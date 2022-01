Ricky Rubio: 'When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it'

He won’t have to deal with that stuff for much longer, however, as the Spaniard has also planned out with his family when to move on from the NBA. When his younger two-year-old son starts school, in four years approximately. “When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it. I will have to go back. I don’t want to make him dizzy moving around when he’s six years old, at the age of starting to make friends. It was discussed with my wife and we have it very clear. There will come a time when basketball will not be the priority.”Source: EuroHoops.net