jr.” trade rumors, and whether it’s worth surrendering assets to salvage this season. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great start for Detroit. Really not a bad thing can be said so far. Something about the Pistons against Toronto.
Detroit up 13-7 early. Nick Nurse calls a timeout. – 7:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hot start for the Pistons. Up 11-7 on the Raptors, and they’ve made five of their first six shots – 7:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got peak at Cam Johnson doing a workout pregame.
Pretty intense as he was putting pressure on sprained ankle.
Out tonight at #Pacers . #Suns plan to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon at #Pistons.
Like to think he’ll be back at some point during this 5-game road trip. – 6:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Starting 5 vs. the 6ix ✨
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/tb0rxbm8jI – 6:45 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes, Birch, Anunoby, VanVleet and Siakam start vs. Pistons. – 6:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Same starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. – 6:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes is indeed back for the Raptors and will start along with VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby and Birch – 6:39 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes is now listed as available for tonight in the Raptors injury report. – 6:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The trade that sent Bol Bol to the Detroit Pistons was reportedly voided because he failed his physical.
Former NBA PF @Donatas Motiejunas tells @Rick Kamla and @Mitch Lawrence he has questions about it and thinks the NBPA should independently review Bol Bol’s physical health. pic.twitter.com/yNOWBluv6E – 6:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury/status report against the visiting Toronto Raptors: pic.twitter.com/Hh4vWeKzUQ – 6:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s a double @FrontOfficeShow day taking you into the long weekend! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kings ready to sell, Raptors wanting Poeltl back, Blazer open to moving Powell and more. Subscribe and help us on the drive to 15K!
youtu.be/5vHNoVa8kxg – 6:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is unlikely to join the Warriors on Sunday in Minnesota, but Steve Kerr is “hopeful” that Draymond will return to the lineup to start a 7-game home stand next Tuesday against the Pistons. – 6:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rebounding.
Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.
The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.
Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL – 5:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Certified Drip 💧
@Josh Jackson
@Hamidou Diallo
@Luke Garza
@Cade Cunningham
@Isaiah Stewart
@SaddiqBey
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight, Scottie Barnes will be active but he’ll go through a pre-game workout to see whether or not he’ll go against the Pistons – 5:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Trent Jr. is out vs. Pistons. Barnes will be a game time decision (ankle and knee, respectively). – 5:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. will not play vs. Detroit tonight. Scottie Barnes is still questionable. He’ll be active, but won’t make a decision on him closer to gametime. – 5:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent is out vs Detroit tonight. They’ll make a call on Barnes after warmups. – 5:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes is still questionable and will be a GTD. Gary Trent Jr. is out. – 5:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said rebounding has been a point of emphasis today and since the Toronto game. Called it a high level of importance against the Pacers with Sabonis and Turner. – 5:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Casey also said that Pascal Siakam has been making an all-star statement with his play of late. – 5:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle … he should be an all-star, absolutely,” Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet. – 5:27 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
CAM REDDISH TRADE REACTION + MAILBAG 📬
🔘 Hawks (3:45)
🔘 Knicks (21:59)
🔘 Grizz (32:59)
🔘 Suns (47:26)
🔘 1st-time All-Stars (50:42)
🔘 D🤺 (55:35)
🔘 Raptors (1:02:58)
🎧 https://t.co/8uivk67ptR
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z9ISxa2K5 – 5:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dwane Casey also endorses that Fred VanVleet has become Kyle Lowry.
“He’s earned every bit of what he’s getting… he should be an all-star.” – 5:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet: “He’s become a Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle.” – 5:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Frank Jackson’s ankle is better. So, when he exits health and safety protocols and improves his conditioning, he should be ready to play. – 5:18 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“The Raptors are leaning into VanVleet like he’s a megastar.”
@Kevin O’Connor breaks down how FVV’s playing the best basketball of his life. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/R3s7037KWI – 5:03 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Head Down, Chin Up
Open Gym presented by @Bell
SZN10 – E11: https://t.co/uBNdSQiHg1 pic.twitter.com/l4aT3K5O40 – 5:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Friday night Power Hour, presented by @DiscountTire, features @DJTONYTOCA313 bringing the beats 🎶
Doors open at 5:30 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/xz0xEbNN6r – 4:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
See you soon, @Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/bNhvkciTsj – 4:16 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Home Cooking
📝 @Vivek Jacob | @TangerineHoops
➡️ https://t.co/5Yq5rVmmAL pic.twitter.com/gpAylqOuqH – 4:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Heat targeting Monday game vs Raptors for Bam Adebayo return
sportando.basketball/en/heat-target… – 3:47 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors reportedly interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl
sportando.basketball/en/raptors-rep… – 3:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👌 Make sure you spend $3️⃣1️⃣.3️⃣0️⃣ or more to get a “Respect the Code” foam finger 👌
🔗: https://t.co/sAofd7sjSM pic.twitter.com/3c1s0PnFJg – 3:13 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The motivation has always been clear
#PascalSiakam | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/W9KY8GHVW9 – 3:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo is targeting to return Monday vs. the Toronto Raptors, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adebayo has missed the last six weeks after getting surgery on his right thumb. pic.twitter.com/exMalPeFU5 – 2:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds — has been ramping up on the court this week. – 2:13 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Don’t forget to VOTE FRED for All-Star
#FredVanVleet | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2pO0kaksKp – 2:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jakob Poeltl holding down the backline while all the Raptors long-armed, quick defenders create havoc on the perimeter is kind of a scary thought. Very, very easily tradable deal for Poeltl too. Have to imagine the Spurs would need a pretty good return though. – 1:57 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Special message from OG
#OGAnunoby l #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/N0rhJXekC2 – 1:07 PM
